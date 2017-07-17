Downside Protection Through Customer Satisfaction

As many stock observers have pointed out, the current bull market has now lasted more than 8 years. From the lows of March 2009 to the end of June 2017, (3/9/2009 – 6/30/2017) the S&P 500 Total Return Index is up 327%. This bull market is neither the longest nor the largest in U.S. history, but it is getting close to record levels. In the face of such a protracted rally, the prudent investor would seek to secure a degree of downside protection without foregoing profits if the bull market continues.

Market timing, or trying to reposition a portfolio to take advantage of market highs/lows is a risky endeavor. The road to year eight in the current bull market is littered with incorrect calls of market highs along the way. The obvious risk to investors who reposition their portfolios (be it long-to-short, or just going to cash) is missing out on a market that continues to go up. Rather, it would be much more preferable to have a stock portfolio with underlying properties leading to overperformance in up markets and protection in down markets - without drastic portfolio repositioning. Do such portfolios exist?

Customer satisfaction as a metric: How it works across up and down markets.

The concept of customer satisfaction as a leading indicator of stock price has been well established in academic studies, through sources ranging from Claes Fornell (considered the father of customer satisfaction), to the management consultants at McKinsey. Moving the concept from academic theory to practice, Professor Fornell, who founded the American Customer Satisfaction Index at the University of Michigan in the 1990s, analyzed the data derived from about 100,000 annual customer surveys, with the purpose to create an investment thesis. Instrumental in this process was the development of an econometric model to distill actionable meaning from the large and varied dataset. While Dr. Fornell, through his company ACSI Funds, has been managing private investment products since 2006, it was not until November of last year that ACSI Funds launched its customer satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI), which tracks the American Customer Satisfaction Investable Index (ACSII).

At its core, customer satisfaction is a proxy for utility. As classical economic theory dictates, buyers use discretionary income (and debt) to maximize their utility (or satisfaction). Therefore, one would expect strong customer satisfaction companies to have better revenue growth relative to competition. Also, to the extent that satisfied customers, as repeat purchasers, are less costly compared to generating new customers, profits should be higher as well. Individuals react and change their buying behavior based on their shopping and consumption experience well before the net result of that behavior shows up in earnings reports. The time lag -up to three quarters, but typically faster- depending on the buying cycle in question, is what allows the customer satisfaction metric to be decidedly forward looking. The mechanism by which customer satisfaction, as an intangible asset to the company, is disseminated to the market is through revenue and earnings surprises. That is, relative to their competition, strong customer satisfaction companies are more likely to have positive revenue and earnings surprises.

All U.S. listed companies covered by the American Customer Satisfaction Index are included in the ACSII universe. While these firms are consumer facing, the ACSII is not a retail Index. It is comprised of approximately 170 (mostly Large Cap) equities that span every GICS sector, with the exception of Materials and Energy (exclusively business to business sectors). Instead of being weighted by market capitalization, like the S&P 500, the holdings are weighted by customer satisfaction and adjusted for sector exposure, such that the resulting ACSII portfolio is representative of a US core holding.

How does a customer satisfaction weighted portfolio compare to a market cap weighted portfolio, such as the S&P 500? As shown in the tables and graph below, strong customer satisfaction companies have a higher frequency of positive revenue and earnings surprises. They also appear to consistently outperform the market cap weighted S&P 500 - especially in down markets.

Over the twelve-year period (2006-2017), the strongest satisfaction companies (as defined by companies that have an above average allocation in the ACSII) had positive revenue surprises 5.5% more often than the S&P 500 (59.3% vs 53.8%), while posting positive EPS surprises 7.8% more often than the benchmark (70.1% vs 62.3%). The disparity, as shown in the above table, has been consistent over time with the top satisfaction firms posting a higher percentage of positive earnings surprises in every year and reporting a higher percentage of revenue surprises in 10 of the 12 years - 2010 and 2013 being the exceptions.

Downside Protection

Satisfied customers tend to be loyal customers that are also less sensitive to price increases. These customers are the last to leave in economic downturns and the first to return when things improve. For example, a buyer who feels financially secure may purchase several pairs of jeans from different companies, but will usually have one or perhaps two “favorite” brands. If discretionary income takes a hit in one way or another, there is no mystery as to which brands will be chosen and which will not. As a result, companies with strong customer satisfaction typically increase market share when industry demand weakens.

These effects manifest themselves in up-capture and down-capture ratios. The table below contains summary statistics, calculated by Morningstar, on how the customer satisfaction weighted ACSII fared in up- and down-markets.



Up-capture and down-capture ratios measure a portfolio’s relative performance in up- and down-markets. An up-capture ratio greater than 100 indicates returns superior to the S&P 500 TR benchmark during periods where the benchmark index is positive. A down-capture ratio of less than 100 indicates performance better than the benchmark during down-markets.

The ACSII’s up-capture ratio of 106.45 implies an expected return of 1.06% for each 1% increase in the S&P 500 TR and a down-capture ratio of 80.82 implies that for each 1% decrease in the S&P 500 TR, the ACSII would have an expected return of -0.81%. These ratios are not a result of market timing or re-positioning, but the result of characteristics inherent to companies with strong customer satisfaction as they are expressed to the market in a way that transcends traditional “growth” and “value” designations. Those characteristics allow for a 100% long portfolio, that only rebalances at predefined time periods in a predefined manner, to outperform the S&P 500 in both up-markets and down-markets. The fact that the ACSII has a monthly standard deviation of 14.56, which is only slightly above the S&P 500 TR monthly standard deviation of 14.42, underscores that this over-performance is not the result of strategy containing additional risk and volatility.

Relative performance and drawdown of the ACSII versus the S&P 500 Total Return.

Cumulative Excess Return ACSII vs S&P 500 TR

(1/2006 - 6/2007)

From January 2006 through June 2017, the customer satisfaction weighted ACSII generated an annualized alpha of 4.81% yielding a compounded excess return of 155% vs the S&P 500 TR. As shown by the in the graph above, the rate of alpha generation was quite consistent. Less apparent is the depth and complexion of the time periods in which the ACSII under-performed the S&P 500 TR. Below is a relative drawdown analysis depicting the depth and duration of time periods in which the ACSII under-performed the S&P 500 TR.

ACSII (Relative to S&P 500 TR) Drawdown Analysis

(1/2006 - 6/2007)

Each time the line in the above graph hits zero, a new all-time high for the ACSII is indicated relative to the S&P 500 benchmark. Each time the line retreats from zero, subsequent under-performance is identified. For example, let’s look at the time period highlighted by the red oval. On 9/18/2008, the ACSII hit an all-time high relative to the S&P 500 TR. From that date, where the line is at zero, to 10/28/2008 where there is a trough, the ACSII under-performed the S&P 500 TR by 5.17%. However, by 1/8/2009 (where the line returns to zero) the ACSII recovered to a new all-time high relative to the benchmark. There were five separate periods over the 12 years where the ACSII under-performed the S&P 500 TR by more than 5%, with an average high-to-trough duration of about six months. The recovery and return to a relative all-time high in those instances occurred within five months on average. The largest relative to market under-performance during any drawdown was 5.8%. The asymmetry between the depth and frequency of the worst relative drawdowns and the height and consistency of the over-performance underscores the asset value of customer satisfaction.

From 1977 to 1990 Peter Lynch established a mutual fund dynasty, taking his Magellan Fund from $18 Million to $14 Billion in assets, while consistently delivering returns that more than doubled the market. He reached those heights relying largely on the guiding principle that it made sense to invest in products that people “like”. This is of course similar in concept to ACSI Funds, but without the efficiencies of ETFs as investment vehicles. The current bull market may continue or it may be gone tomorrow. Absent good predictors, weighting portfolio holdings by customer satisfaction rather than market capitalization seems to provide for a good deal of capital preservation in down markets - without the opportunity cost of being side-lined if the bull market continues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACSI.

Business relationship disclosure: I work for the ETF issuer ACSI Funds

Additional disclosure: The author, Josh Blechman is the Director of Capital Markets at ACSI Funds, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. ACSI Funds is the issuer of the American Customer Satisfaction Core Alpha ETF (Ticker: ACSI) The American Customer Satisfaction Investable Index (ACSII) is an index of large-cap US equity holdings selected and weighted using proprietary customer satisfaction data from ACSI, LLC. The index was launched on August 8, 2016 and is calculated by Solactive. Index performance prior to 8/26/2016 relates to a hypothetical model of past performance. Index methodology is available upon request. Index performance is presented for general information purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. As relating to the ACSII and the S&P 500 TR: Please note that there may be material differences between the benchmark (index) and the investment strategies in terms of their composition, including, but not limited to level of diversification and exposure as well as amount of exposure to certain types of investments; and their level of risk, as measured by volatility and/or other methods. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities and should not be relied on in making any investment decision. All stock price and industry/company financial data was sourced from Factset unless otherwise noted.