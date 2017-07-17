MBT Gets Political

MBT (NYSE:MBT) is embroiled in a critical legal spat between its holding company Sistema and oil producer Rosneft (OTCPK:OTCPK:RNFTF). As is often the case with investing in Russian equities, political in-fighting between powerful oligarchs is an unknowable factor. The valuation metrics for Russia's largest telecoms company are otherwise very positive.

The Political Situation.

The spat between Rosneft, Russia's largest oil company, and Sistema has been rumbling along for some time. It might be coming to a critical juncture. A court recently adjourned the proceedings until July 19th. Then Rosneft's claim against Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles (US$2.82 billion) will resume. Rosneft claims Sistema secretly removed assets from oil producer Bashneft before the purchase of Basneft by Rosneft for US$5.3 billion.

Earlier in the month Rosneft had indicated they would be willing to look at an out-of-court settlement. At the same time they accused Sistema of delay tactics in court. There has been some talk of Sistema selling assets to raise the money. These have been denied by Sistema's majority owner, Vladimir Yevtushenko.

In a battle of the oligarchs, Rosneft's boss Igor Sachin is thought to be closer to Vladimir Putin than is Yevtushenko. The latter was under house arrest a few years ago but seems to have somewhat mended his ties with the Kremlin. Rosneft is itself not short of capital, having recently sold stakes in itself to Swiss commodity firm Glencore and to the Qatar Investment Authority. This is despite the fact that Rosneft is on the American sanctions list.

So the smart money seems to be on Sachin winning this one. Sistema's shares fell by more than a third when the court action was launched in May. The court has seized some of the assets of MBT (otherwise known as MTS) as collateral. If the case goes against Sistema it may lead to them selling MBT. That could itself either be a positive or a negative for share-holders. A forced sale of some shares to the State would however be bad for share-holders.

What the case shows above all is a failure of Russian institutions. There is no certainty on property rights and the rule of law and order. When the fate of major corporations is decided by spats between brawling oligarchs, then foreign investors can only say "caveat emptor".

MBT's Finances.

As my article in April detailed, MBT's recent results have been good. 2016 figures can be viewed here.

It dividend pay-out is currently as a startling 15.73% yield. This is based on the ADR payment of US$1.33 on a stock price of US$8.48. It is not unlikely that this pay-out will correct downward. American investors more used to telecoms pay-outs from U.S. companies might however take note of this. For instance AT & T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) both pay out about 5%.

MBT's valuation metrics are excellent. A comparison with the S & P BMI Telecommunication Services as detailed by Charles Schwab (subscription required) illustrates this.

Price/Earnings 10.00 (S&P 22.13)

Price/Forecasted Earnings 9.04 (S&P 14.04)

Price/Sales 1.07 (S&P 1.35)

Price/Cash Flow 3.44 (S&P 6.37)

The only negative metric is its high Price/Tangible book ratio of 14.20.

The debt position seems manageable. The Quick Ratio measuring cash and short-term investments compared to financial liabilities is 0.60. Its Current Ratio measuring year-ahead liabilities compared to cash in hand is 0.71. Both are less good than they were two years ago though. Total debt to equity is at 2.08.

The stock price had been showing a good recovery in recent times until the Rosneft law-suit was launched. The 5-year chart below illustrates this:

It also illustrates how stock-holders have been hit long-term since Russia's economy hit the skids. The 5-year high of US$24.06 would be easily attainable based on the company's fundamentals. That is, if Russia's macro economic and political picture improved. That is a big "if" though.

Whether the high dividend pay-out will remain after the conclusion of the case with Rosneft is the billion dollar question. MBT CEO Andrei Dubovskov has emphasized the three corner-stones of the company as "data, digital and dividends". The company has stated that it will continue its dividend and share buy-back program. So the company will be loathe to cut the dividend much unless absolutely necessary.

The Future.

As my previous article pointed out, MBT is expected to grow earnings by an average 9% per annum over the next five years. That is a high rate compared to telecoms companies in general. The US$7.7 billion sales it made last year were at an 11.1% net profit margin earning the company US$860 million.

The telecoms business is seen by many as being in cyclical growth decline. MBT has the advantage of being the biggest player in what is quite an undeveloped market. Russia has more growth potential than the more developed markets of Western Europe and North America. MBT has high hopes for the recently re-launched mobile payment system "MTS Money Wallet". They see this as a "fully integrated financial platform".

The company is testing 5G networks in conjunction with both Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC). Smart phones are at a quite early stage of market penetration and growing quite rapidly. So far this year average selling prices for MTB phones are up, sales are up and LTE devices are up. Samsung (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:SSNLF) is the market leader followed by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

MBT has substantial interests in Russia's "sphere of influence" in countries such as Ukraine, Belarus and Armenia. In recent years these have though under-performed MBT's performance in Russia itself. So what was seen as healthy diversification has been viewed less favorably by analysts.

As has been pointed out elsewhere, the Russian stock market was one of the world's worst performers in the first half of 2016. It fell in value by 13%. One can cite many reasons for this. As is well known the Russian economy is beset by high inflation, weak consumer demand, sanctions, rouble weakness etc. It is really a matter of whether one believes it has hit bottom and the only way is up.

Conclusion.

In recent years the Russian stock market has been about politics on a macro level more than anything else. This is now also true of MBT on a micro level.

Valuations are so good and dividend pay-outs are so high that MBT is an attractive investment target for the risk tolerant investor. More cautious players may want to see how the court case between Sistema and Rosneft plays out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.