The Good And Bad About The Obagi Sale

Valeant (VRX) sold a skin care brand called Obagi for $190 million. The market has taken note of Valeant’s efforts to restructure its debt load and manage through a period of high uncertainty after former CEO Pearson left the company in disarray. The stock has rocketed up about 80% from a low around $10 per share earlier this year:



VRX data by YCharts

Obagi is doing $87 million in revenue and generating $30 million in adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA. Valeant acquired the company in 2013 when it generated $120 million in sales over the previous year and paid $344 million. The company did not cite any expected profit estimate but estimated cost synergies of $40 million. In retrospect it seems a preposterous number on $120 million in sales. Fact is the business declined over the timeframe. It looks like Valeant is lucky to be able to sell it at 2x sales.



Perhaps this has been a break-even investment for Valeant over its holding period but it clearly is not a business where the company should have its scarce capital invested. However, it is not a very exciting sale either as it is only adding $190 million of cash to the coffers.



To put it in perspective Valeant has an adjusted EBITDA of around $4 billion and its long term debt load is still near $30 billion.



The sale does help to decrease debt a little bit but Valeant has quite a few years until it needs to refinance and it can cover interest rates fairly easily from EBITDA. There doesn’t seem to be a need to sell and by selling this at approximately 6x EBITDA it is not helpful to maintain its EBITDA coverage covenants. On one hand that’s actually a positive as the company apparently doesn’t need the business just to maintain EBITDA coverage.



I can imagine Valeant selling the business because it already sold other skincare businesses CeraVe, AcneFree, and AMB to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), it’s not a great spot to generate ROI and management doesn’t consider it a core holding. Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO, Valeant commented



The sale of Obagi marks additional progress in our efforts to streamline our operations and reduce debt. As we continue to transform Valeant, we will remain focused on the core businesses that will drive high value for our shareholders.

There have been other sales of small foreign interests that got done at modest EBITDA multiples and I can imagine the need to streamline operations is real and pressing. Obagi is located in California which means I’m less easily convinced a sale is better to streamline operations. We have to trust management these segments were not adding as much real free cash flow as their EBITDA would suggest and this could not be fixed.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (MS) served as the financial advisor to Valeant and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal advisor to Valeant in this sale and I’m sure the transaction generated some nice fees for them as it did in 2013 for the investment bankers involved at that time.

If in doubt I’d rather have management hold on and or fix businesses. In this case paying down debt is clearly a superior proposition. Given the high rates Valeant is paying on its debt but also as the business is clearly not performing and at 2x sales this is a more than acceptable exit multiple on a declining business.



If Valeant can ultimately take care of its debt load its current value is highly attractive.

Conclusion

I continue to view Valeant as an attractive but risky investment and do not think this transaction changes anything material about the thesis. A bad business got sold at a discount to its purchase price but at a good multiple given its negative growth rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.