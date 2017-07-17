IBM's New Mainframe Release Should Be Growth Catalyst For Many Years

Being released at the right time, as data breaches around the world increase.

Source: ZDNet

The timing of the release of IBM's (NYSE:IBM) new mainframe called IBM Z couldn't have come at a better time, as data breaches around the world have boosted demand for security enhancements that limit the ability of hackers to penetrate organizational defenses.

IBM Z will be able to manage up to 12 billion encrypted transactions daily. At its basic level, it will be able to shrink the "attack surface for enterprises about 92 percent." That will be achieved by having all the data encrypted indefinitely.

It has been about 15 years since IBM renewed its mainframe.

The company says that in 2016 there were over 4 billion data records compromised, which was over 550 percent above that of 2015. It also states that of the 9 billion record breaches over the last five years, a small 4 percent were protected via encryption.

Targeted Markets

Among the primary markets IBM Z could increase share in are government, financial services, transportation, travel and retail, according to Ross Mauri, who heads up the unit.

He said this:

"The encryption is critical for all industries. This new system allows for a customer to encrypt all data on the mainframe. This feature rose to the top regardless of industry or country. Security is a board level issue."

I agree with this 100 percent. Security spending from various governments and industries is going to continue to ramp up for some time, and assuming IBM will win more of this business, it has the potential to be a significant growth catalyst for the company; something it has needed for some time.

There will be three different pricing models employed by IBM in regard to IBM Z. The specifics of them won't be released until the end of 2017.

We do know the pricing will be based upon volume of payments, new microservices and applications, and application and test environments. The latter will have its capacity tripled without an increase in license costs.

What It Can Do

Data that can be encrypted with IBM Z include that which is related to cloud services, applications and databases.

It has the capability to support as many as 12 billion encrypted transactions a day. In addition, it will support "two million Docker containers and 1,000 concurrent NoSQL databases via three times the memory of the z13 and 3x faster I/O and transaction processing."

Where the superior results come in is in how the IBM Z protects encryption keys. If there is a hint of intrusion, the encryption keys will immediately self destruct and then be safely reconstituted.

As for the system, it operates at a 35 percent increase in capacity over traditional workloads and 50 percent capacity over the Linux workloads associated with IBM z13.

It can be used beyond the mainframe to protect servers and storage systems in the cloud. If there is a data breach, cost per record stolen or lost is $16 less than in the past.

IBM says only about 2 percent of corporate data is encrypted today. That represents a lot of potential growth for the encryption sector as the market responds to the increasing threat.

Six IBM Cloud Blockchain Data Centers

With core business processes including Blockchain applications at an increasing level, businesses are looking for ways to improve security and encryption. To that end, IBM has already built six IBM Cloud Blockchain data centers, with more coming, says Mauri.

The centers already built are in Dallas, Frankfurt, London, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Toronto. All of them use IBM Z for security.

General manager of IBM Blockchain, Marie Wieck, said this:

"The powerful combination of IBM Z encryption and secure containers differentiates IBM Blockchain services on the cloud by supporting the trust models new blockchain networks require. Enterprise clients also benefit from the ease of use making management transparent to the application and user."

Conclusion

At minimum, IBM will get upgrade business from many existing customers, and that will be beneficial to the company; although by itself, it won't be a game changer.

Being able to include but expand beyond the mainframe is a key value to the new service and provides enormous growth opportunity if IBM can convince businesses to increase the usage of encryption.

With new laws in place in the EU, that will be a requirement. It's a matter of whether or not IBM is the one that will secure the business and what its share will be. At this time, Mauri says IBM is adding in a range of 5 to 15 new IBM Z customers per quarter.

Without pricing available at this time, it's impossible to project what this could do for IBM's revenue and earnings growth, but I think it has positioned itself to gain share at a time when it's increasingly apparent businesses and other institutions must increase encryption levels to secure invaluable data.

IBM is now there to provide that at the right place and the right time. This should be a growth segment for the company for at least several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.