Atlas Copco's (ATLKY) CEO Mats Rahmström on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you very much. And I say also welcome to everybody participating to this second quarter release comment from Atlas Copco.

I'm very pleased to have here with me today Mats Rahmström, his first, if I may say so, record-oozing quarter report. And he will give his comments – personal comments in a few seconds only.

But before I hand over to Mats, I would like to say that following his comments, we will go to the Q&A session. And there, just like last time, I would ask everybody to restrain to one question per person please. And then, we will have time to circle back for follow-up questions later on.

And I appreciate very much if you can stick to that please.

So, without any further ado, I hand over to Mats.

Mats Rahmström

Thank you, Hans Ola. And welcome everyone. I will start on slide two, which is the Q2 in brief. And as you can see, staring principally with the heading that we had a strong order growth and record profit for the quarter.

I'm proud to say that orders received is continuing in all our business areas, especially stronger in Vacuum and Mining. And also, healthy cash flow considering the growth rate that we have had over the last quarter.

I go to slide number three. And there you can see, in principally, the numbers lifted. And I will highlight, to start with the graph in the corner, and we could not beat the strong Q1 sequentially, but we can also see that Q2 was clearly the best orders received – the second-best orders received quarter we have had.

The second thing is the profit that we consider to be important, 20.6 in profitability. And that's adjusted. If you take that away, you have the 21.5. And it's mainly the non-cash option cost. And are you also start to see a little bit of split cost from Epiroc there.

I go to slide four. There you have the different regions. And as you can see, we have a very good balance between our main regions, meaning Americas, Asia and Europe, which is the first column in principally. And in those three areas, we have growth in all our business areas this quarter. So, that's a really strong performance. And I'd like to highlight also that I'm very pleased with the development in Asia, especially in China.

South America, you can see positive as well. This is mainly driven by the mining, but also CT stepping up their performance.

Africa, it's a little bit negative, but still we can see a development in mining, of course.

Australia, it's in principally the negative. It's mainly from the comparison from last year when they had some big automation orders in drilling.

Slide five indicates the quarters and organic growth. And we can now see that we have had four consecutive quarters with organic growth and that we're pleased with that.

Slide six gives you the sales bridge. In the structural changes, you have mainly [indiscernible] today on Vacuum. Currency is still favorable, but we could get a little bit headwind in the future, but Hans Ola will update you on that a little bit later. And still a healthy organic growth.

Slide seven, you can see the split between the different business areas, compressor being the dominant player here, but vacuum is growing quite rapidly as well.

Compressor technique, slide eight, then represents 34% of our business. And you can see, if you look at the order graph, you can see that they're very strong in Q1 and even stronger in Q2, which is on record level for us. And there, we can also see good traction for our products in Asia and gaining ground in China as well.

Very strong margin on 23.4. It is very good for the business area.

Vacuum Technique, if you looked at the expectations, a little bit towards outperformance. You can say this is where the biggest variation is. But also looking at the graph, you see that this orders received level is actually quite high compared to where we have been in the past. And still it represents an organic growth of 25%.

Operating margin, 25.1, and it's still very strong. And I guess you could ask if this would be a peak or do we see the market being flat. But as we had indicated before, the semi business is still a little bit volatile in demand.

But when we look at the macros in the Vacuum business, we see increased prices on chips, which we find strong. We see the utilization in the Flash where we operate between 80 to 90% and that is still in the area where they make investments. The end-user market for memory and chips is increasing.

And also, we see that China taking a stronger position in this marketplace. So, the macro long-term in the Vacuum for us is very positive and we have a good position as well.

To make it more sustainable, we invest heavily in the product portfolio for industrial vacuum, but also recurring business for services in the semi and industrial.

Take the next slide, which is Industrial Technique. They have a strong demand still from the motor vehicle industry. And you see a high activity level there as well. One of the things that has been discussed a lot both in media and in some reports is the electric vehicles. For us, that is a very good thing.

If you look at the car with a hybrid, then of course you get two engines and that would be very positive for our development. If you take something that is pure electric, then of course you will get less tightening than on the power train.

But on the other side, you will get more from the [indiscernible] business for battery and the battery tightening and in order to make sure that we have a lighter vehicle, which is very good for our newer technologies, adhesives [indiscernible]. So, I would say that we're pretty much set up for this change, although electric vehicles is a rather small part of the total fleet.

They also have a launch on new product coming, the one on the picture. It's really aligned with automated lines. And this tightening equipment, we’ll be able to build on the robot, for example. We will take the opportunity on the Capital Markets Day to show you more about this interesting product portfolio.

Mining & Rock, we were positive in Q1. And I said, it was – it had a lot of replacement business. But we now we also the replacement business, but we also see a little bit of brownfield investments, whether we go deeper or higher. So, that's of course a thing. [indiscernible], 19.8% margins, and you can see that they have a little bit of a backlog for catchup on deliveries. And I think we have a good plan in place to build on our capacity.

You can also, of course, see that there is a balance now that we have so much more equipment towards the service and that might have a smaller impact on bottom line.

Construction Technique, we have changed the name to Power Technique, mainly to mirror the segment we would like to be in. So, it's an opportunity for us to be in construction, but also more into industrial applications. And we can see very good traction for our new portable compressors, also in the Chinese market, which is normally a challenge, and also a good development around specialty rental business. And you can see an increased operating margin for Power Technique as well.

Then we have the full income statement and I think suitable to handover to you, Hans Ola.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you, Mats. Well, Mats already touched upon the operating profit performance, so let me just go further down the income statement. We have a couple of specials, if I say so, in the financial items. Actually, both this year and last year Q2 in 2016.

The negative in this one, which was one-off, is an adjustment of the expected interest charge for this now infamous Belgian tax dispute that we talked about a lot last year. And what we have done is we have received then the updated methodology from authorities how to calculate the interest due for 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 etc., which becomes part of the package.

So, we have updated that, which was in SEK 125 million effect. With that, we have fully provided for the capital that has been challenged, the capital cost, and also the interest charges. As you have seen probably, it is also affected a little bit the cash flow, which I can come back later.

But we also had costs related to the Epiroc split in the interest and that was a compensation to certain bondholders of the public bonds issued by Atlas Copco.

So, without those, we are still in that region of SEK 200 million to SEK 230 million, depending a little bit on what quarter, but I also think that that is the type of level one should expect for the most – the next coming quarters to have an idea of the normalized level.

If we go further down, we come to the tax expense, of course, it's a big number this year, but it's actually a slightly lower effective income tax cost. But I would say here as well, we have been around between 27% and 28% in effective tax rate ever since we got this new treatment of the Belgian situation. And I think that, again, going forward, in the nearest quarters, I think 28% is probably something to be expected if nothing specific happens.

If we turn then to slide number 14, we can look a little bit deeper into the operating profit bridge. For the group, you can summarize it and say the best effect came from volume, price and mix and others. Or so to speak, the organic improvement gave the biggest contribution to the profit improvement, but also currency was a significant positive in the quarter.

You see data there, in absolute value, which is one thing, we have calculated that it's about SEK 500 million positive effect compared to the same period last year. Going forward, as much as we did too, we see a little bit of a different situation, partly because we had a recovery of the dollar gradually last year in Q3 and we have a gradual decrease in the last couple of months and also in the last couple of weeks.

When we estimate and look forward, if everything stays as it is today, I would assume a slightly negative comparison on this in the same way that Q2 had a positive year-on-year effect, but it is difficult to predict exactly how much it will be, but it will certainly not be minus 500, but it will be slightly negative. That’s my assumption.

If we then go further, you see also that the specials on the non-cash valuation of options has a cost that is higher than the same period last year and also acquisition and the other one-time items, that the Epiroc split of SEK 70 million, for example, is also diluting the margins somewhat.

If we take again – just to repeat, if we take the one-time items and the share-based LTI program and adjust for those, then we come up to a 21.5% operating margin.

The next slide has it a little bit more by business area or it has it by business area.

I’d like to comment right away that the way this is done is, of course, the currencies and other special items, one-time character, is isolated from the organic development. And, of course, when you see Compressor Technique and Vacuum Technique, the so-called flow through of revenue increase seems extraordinarily high.

And I would agree, it should not be seen as a normalized flow through rate. And many of you know that from before that a single quarter can certainly give very high or very low percentage numbers. And I don't think one should read too much into it.

When it comes to Vacuum Technique, of course, we have seen in the last couple of quarters and it was accentuated now in Q2 that the increase of revenue on a still more or less the same type of capacity installed that we have had for a few quarters gives a very strong effect on the bottom line.

As Mats also pointed out, we have an order intake that has been extremely high and revenues are trying to catch up, which means that we are doing as we speak and we're going to do more capacity adjustments to cope with that. And some of it is coming on stream as we speak. Some of it will come on stream a little bit later in this year and so on and so forth.

So, it shows a little bit of a dramatic number, but I urge you not to make any projections based on those flow-through numbers. The group number is 39% or it's a little bit more normal in a recovery period like we have right now.

I turn to the balance sheet on slide 16, I think it's not very dramatic development from December 31 to June now. A little bit more has happened since a year ago. But if we look at December to June, in very short summary, we're accumulating more cash and that makes a difference. And then, there are some effects from currency translation in there. But I don't think there is so much more to comment right away.

If I turn to the cash flow on slide 17, very strong cash flow. Some of you might recall that we've had operating cash flow event at SEK 6 billion one quarter, but I would put this number that we now report, almost SEK 5 billion, in relation to the fact that we are growing heavily right now and that normally consumes working capital. Whereas in this quarter, you can see that we actually released a little bit of net working capital, which I think is a very good achievement.

You can also appreciate that we have a couple of special items in funding of pension debt in currency hedges of loans, which has no profit and loss impact and it's really more financial effects that it has nothing to do with the operational generation of cash flow.

And the same, of course, goes for the fact that we have now paid all of the due taxes for the Belgium dispute. If you put together with last year's number, you see that we are close to SEK 3 billion that we have paid to a special account. But, of course, the appeal goes on and that can go on for many years.

So, a good strong cash flow to back up the improved revenues and operating profit.

And with that, I think we reach the final slide, which talks a little bit what to expect going forward. And I hand it back to Mats.

Mats Rahmström

Okay. So, we said that we'll remain on current high level. And I think that mirrors a little bit what we see at least and that’s a very, very strong Q1, followed by a very strong Q2. And we still see a high activity level among our customers.

Of course, in mining, and you can recognize from the numbers as well. I comment a little bit on vacuum as well. It's still probably a little bit volatile. But, in general, the trend looks very good for that as well.

Industrial technique, I think the car industry is on a high level and the safety looks good [indiscernible] and they are developing our Power Technique business in a solid way, I would say.

Hans Ola Meyer

Great. Thank you, Mats. Then we come to the Q&A session. And I would then only repeat my wish from 20 minutes ago. Please restrain to one question per person in the first round and then we'll see how much we can cope with at the end of the call.

But I leave it over to the operator to repeat the procedures for the question please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Mats and Hans Ola. It's Klas from Citi. My question is on Vacuum Technique. Sales come in below my expectations. To what extent is this driven by the bottlenecks in production and if you could comment on pricing. Your customers in Asia are now increasing prices for the first time in seven years. I thought pricing would be stronger for you there, particularly if there are bottlenecks. So, do you think pricing can increase more exactly into the second half?

Mats Rahmström

I think first for demand, we still have big project orders coming in both on semi and flat panels and that volatility will remain. But, over time, it would be less and less. We will try to strengthen that ourselves by the focus on industrial and the recurring service business.

On the pricing, I think that industry has always been driven by – that suppliers should reduce their pricing. And the way we count to that is always with new innovative product to bring something new valuable to the customers. And, over time, I think we have done quite successfully.

Hans Ola Meyer

I think the gross profit levels of the group, which you don't see per business area, indicates exactly what Mats is touching upon. We talked last quarter and a couple of quarters before about the questionable information value of our price component in the bridge due to Mats' comments and we will see how we can cope with that in the future. But I think it's a very valid point what Mats said now that price for us is not really the best denominator for future profitability. That's for sure. Price in this bridge.

Mats Rahmström

And the price in the bridge is in principally comparable products from one to the other. But everything that's new or project is actually outside. This might not give you the best picture of the actual price development.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. Can I ask a quick follow-up just on on Mining & Rock and the drop-through? When I look back at previous upturns, you typically sustain a high drop-through of around 50% for two to three quarters before costs go back in. Now, we're quickly [indiscernible] quarter one. Did you hire more sales people? Did you invest more in [indiscernible]? What is the reason for the lower drop-through in Mining & Rock?

Hans Ola Meyer

I think I tried to say just before, Klas, that just at 63% for some business area in one quarter is not the perfect information carrier of flow through. 37 or 39, for me, is good if it has been the quarter before. It can be for very many different reasons just mathematically. So, I don't read anything.

Of course, they are recruiting. Of course, they are ramping up capacity and trying to speed up deliveries of components in order to be quicker in deliveries. But in time of quick recovery, we have seen this many times before that there can be a struggle to get all the components where you compete for the same material or components with many capital goods sectors, not only our competitors. And that I think is a little bit behind that development right now. But nothing more than normal in a sharp upturn situation.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. My final point is [indiscernible].

Hans Ola Meyer

I think we covered that. Or you mean mining –

Klas Bergelind

I mean mining because if you have bottlenecks, Hans Ola, where your drop-through is coming under pressure, that should be followed in pricing being stronger for you.

Hans Ola Meyer

But that is relating to exactly the same explanation that Mats just gave generically and also for Vacuum Technique I would say.

Klas Bergelind

Okay, thank you.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of James Moore from Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

James Moore

Yeah. Good afternoon, everyone. Hi, Hans Ola, Mats. My question is on Vacuum's margin and growth. Do you think the 25% margin is sustainable? And on growth, you're up 20% organically in the first half or a SEK 1.1 billion. I’m trying to get my head around how much that was up 35% in semi and 5% in the rest and whether it's artificially skewed by something like a Galaxy 8 that could come down next year. I’m just concerned about that.

Mats Rahmström

Now, on the margin, of course, we do everything we can to try to keep it as high as possible. But I think what we have communicated internally at least that we tried to stay about the 20%. And, of course, it's a non-variable thing in terms of pricing and volumes and things like that as well. But I think we do a lot of work internally to make sure it is more and more sustainable over time. And I think I mentioned it a little bit earlier, with a strong focus on industrial which is actually developing quite nicely, and also the service for both industrial and semi. So, we also look a little bit at agility in our manufacturing base to see that we can ramp up and down to maintain a good capacity versus the demand.

Hans Ola Meyer

Just to add on perhaps to Mats, so that there is no understanding. It's, of course, it's not an internal projection that everything above 20 is fine in the quarter. That’s certainly not – what we mean is that the agility and sustainability of this business is very much in focus. And just like Compressor Technique, to take one close by example, we are making everything we can to cope with even less favorable demand situations, not only from semi, but also general, so that we can maintain in those situations also a very, very strong operating margin. Now, that is – as you have never heard of project next quarter's profit margin. We're not doing that this time either. So, it is clearly so that as long as they operate on this high level and generate very, very strong profitability, that's for sure.

Mats Rahmström

We want more growth.

Hans Ola Meyer

We want more growth. So, you have heard us say before that the ultimate bottom line for Atlas Copco is value creation, whether you call it EVA or OVA or whatever. And that’s exactly the main focus. Obviously, we don't plan to be less efficient if everything else stays the same.

James Moore

I understand all the EVA points. I was just really trying to understand whether we're talking about over 30% growth in semis or to single digits and whether the specific impact on the Galaxy 8 which is a Samsung product, which could you could be down in the first half next year in semi alone.

Hans Ola Meyer

I forgot the Galaxy question, James. I'm sorry for that. But, no, we see, as Mats had alluded to, we see that the industry is getting less over time and we had alluded to it in the Capital Markets Day last year that we don't see the same type of enormous swings between trough and peak in the industry. And that is, of course, very healthy and very good for us. And it goes with the consolidation of the industry and the ever-increasing demand for new memory capacity, etc. etc.

No, in this quarter, we don't have any super deal, so that suddenly changes the whole perspective. We haven't made two times the profit on some deal that will suddenly evaporate next quarter. And no, I can't say that we see anything of that nature in this quarter, James.

James Moore

Thank you very much.

Hans Ola Meyer

Good, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Lars Brorson from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Lars Brorson

Yes. Hi, Mats. And hi, Hans Ola. A question from me and maybe just a follow-up. First of all, on your demand outlook, Mats, I'm struggling a little bit to understand why this has been lowered to staying at the current levels. I'm looking at demand trends, as you also pointed out in VT, Vacuum. They continued to be very strong. I'm looking at PMI number that should continue to support your industrial businesses, particularly in Europe. And as you point out in the mining side, we see some brownfield coming through now. I can't help but think that you’ve looked at consensus expectations and felt a need to adjust this down slightly. Maybe you could just help us understand what is taking that outlook down from the previous level. And it will be helpful if you could give some divisional commentary around that.

Mats Rahmström

I think the main part of my comment for Vacuum is a bit more long-term. We can see that demand coming, and I'm talking maybe one to five years more. We can also see the investments that China is taking a strong position in the chips industry. I think that will come through as well. We are increasing our capacity in China to meet that demand.

And more on the high level, I think we see that's quite a positive to be in line with what we have seen in Q1, Q2 to continue to have that level of activity we haven't seen in the past from our customer base. So, we don't treat it as too negatively.

Hans Ola Meyer

To address the follow up on that, of course, as you say, we have lowered the growth expectations perhaps for the next near-term quarters, but we wanted to put it in perspective to that as you ask the question.

So, really, it's like when you have your forecast for stock prices, Lars, that it's the market already comes quicker than you thought. You probably have to go to all [indiscernible]. So, I think the market has turned very – and become very, very favorable on many market segments at the same time. So, that we feel is very positive to remain at that current high level.

Lars Brorson

Can I just as a follow-up on pricing, which I think was related to Vacuum earlier, I was curious as to the broader group and what you're doing around pricing there. We haven't seen price move beyond your "plus zero percent" in your order bridge for a few quarters now for a few years. I had expected to see better pricing this quarter after four quarters of solid order growth across the business, particularly of course in mining, but also in vacuum. Can you help us understand a little bit better what you see in terms of pricing coming through in the second half of this year?

Hans Ola Meyer

I think Mats' comment is the most important comment [indiscernible]. If we can just add, then, of course, we introduce new products and there we believe that when we follow the requirements and demand from customers, we have pricing power. No doubt about it. But it's not reflected in the way we do the sales pitch here.

You could then say, well, what about services there and you're not increasing prices. Yes, we are increasing prices. But in a low inflation environment, it's still, of course, not coming through in a big way compared to what is happening on the equipment side. So, it's slightly positive, but it's still within the margin of a percent. That’s why it's called zero or one as in Compressor Technique.

So, I think we cannot elaborate more in detail on it, but that's the only extra comment for that.

Lars Brorson

I go back in the queue. Thanks.

Hans Ola Meyer

Yeah, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Graham Phillips from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Graham Phillips

Yes. Good afternoon. My question is around compressors and the gas compressor business. I see the statement. You're sort of quite negative about the deterioration there. Can you talk a little bit about what actions you could take? I think you sort of alluded to this on the last quarter call, but things seem to have got a bit worse.

Mats Rahmström

I think, yes, it is correct that we saw a little bit of positive signal in Q1 in the oil and gas business. But I think in Q2, I think it is rather weak. But we do internally is in principally that we continue to work on new products and new portfolio and of course we are adjusting our capacity to the demands that we see right now.

Yes, I think oil and gas is not the exclusive segment that we cover. There is separation applications that we don't get really the big orders that we sometimes get. It is big orders in this – compared to industrial compressors, it's a completely different pattern. So, you can get a reasonably good quarter, but now we don't feel that it has really changed the trend, let's say, of demand.

Graham Phillips

It's run from separate factories. Was there any actions taken, charges taken, small or otherwise, in the quarter to try and right-size this business?

Hans Ola Meyer

I think we commentary in the latter part of 2016 that although it was not always disclosed in a one-time specific action, yes, we have taken quite a lot of measures. And, of course, we are following day by day, week by week, what further actions can be taken, if any.

So, that’s, of course, high on the agenda as long as the revenue and profitability is not at the level where we want it to be.

Graham Phillips

Is it a separate business unit within it? Can it be separated out? Would downsizing it impact the rest of the business, the rest of the compressors?

Hans Ola Meyer

No, no. It will not.

Graham Phillips

Okay. All right. Thank you very much.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andreas Koski from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andreas Koski

Thank you. Hi, Mats. Hi, Hans Ola. I would like to take the opportunity to ask you, Mats, a longer-term question as you've been with Industrial Technique for a very long time. I think you have seen a mix shift within your Industrial Technique business with more battery-driven handheld tools taking share of pneumatic-driven handheld tools. And this is also something you write about in your annual report. So, I just want to hear your view about the risks for Compressor Technique with more and more battery-driven handheld tools because Compressor Technique, I think, almost 40% of revenues are generated in the manufacturing industry. And how much of that, do you think, could, to some extent, disappear because of the mix shift that we're seeing in Industrial Technique and businesses like that?

Mats Rahmström

I would say that that shift in the car industry, for example, has already happened. So, in principally, 90%, 95% of sales into the auto industry today is electric or battery. So, that shift has already happened, and as you can see, it has very little impact on the compressor business.

But I think it's a very valid question if there could be other applications, of course, but we have not been able to identify anything major that would change the demand for compress air. And we continuously find new applications that we go after.

Andreas Koski

So, you would say that the manufacturing exposure that you have in Compressor Technique is not at risk from this?

Mats Rahmström

You see a demand shift, as I said, which has already happened.

Andreas Koski

Yes, yes. You still have 40% in the manufacturing industry. So, I understand the automotive, it's –

Mats Rahmström

Yes. But if you're going to the general industry, that shift to go much, much slower. Of course, you don't have the volume. I mean, in the car industry, you make 55 to 70 cars an hour, and it's more pilot build or project build in general industry. And there, you will not have as easy payback on a more expensive electric tool or a battery tool.

Andreas Koski

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Peder Frölén from Handelsbanken Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peder Frölén

Thank you. Also, a slightly longer-term question. If you look at the vacuum business today, it's growing as you mentioned initially and you showed the pie chart, but could you sort of tell us where you're now in terms of exposure to semis to industrial, where you're on the off-the-market ratio? And maybe most importantly of all, what do you think the ratio should be in the future?

Hans Ola Meyer

I can take a stab at it first and then [indiscernible]. Of course, in this period, specifically, certainly completely dominating as a single customer segment. That's for sure. And if you put service and equipment together, you're easily covering closer to 60 than 50%, I would say. Or it's well above half of the business.

What is very important for us and Mats alluded to it from a long-term perspective is to continue to grow also what was important for us in buying it in the first place, to utilize Atlas Copco's extensive network in the world to grow on industrial applications of vacuum.

And we talked about at that time to build and to widen the range of products, come with innovative products in that segment and we are actually very pleased with the development that we see there right now. And that’s, of course, not going to change the exposure by quarter very much because semi is so big and so successful. But we are also not only growing on the industry in general, also blowing with a stronger focus on service part of the business, not the least to be prepared for a downturn that might or will come, but the timing is difficult to predict.

So, we see positive growth on the service. But, again, if you start from a level where, of course, the semi business is so much bigger, it will take some time until it really affects the proportion of the sale.

We have talked about sort of a 25-ish-percent if we take the whole business area. And we are in that range. Still it does not move as long as the equipment grow so fast as it has done in the last year. You don't see it so obviously, but you have to look at the absolute growth and there we're very pleased with that.

Mats Rahmström

And I think on the industrial side also, it's more about coverage. So, that will go to market both in Atlas Copco brand, they go with the label brand and the [indiscernible] and value creation for our customers. So, [indiscernible]. As Hans Ola said, it will take a little bit of time and also to build up the service network for these customers. In fact, even more time I would say.

Peder Frölén

Okay, thank you.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you. Thank you, Peder.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Virgo from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Alexander Virgo

Thank you very much. And good afternoon, gentlemen. Just a quick one as to whether you can give us a little bit more color around the growth in small and medium-size compressors. Just regionally or anything to call out in terms of market and market demand, that will be very helpful. Thank you.

Mats Rahmström

It's mainly within the industrial compressors I talk about, the small and medium. And there we have seen a healthy demand which is mirrored in the orders received you have seen in Q1 and Q2 and also a good recovery of business in Asia and China. You can see the strongest development on the innovation with this quarter. Do you have anything?

Hans Ola Meyer

It was just more underlining that what we see, if anything, in the last two, three quarters happening gradually is a good and solid growth in small and medium-size, which is run as a separate division or separate divisions compared to the large industrial compressors.

And the only [indiscernible] very often to alluded to the man with yellow canaries because they signal that the general business climate was improving or deteriorating, and I think that gives us a little bit of confidence that it's a broad and it's a good market environment that we see.

To be perfectly honest, I don't recall any of the regions that really did bad for that business in the world. But as we said, from a couple of years of a little bit of a struggle, China is coming back strongly.

Alexander Virgo

Okay, thank you. That's very helpful.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Etrit Vllasalija from Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Etrit Vllasalija

Hi, Mats and Hans Ola. Its Etrit from SocGen. Just a quick question on Vacuum. You’ve talked about the growth and the numbers. So, we've seen them. But are there any areas that you are not yet present in and where you see particularly attractive that would offer –that could offer synergy potentials going forward. Thank you.

Mats Rahmström

I think we see that we have a significant market share in semi [indiscernible]. There is a little bit lower technology in flat-panel and that mirrors also our market share little bit that there is small competition in flat panels.

And then, we see that we are starting a journey on the industrial side of things that would include service as well.

Hans Ola Meyer

And starting the journey was, of course, correct and then we bought label, which were already on that journey, so to speak.

Mats Rahmström

In comparison to them –

Hans Ola Meyer

Absolutely, absolutely.

Mats Rahmström

Quick a long way to go.

Hans Ola Meyer

Absolutely. But we are – with the acquisition, we already took a step in the direction that we want to have a more balanced exposure. Yes.

Mats Rahmström

If you look at these combined, of course, very clear market leader [indiscernible].

Etrit Vllasalija

Okay, absolutely. Just to follow up, on vacuum, are there any specific product segments that you see would be very valuable for you going forward, just [indiscernible] industrial?

Mats Rahmström

I think for semi, we have good coverage. And it's in principally account management. So, the number of customers might be between 10 to 20 in the world. In industrial, I think it is not only the end-user, but ultimately the coverage working with [indiscernible] in each territory. So, I think it's a little bit of channel management. I don't think that a specific applications. It's more like compressors, I would say, but it's – everyone has a little bit of vacuum and little bit of compressor in their industrial applications.

Hans Ola Meyer

I think the new areas that might be there to fill in is also very much targeted from our own R&D development, obviously. In other words, it's not that we are not looking to find a huge gaps [indiscernible] with an acquisition or something. That is not the way, but there might be small segments, of course, of markets where we need to strengthen our offer. But, primarily, it's growing on the strength that we already know.

Etrit Vllasalija

I certainly got it. Thank you.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from James Moore from Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

James Moore

Thanks for taking the follow-up. It's just on the growth development in mining. And last quarter, you kindly broke out double-digit growth for service and consumables and near doubling for equipment. And I’d love to ask if you could help us a bit with either the 25% order or 16% sales growth development this quarter.

Mats Rahmström

You're talking mining and you're talking what is equipment and what is after-market. Is that what you meant?

James Moore

Yes, please.

Hans Ola Meyer

Still, in this quarter, of course, from a growth rate point of view, it's absolutely clearly, so that, for example, underground equipment has had a very, very strong growth. The positive with the service part is that it's growing much better than it did in the last couple of quarters and we actually had a number of indications where the closed or, let's say, temporarily or permanently closed mines that we reported on quite a lot during Q1, Q2 last year, we see a reasonable proportion of those that are already opened up again and in operation. And that seems to reflect well on our own service division. So, the growth rates are stronger there as well, but in service it's very difficult to grow year-on-year 50%, 60%, like you could see when it comes to certain product areas at least. We are, if anything, the growth rates on service are higher than we have seen in the most recent quarters.

James Moore

So, that’s to say that I think [indiscernible] double digit level you saw last quarter.

Hans Ola Meyer

Yes. We are still above the double-digit level.

James Moore

Okay, all right. And just one other one, it was on currency, while I’ve got you. I am looking ahead. I get your comment about the next quarter. But what I see is the one after that and the start of next year could be even more material negatives. Is there anything you could say at this stage as to how big you thought they could be.

Hans Ola Meyer

I think, yes, I touched upon Q3 and we expect it – definitely, from a topline or sales bridges, it will compare negatively on currency definitely. And also from a profit bridge point of view, we believe that it will be somewhat negative Q3 to Q3.

When you then move the quarter further, to your point, it's just to look at what happened last year and it will be more negative compared to Q4 last year and so on and so forth. So, you're right that in that year-on-year comparison, we will probably have the most negative bridge if everything stays as it is today in Q1 next year. You're right about that. But I don't like really to start giving absolute values in terms of projecting how that will look. But in the next quarter at least, we believe it will be slightly negative, yes.

And what is important to repeat perhaps is that, if we are not looking at the level of – in Q2 of 860, 870, I’d just take the dollar to the krona as a proxy of the currencies, of course, we are now looking more at 830, 840 level perhaps.

And that is important to remember that the profitability we have in Q2 is at least not reflecting what we had last year in currencies. As you well know, we don't hedge ahead, so he's pretty well updated to the current level. But we're slowly getting a little bit worse as we see here today. But at least we're not losing on profitability the same way as we're losing on the bridge component, of course. So, that's just to remember that we don't have the hedging effect that suddenly will turn very, very negative for us in Q1 next year or something.

James Moore

Thank you, Hans Ola. That's very helpful.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up question from Lars Brorson from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Lars Brorson

Thanks. Hans Ola, I did want to just talk briefly about mix, both in mining and in CT, if I could, within the quarter. Can you help us understand what the sales mix in mining was this quarter – that is, OE versus services versus consumables?

Mats Rahmström

I don't have the exact numbers for it. We tend to be a little bit cautious on monthly and quarterly values because I think sometimes they can be a little bit erratic. But as we just said, if you look at the order intake and the same for revenue actually, on a year-on-year, obviously, we have the sales mix against us. We have grown much more on equipment than we have on services and consumables and that is never helpful. Although, of course, part of that negative is compensated by also having a little bit better absorption in the factories, obviously. But it normally doesn't help that much and that's why you see a relatively stable sequential development of the operating margin, even though you would expect that it should continue to improve. But we were already at the reasonable level of revenues in Q1 sequentially and we didn't increase so much. We should also remember that from a currency effect compared to Q1, we already have a negative comparison in Q2.

We sort of peaked in Q1 from our currency basket point of view. So, we don't give you all the numbers of these bridges because we think that it's not very valuable to dig into the detail where there are hundreds of components that affect our profitability.

But cutting it short, the mix effect is negative on a year-on-year. And on a sequential basis, it's not such a big difference actually compared to Q1.

Lars Brorson

I know. I understood all of that. I was just hoping you would give a little bit of a quantification around that because, clearly, mining margins is where at least relative to expectations, you disappointed somewhat, perhaps because we are under estimating that adverse mix shift we're seeing from services to OE. And so, therefore, the question was more, what is that magnitude? Or in other words, when are OE margins currently? If you could help us with that, that will be very helpful.

Hans Ola Meyer

That would be a novelty, if I help you with that. So, I won't. But I think – but my answer, you should read into it is that we are affected by exactly what you say yourself, whether it's been underestimated or not. But, of course, the sales mix is not helping currently because we are growing so much on certain parts of the equipment.

Lars Brorson

Understood. If I, finally, just could sneak in the question around mix in CT, obviously, the 100-basis point improvement year-over-year in CT was very encouraging. I was very happy to see that. But you are also seeing some favorable sales mix. Could you help us a little bit with the order of magnitude of that and what you see in the second half? Presumably, that will, to some extent, reverse if some of these gas and process orders start to get invoiced in the second half?

Hans Ola Meyer

The reason for the comment is what you touched upon. Of course, if you have a good quarter, a big quarter for gas and process and then you don't have it next time, it will be the affecting the sales mix and hence the margin because the margin is far from what we have on the industrial compressors and the service on industrial compressors, for example.

But I cannot quantify and I won't quantify exactly what is what in that move from 22 to 23 and so on. It's really just to understand that this is not a level which has everything in the positive territory, with a perfect mix, with the perfect currency basket. The comment is – I have to say, well, we do 23.4%, but of course it's not all components that are helping that. I think that what we want to say is that it's a good level. We have always talked about Compressor Technique being a 22%, 23% margin business. And I think again to come back to what Mats said, our focus is on growing value and on growing. And if we can do at these margins, we are super happy.

Lars Brorson

Great, thanks.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you.

Hans Ola Meyer

Okay. I think we have exhausted the hour, operator. So, I think that if there are any questions that’s come up, our investor relations department and myself, we're of course available for any questions coming after this call.

But I thank you very much. Thanks, Mats, for your first quarter comments – second quarter comments, I should say. And we thank everybody on the line, of course, for participating.

Let me just leave you with a reminder that, in November, we will have the Capital Markets Day and the date is 14 November and you can just put it down as a little bit of a note in your calendars and there will be much more information coming on that later on.

So, without more comments from our side, we hope that we will speak and see you in October when we comment on the third quarter results. Thank you very much.

Mats Rahmström

Bye-bye.

