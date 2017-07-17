WASDE Comes At An Auspicious Time This July

Each month, the United States Department of Agriculture releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report which often influences the prices of grains and other agricultural commodities. The report summarizes the current state of supplies when it comes to both inventories and production, and it measures exports and demand for the staple commodities that feed the world.

The one constant in the WASDE report during the past four years of bumper crops has been the rising demand for corn, soybeans, wheat, and other commodities as growing world population require more food each day. At the end of the second quarter of 2017, there were 20 million more mouths to feed on our planet than at the end of the first quarter of this year. Those bumper crops have caused the prices of grains to drop over recent years. Even though demand has increased for demographic reasons, abundant supplies took the pressure off the fundamental equation for grains. The last time the world faced a shortage of these staples was in 2012 when a drought caused the prices of corn and soybeans to rise to all-time highs. A shortage of wheat in 2008 not only led to a record price, but it also ignited the Arab Spring as bread riots in Tunisia and Cairo turned the politics in North Africa and the Middle East on its head.

Last Wednesday, on July 12 the USDA released its July WASDE report. Grain prices had been rising since the end of June on the back of drought conditions in three critical wheat growing states in the United States. The WASDE report at this time of the year contains concrete information on demand, but supply data is nothing more than projections as the 2017 crop is busy growing and the weather over the coming months will be the ultimate arbiter of prices. The USDA tends to project crops with a pair of rose-colored glasses at this time of the year. However, they did increase their expectations for the price of wheat while stating that demand for grains will once again rise to a record level this year.

Drought conditions change market fundamentals in the United States

In the aftermath of the July 12 WASDE report, the price of soybeans, corn, and wheat all moved lower. Before the latest report from the USDA, a tri-state drought in the Dakotas and Montana caused the price of wheat to move appreciably higher starting in late June, and the prices of corn and soybeans followed. Source: CQG

As the chart of September CBOT wheat futures highlights, the price rose from $4.6350 on June 26 to $5.745 per bushel on July 5, an increase of 23.95

% in six trading sessions and the highest price since July 2015. Source: CQG

December corn futures moved from $3.74 on June 23 to highs of $4.1725 on July 11, a rally of 11.6% in just over two weeks. Source: CQG

The price of November new crop soybeans exploded from $9.07 on June 23 to highs of $10.47 on July 11, an increase of 15.4%. Grains hit their highs before last week's WASDE report on weather-related issues that could impact this year's crops.

I asked Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of grain EFT products including the CORN, WEAT, and SOYB market instruments, for his take on the WASDE right after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released their numbers. Sal told me:

This report gives official confirmation to the damage done to the U.S. winter wheat crop, with the official price range raised 50 cents a bushel. Importantly, the report also confirms strong and steady projected global soybean demand to another new annual record. Projected U.S. corn yields were left unchanged from last month, which will put weather into the spotlight for the next month or so, because strong demand for corn was also confirmed at another projected record annual level. Record global demand estimated for corn and soybeans along with near record projected demand for wheat will require weather to be very cooperative in the coming weeks. Historically, July has provided many cyclical price tops for the corn markets, but it is also the month when the last two drought-driven price rallies began. Heat and rain will decide the future of grain prices in the coming weeks. It would not be surprising to see some grain price volatility with each new weather forecast in late July.

Wheat hits its high on July 5 and corn and beans on July 11. In the wake of the WASDE on July 12 prices have headed south. While the report reminded market participants of large inventories after four straight years of bumper crops, the weather turned a bit more favorable for crop yields which helped to cause the price corrections in all of the grain futures markets since recent highs.

WASDE and soybeans

The WASDE put 2017/2018 Soybean ending soybean stocks at 460 million bushels versus the trade's estimate of 495 million bushels and USDA's June estimate of 495 million. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market, dropped during the recent rally as shorts exited their risk positions. Technical support for November soybean futures now stands at $9.80 per bushel which was the May 10 highs and the beans were trading at the $9.95 level on Monday, July 17.

WASDE and corn

In the July 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA projected that US 2017/2018 corn ending stocks could be at 2.32 billion bushels versus an average estimate of 2.181 billion and last month's 2.11 billion bushels which helped the correction to the downside in corn over recent sessions. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December CBOT corn futures highlights, the price has given up the lion share of its gains. Open interest dropped during the rally, and now technical support is back down at the June 23 lows at $3.74 where the rally commenced. Corn was trading at just under the $3.90 per bushel level on Monday, July 17.

WASDE and wheat

The USDA projected 2017/2018 ending wheat stocks at 938 million bushels versus the trade's estimate of 876 million and the USDA's June estimate of 924 million. Source: CQG

As the CBOT wheat chart illustrates, technical support now stands at the June 20 highs of $4.90 per bushel and September wheat futures were trading at $5.06 on July 17. Open interest in wheat had also declined during the recent rally as shorts ran for the hills.

WASDE and cotton

When it comes to the cotton market that traded up to a high of 87.18 cents per pound on the July futures contract on May 15 and then experienced a sharp and violent selloff that took December futures to lows of 66.15 cents per pound on June 26, the July WASDE contained few changes from the June report. However, the USDA elected to modify its Indian database, which increased production and carryover. WASDE lowered the U.S. cotton crop estimate by 200,000 bales. However, significant changes for India in both 2016-17 and 2017-18 offset the smaller U.S. crop and were reflected in an approximate one million bale increase in world production and carryover for the 2017-18 marketing season. Cotton was weak in the aftermath of the WASDE. Source: CQG

The daily chart of December cotton futures shows that the market inflicted most of the price damage on the fiber before the July WASDE report. However, some analysts believe that the USDA failed to evaluate the export market for U.S. cotton, favoring waiting another month for the 2016-17 marketing season to end and thereby just using actual data in their estimate. Likewise, the USDA chose not to recognize the high pace of 2017-18 export sale registrations and left that estimate unchanged at 13.5 million bales. While it is still early in the year, sales are on a pace of 15.5-15.7 million bales for the upcoming marketing year.

The bottom line for all of the agricultural commodities is that it will be the weather over coming weeks that will determine the path of least resistance for prices. We got a taste of what poor weather conditions may do to prices in late June and early July if 2017 turns out not to be the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States.

The Commitment of Traders (COT) report through last Tuesday indicated that funds had covered all of their net short positions and held a modest net long position for the first time since late April. We have just come through a record period of fund buying, while hedgers were large sellers on the recent rally. Over the course of the week until last Tuesday, July 11, funds turned from a net short position of around 67,000 lots to a net long of more than 270,000 contracts in grain markets, which was the most bullish swing in holding on records going back to 2006. The shift reflected a net bullish swing in corn of nearly 150,000 lots.

Meanwhile, the swing included a lift to a record high in the net long in Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures and the biggest ever bullish shift in bets on Chicago soybean futures and options.

The eastern Corn Belt saw good rains last week, while drought looks to drift out of the Dakotas and push South and East according to some weather forecasts. Crop ratings have been trending lower, and based on rains in the last week analysts expect that crop ratings Monday will be steady to two percent lower than a week ago.

WASDE can at an auspicious time on July 11 as wheat, corn, and soybean had just made highs. Expect lots of volatility in the grain markets in the weeks ahead as the prices will be as fickle as the weather. We have witnessed some bullish activity in agricultural sector stocks with fertilizer companies posting gains over recent weeks. Agriculture, in a world where demand keeps rising, continues to be a place to be especially on price dips.

