The Federal Reserve Could See Drastic Changes In The Near Future

President Trump could have the opportunity to appoint five out of the seven Federal Reserve Board Members over the next 11 months.

Short-term interest rates have risen, as expected, since the beginning of the year, but long-term rates have unexpectedly dropped slightly. This flattened yield curve could get steeper with a strengthening economy and a change in leadership at the Federal Reserve. There are three board vacancies, and a new chairman could take over this February. This new leadership may implement a policy change to actually sell mortgage-backed securities held by the Fed over the next few years and not just following a policy of not reinvesting principal payments received. Raising mortgage rates may hurt the housing industry but could actually have a positive impact on building new manufacturing facilities.

While my recommendation to sell bonds in a September 15 article was correct, I was wrong that long-term rates would continue to rise during 2017. I blame the U.S. Congress. There still has not been any massive infrastructure bill passed. I was expecting Democrats to aggressively push spending on infrastructure that would be even higher than any proposal from President Trump. It is unclear when or even if there will be a massive new infrastructure spending bill passed. Trump has only made a modest attempt to get a plan enacted. Congress cannot agree on anything. At this point, I do not think that it could even agree on what color to paint the White House.

Source U.S. Treasury

Normalization Plan

In June, the Fed released an update on its plan to reduce its holdings of securities. While the plan is fairly straightforward for reducing holdings of U.S. treasuries, some investors are confused about the reduction in the $1.77 trillion of mortgage-backed securities. The plan:

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from maturing Treasury securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $6 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $6 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month. For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from its holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $4 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $4 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $20 billion per month.

This plan implies a reduction cap in U.S. treasuries of $180 billion during the first year and $360 billion in subsequent years. For agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, it would be a reduction cap of $120 billion during the first and then $240 billion per year. The ratio of these two items in the portfolio would, therefore, remain about the same. Under the current plan, it would be passive and not require actual selling of securities.

At first glance, it seems impossible that the Fed would be able to end reinvestment of principal payments received for MBS because there is almost no MBS maturing within the next 10 years. MBS, however, do not just have a normal established maturity date. Principal on the mortgages is received over the life of the MBS. Currently, the Fed reinvests about $20-40 billion of principal each month by buying new MBS. It would seem, under the proposed plan, the Fed would still continue to buy new MBS monthly but at a reduced amount.

Prior to 2007, the Fed's entire portfolio was around $900 billion. Its MBS holding is almost twice the size of its entire portfolio a decade ago.

U.S. Treasury Holdings

MBS Holdings

Source St. Louis Federal Reserve

A specific target holding amount has not been announced, but board member Jerome Powell in April seems to indicate a flexible portfolio of $2.5 trillion-3.0 trillion. If they reduced at the maximum announced caps, it just takes 3-4 years to reach that portfolio level. It is unclear when the normalization plan will start, but it could begin after the appointment of a new chairman assuming the economy does not slow.

A study released in April by the Fed estimated the cumulative impact of all its purchasing programs lowered the yield on the 10-year UST by 1.0% (100 basis points), and the impact will by year-end 2017 be down to 85 basis points. The chart below shows the impact on yields as the plan to reduce the reinvestment is implemented, i.e. the 10-year yield will rise.

New appointees to the board may want changes to the plan, especially regarding MBS. The appointment of Randal Quarles was announced last week, and news websites continue to report that Marvin Goodfriend will be another appointee. Goodfriend was against the purchase MBS by the Federal Reserve when the purchase program first started. Goodfriend has stated that he feels purchasing of MBS is promoting economic growth of a particular sector of the economy, which is not the function of the Fed.

I strongly agree with Mr. Goodfriend. The purchase of over $1.77 trillion in MBS has shifted massive capital into the housing sector. Easy credit in the housing market because of the Fed's purchasing policy has crowded out available capital for other sectors, such as manufacturing. The policy has pushed mortgage rates to very low levels. Many individuals were able to borrow money to build a new house at below 4.0%, but many businesses were not able to borrow long-term money at that same low rate to build a new manufacturing plant.

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Building of 1,000 new homes mostly impacts GDP during the actual construction and has only a very modest impact on GDP during occupation. (There is small amount of operating and maintaining a home over time that is included in GDP.) Using the same amount of capital that is used to build the 1,000 homes, a business could build a modest manufacturing facility. The construction of this new facility impacts GDP, but it continues to impact GDP as it produces goods/services. Income received by employees also buys additional good/services.

GDP Annual Change

In my opinion, one of the reasons that GDP has not recovered as strongly from lows compared to historical recoveries is the failed myopic policies by Bernanke and Yellen. This Fed policy has resulted in too much capital invested in houses and not enough in productive business enterprises that produce goods/services.

New Board Appointees

There are currently only four board members, which leaves three vacancies to be filled by President Trump, and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer's term expires in June 2018. If Yellen is not reappointed as Chairperson by Trump, it is unlikely she would want to continue to serve her term as board member, which expires in 2024. Therefore, Trump will have the opportunity to appoint 5 out of the 7 board members and a chairman within the next year. I am expecting Trump will try to get the three current vacancies appointed/confirmed before he announces his decision on chairman.

While it is politically correct for members of congress to support the housing industry, many conservatives do not support the purchase of MBS by the Federal Reserve. They assert that the Fed as an unelected government entity and does not have the authority to establish their own policies to target a specific economic sector. For example, Senator Bob Corker (Rep-TN) stated his strong opposition back in 2012 to the Fed's additional purchases of MBS, "Open-ended purchases of mortgage-backed securities will politicize the Fed and add substantially to its balance sheet risks, but it will not help our economy's long-term growth prospects...do serious damage to the Fed as an institution."

When the new appointees come before the Senate, conservatives are expected to aggressively question the appointees on their position regarding the authority of the Fed, especially their opinion on purchasing of MBS.

With so much of the news media and politicians focused solely on Russia, these potentially controversial appointees could be appointed "under the radar". Not until they are actually on the board and Fed policies are changed, will the media go into hysteria about changes at the Fed.

The Normalization Plan Could Be Changed

This normalization plan has been talked about for years and is most likely reflected in current bond trading prices. The Fed has tried to be transparent on this issue because the market hates uncertainty. What would happen if the plan was changed?

There is the possibility, in my opinion, that some of the new board appointees, such as Goodfriend (assuming he is actually appointed/confirmed), could vote to modify the plan to more actively reduce MBS holdings. It could be changed to not have any future reinvestment of MBS principal payments, but I would not be surprised to see modest actual monthly sales of MBS to quicken the reduction in their MBS holdings.

Any change would most likely result in an outcry from some politicians and those associated with the housing industry. To counter these attacks on a plan modification, the spin could be that new manufacturing facilities are needed to create high paying jobs. Trump did not run on a platform of more/larger homes. He ran on creating more manufacturing jobs. He most likely will stress the expansion of the manufacturing sector and try to avoid discussion of the potential negative impact on the housing market.

Impact of a Normalization Plan Change

Usually, MBS trading is based on UST rates. Unexpected rising MBS yields and higher price volatility could result in the impact flowing the other direction. Higher MBS yields could increase the rates in long-term UST. I have not seen much news coverage about potential drastic changes at the Fed, but this could change as new appointees are announced.

Even with higher modestly higher mortgage rates, the rates would be low compared to historical averages. If income increases from a more robust economy, the affordability of the monthly payments will partially offset the higher mortgage rates. Any announcements of a policy modification, however, could jolt the trading in companies associated with the housing industry.

Conclusion

I think that the current normalization plan is already reflected in MBS and UST prices. Since there has been such scant coverage of any potential major changes to the plan under new Federal Reserve Board members, the markets could be jolted by comments from new appointees by President Trump.

Trump wants major expansion of manufacturing and that takes capital. The capital may flow from housing market as that industry no longer receives favored treatment from the Federal Reserve.

Changes to the normalization plan could have a negative impact on long-term interest rates and the housing industry. Therefore, I would sell the bond ETFs such as AGG and home construction ETFs such as ITB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short U.S. TREASURIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.