Is Costco Worth Investing In?

Introduction:

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a popular, multibillion-dollar membership warehouse club. For an annual fee, members get the opportunity to walk around, trying free samples of food as they purchase anything from a brand new car to a gallon of olive oil. Costco's goal is to bring its customer the best prices on quality, brand name merchandise by being extremely selective about the quality, price, brand, and features of their products.

The global retailer has 727 locations to date and has been on the forefront of wholesale shopping since it opened in 1976. Costco became a big player in the retail industry in 1983 when it expanded from serving only small business customers to the general public.

While many other retailers, such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD), have been setting multi-year lows, Costco has proven to be almost unaffected by the surefire "death of retail" as it continues to solidly rise over a five-year period. This is mainly because Costco is no ordinary retailer. In fact, most of Costco's revenue is from subscription sales, not the sales from the goods themselves, and therefore, is not as subject to the competitive selling market.

Costco has a stronger stock than most because it has differentiated itself from other retailers by becoming the wholesale warehouse monarch. The warehouse club setup creates Costco's unique, steady growth pattern that makes Costco a fairly dependable investment. The company's net income currently floats around 2% of sales and has doubled over the past decade, allowing them to give most of its excess cash to investors.

Due to their annual operating cash flow of approximately $4 billion, Costco has the opportunity to, unlike many other retailers, allot plenty of resources to their store expansion strategy in addition to funding the important priority of e-commerce. This is an important addition, as e-commerce seems to be becoming the new way to shop for anything from groceries to home good items. A strong online presence will help set the company even further above other big box retailers.

Thesis:

In this article, I will discuss Costco's financials, how it compares to its competition, and its possible pitfalls in this volatile market. Despite the volatile nature of the industry, Costco is a powerhouse in the retail sector as it continues to impress both its shareholders and the general public while proving to be a viable stock for investors.

Financials:

Last month alone, Costco's sales climbed 6.3%, far surpassing their projected growth of 3.9%. This is thanks to the month's sale highlights of tires, jewelry, meat, and candy. This illustrates Costco’s broad assortment of low-priced goods fueling sales. As shown in the graph below, Costco has been steadily increasing both their revenues and their earnings in the past three years. This is extremely prevalent as other retailers' earnings are dramatically falling to the point of near bankruptcy. As I stated earlier, much of Costco's revenues are going towards their expansion strategy and push for e-commerce to continue their growth trend.

To delve further into Costco's financials, it is worth pointing out that the company's P/E ratio of 26.22 is higher than the market's average at 15.86. Therefore, a growth investor should be interested in Costco since they are currently a hot stock to buy. While it may be expensive initially, this stock will pay off later down the road. To examine the volatility of Costco compared to the market, we can reference the company's beta.

Currently, Costco's beta floats around .96 and since the market median beta is 1, Costco is ever so slightly lower. Therefore, Costco poses less of a stock risk when compared to other retail stocks. This is good for investors who do not want a high risk and will accept slightly lower returns. Costco has a market cap at $67.464 billion and does not seem to be slowing down. Its net income was at $2.35 billion in 2016 and has been slowly climbing.

In the next five years, Costco's expected price/earnings-to-growth for the company is 2.8, which is slightly higher than the retail industry average of 1.6. Continuing the trend of promising financials, Costco's dividend yield is 1.32%, which is well above the industry average of 0.8% and their return on equity is 23.41%, which is 6% higher than the industry average.

The graph above illustrates predictions of what investors can expect to see in 2017 with their expected growth. The numbers look very promising for Costco and indicate a continuation of their long-term success. Costco's current diluted EPS is around 5.76 and according to the chart is set to increase 9.7% in 2017. Since EPS is an indicator of the company's profitability, an increasing EPS is a good sign for investors because it means that more of the company's profits are being allocated to shares of common stock.

When regarding the company's income statement, Costco has a revenue of $123.28 Billion and should be increasing by 5.9% throughout 2017. Overall, Costco's financials indicate that Costco will continue to have strong growth as a company despite the retail industry's recent setbacks.

Costco Vs. Competition:

While other retailers have been slashing their prices to attract customers, Costco has not needed to do so yet with their products nor with their membership fees. For example, Kroger (KR) and Target (TGT) were both recently forced to cut their predicted annual earnings forecasts in order to increase price investments as a way to protect their market share. As shown in the graph below, Costco is gradually increasing in their earnings growth while competitors are beginning to flounder.



The results of this graph all lead back to Costco's reliance on their customer base and membership fee rather than the competitive market on the goods being sold. Rival retailers have endured both more instability and lower growth over time precisely because they are all too alike and the face of retail is changing. Retailers all over the country are closing their stores left and right while Costco continues to invest in opening as many new stores as they can.

Costco's Pitfalls:

Despite Costco's strong growth, no company is without threats. One of the greatest risks to Costco's steady revenue is the very thing making the company so profitable - their membership fees. Because Costco is relying so heavily on the subscription sales to make up for any lost revenue in sale of goods, it could very well be their downfall if anything were to go wrong. If membership renewal rates fall from their high perch of 90%, Costco's returns to investors would drop instantly.

In addition to their membership fees, a lot of Costco's revenue depends on customers actually entering the store. Although they have made great strides with their e-commerce, Costco still heavily relies on their customers coming into the store to purchase their goods. Costco has made their stores an experience to go to with their free samples and wide hallways stacked with all sorts of merchandise. However, with more and more young people looking to the internet to buy their goods, Costco needs to either find a way to entice younger shoppers to its store or expand it e-commerce platform in order to make a profit.

Another issue is Costco's steep price premium when compared to other big retailers. This means that investors have to be careful not to pay too high a price for Costco stock as it may be overpriced. Since the stock is unusually high for a retailer, it has a long way to fall if the business stumbles. Another potential threat Costco is facing is Amazon (AMZN).

This is especially prevalent since Amazon's recent moves into the grocery market may potentially force Costco to dedicate even more resources to their online sales sector, which could then result in lower earnings for investors over the short-term period. However, Costco's customers seem to be faithful, which may make the company one of the few survivors of Amazon's retail takeover.

Conclusion:

Overall, Costco is a sound investment as it is currently a fan-favorite and showing promising returns. The results and analysis above indicates that Costco can coexist with large competitors like Wal-Mart (WMT) and have limited distress from Amazon.

However, as any smart investor should, it would be best to keep an eye on Costco to ensure the public is still willing to visit their stores and pay their membership fees and that Amazon is not going to completely diminish the retail industry as we know it. Both Costco and its investors should be excited about new growth prospects with Costco's expanding locations and e-commerce platforms while also continuing to profit from the warehouse shopping public.