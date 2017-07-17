Oil May Be Going Nowhere, But That Doesn't Mean You Can't Still Make Money

The market is still dealing with a glut in China & higher Libyan, Nigerian, and U.S. production. But demand will strengthen in H2.

U.S. inventories are close to breaching the key 100 million barrels above the 5-year average level, opening up a higher price bracket according to historical data.

Both OECD and U.S. inventories have been drawing down relative to 5-year averages since February, but remain elevated on an absolute basis.

It seems the list of oil bulls throwing in the towel, or dramatically downgrading their thesis, is growing by the day. First Pierre Andurand liquidated his long oil positions in May after calling for $70 oil in the summer of this year. Next Andy Hall, who called for oil prices to rise above $60 this year, downgraded his bullish oil thesis and is now calling for range-bound prices around current levels. Finally, Eric Nuttall, manager of one of Canada's most prominent energy equity funds, expects oil to remain under $50 for the remainder of 2017 with prices breaching the level towards the end of the year. This is after calling for $60 by Q4 previously.

While I am not going to try and predict where oil prices are headed, I can make a strong case for a tradable price range going forward, based on the data. Let's start with the EIA report for the week ending July 7th, as it was significant on several fronts. The EIA reported a crude draw of -7.5 million barrels, much better than the 5-year average draw of -4.4 million barrels. This was actually the largest drop in 10 months. It was mirrored by a similarly significant drop in total product inventories, of -3.8 million barrels, above the 5-year average build for the week of 2.4 million barrels. This followed a bullish report in the prior week, and signals a resumption of the trend of bullish reports starting in early 2017.

U.S. crude inventories excluding SPR are currently sitting at a key inflection point for investors. First of all, July 7th's report took U.S. inventories below 500 million barrels for the first time since January 27th's report. They are currently sitting at 495 million barrels. Most importantly, they are sitting at 104 million barrels above the 5-year average. This is the lowest point since December 9th 2016:

July 7th's report is in red. As evident on this chart, U.S. inventories have made major progress since the start of 2017, and are currently sitting near the 100 million barrels above the 5-year average mark. This has been a stubborn level, and a breach of this level is associated with a higher bracket of oil prices:

Source: Adam Mancini, EIA.

As evident in the above chart, which plots WTI prices against U.S. inventories relative to the 5-year average, oil prices of $40 have been supported by relative inventories only slightly below current levels. I see this trend in U.S. inventory draws generally continuing over the next few months driven by a few key factors. U.S. implied gasoline demand should remain robust as falling gas prices should provide support to gasoline demand, as it has historically.

Saudi Arabia is also expected to drop exports to the U.S. down to 600,000 bpd by August, due to a rise in domestic consumption as well as adherence to its production cut agreement. Data from Tankertrackers generally supports this, showing 12 outstanding tankers from Saudi Arabia sent in June, with about 716,000 bpd of crude expected to arrive between now and August 12th.

OECD Inventory trends are also positive

Looking at OECD inventories (of which the U.S. comprises ~17% of excluding SPR), the trend is also down. OECD inventories have fallen relative to the 5-year average since January:

They are currently 240 million barrels above the 5-year average. Most of this decline in OECD inventories has ended up in China, which has been experiencing storage builds. As Chinese Teapot refineries have recently been granted further import quotas, this transfer of stocks should continue, leading to a decline in visible U.S. and OECD inventories. Stronger H2 2017 demand globally should then be a tailwind for bloated Chinese inventories.

What does it all mean for traders?

H2 demand is expected to be 1-2 million bpd higher than H1, and this should support the above-mentioned trends, which in turn should support further U.S. inventory draws. This should put a $40 floor on oil. On the other hand, worries over OPEC compliance, rising Libyan and Nigerian production, and U.S. shale production growth will likely keep the pace of total global storage re-balancing, as well as sentiment, in check. As a result, I view any move in crude into the low-$40's as a tradable opportunity in the U.S. Oil Fund (USO), especially when it is accompanied by overstretched money manager short positioning:

The tension between bullish inventory data and bearish sentiment caused by 2018 market concerns will make for excellent low-risk buy entries, as increases in Money Manager short-positioning (above 30%) will lead to sell-offs that are limited by a slowly improving fundamental market, and subsequent short-covering rallies. I am long-biased for the remainder of 2017, and looking to enter USO on overstretched short-positioning, especially in the sub-$45 price range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.