Tesla: More Musk Double Talk

On Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) were down more than 3%. While some are blaming the decline on a potential accident involving the Autopilot system, I'm more interested in the comments made by CEO Elon Musk over the weekend. While Musk tried to rein in expectations for the company moving forward, he seemed to forget that he was the one who has created such lofty expectations.

First, Musk has taken another potential Model 3 option off the table. Earlier this year, he had said that a solar roof on the vehicle would probably be an option. Over the weekend, he basically killed the idea, coming to the conclusion it just wasn't practical. For those deposit holders waiting for options like this, you may need to wait several more years.

This isn't the first time Model 3 options have been backtracked, at least initially at launch, with things like the dual-motor being pushed back in production for simplicity of orders. This also represents another take down of Tesla's solar potential. After reducing installations from SolarCity, we're still waiting on the solar roof launch that was supposed to happen last month.

That wasn't the only headline grabbing news over the weekend, however, when Musk spoke at the National Governors Association summer meeting. He again talked about the company's stock price reflecting a lot of optimism, and this isn't the first time he's talked about shares being overvalued. Of course, he shouldn't be saying this if he wants to raise equity anytime soon, because further price declines result in more and more dilution for investors. However, the second half of the following piece from the above linked article really grabbed my attention:

Musk added the company's stock price reflects a "lot of optimism" and that he has tried to taper expectations, but has found that "quite tough" when euphoria is running this high.

The problem here is that it is Musk himself who created these high expectations and the associated euphoria. It's not a case of Wall Street throwing out high forecasts. Just for the Model 3, it was Musk who talked about producing 100,000 to 200,000 units this year, then took the number down to 80,000 in a perfect world, and he's now looking for much less. Musk along with other executives are the ones who have given sky-high forecasts in quarterly/yearly guidance and failed to deliver. Trying to take down the ridiculous expectations that you yourself created is a bit of double talk.

Wall Street has certainly tried to adjust its expectations over time. In fact, the chart below shows how this year's non-GAAP EPS consensus has plunged over the past year and a half. Analysts have basically had to cut their forecasts by about a billion and a half dollars on the bottom line, primarily due to Musk and Co. failing to meet their own guidance and pushing certain timelines back. The Street basically sees a loss that could surpass $1 billion this year, and the situation could worsen if the trend below continues.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

In the end, we are again looking at a bit of double talk from Elon Musk. It seems as if he was whining about expectations being too high for Tesla, but he is the one who created them. He's the leader of the company, and the one most responsible for every Model 3 forecast, guidance point in quarterly letters, etc. He's the one who makes such lofty predictions, like the doubling of superchargers in 2017 forecast that continues to fall further behind schedule. Musk believes the stock has gotten ahead of expectations again, which isn't a rosy thought if you consider how Tesla continues to fall well short.