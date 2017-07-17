General Electric Earnings Preview

Photo credit

General Electric (GE) is due to report earnings on Friday and heading into the report, sentiment is low. I've been bearish on GE for some time now as I vehemently disagree with its strategic direction and indeed, its actual results over the past couple of years have been lackluster to put it politely. With the stock languishing, will this report provide the fuel GE needs to get out of its rut? The answer, I suspect, is fairly easy and it isn't a good one if you're long.

First, we should get some sort of update on how the Baker Hughes business (BHGE) is progressing. The merger closed a couple of weeks ago and BHGE is trading by itself, although it is majority-owned by GE. This is a huge business for GE and how it performs is very important but the fundamentals for oil haven't exactly been strong of late. Any sort of update on BHGE will be quite helpful but for me, the stock is still very expensive given the broad uncertainty surrounding the outlook for earnings as well as the valuation. That leaves the door open to some downside and that downside is something GE would have to bear not only from an ownership perspective, but whatever earnings (or losses) may come from BHGE.

Second, we'll surely get an update on GE's backlog as it loves to post that huge number out there every quarter. Last time around it was $324B and I suspect it is more now as GE's order-taking prowess is unmatched; it is actually delivering product where GE struggles. I've said forever the idea of quoting how big the backlog is just distracts from things that actually matter, like producing revenue, but we'll get the update anyway and it will no doubt be prominently placed in the press release; it always is. I'm still waiting for the quarter where the backlog declines because GE is delivering on promises, not just making them, but we haven't seen that yet.

But I don't care about that number; we need to see some revenue improvements. GE's journey to try and become a pure industrial hasn't gone well at all as revenue growth has been weak and margins even worse. Perhaps spinning off the O&G business will help but Alstom continues to be an anchor for margins and that isn't going to change, so GE has its work cut out for it there. Organic and headline revenue will be important but for me, I'm focused on margins. That is critically important but unfortunately for GE, its industrial makeover hasn't gone to plan and I don't suspect Q2 will be any different. The key will be whether or not it can crest Q1's level of margins; if it can, perhaps the tide is turning. If it cannot, look out below.

GE's buyback has been a huge piece of the industrial transformation as it has attempted to reduce the float enough to offset lost Capital earnings - which is impossible - but it is giving the effort the old college try anyway. How much it returned via buybacks in Q2 and any sort of guidance it has for the buyback going forward will be meaningful for longs. GE did just over $2B in buybacks in Q1 so I'd expect at least that much in Q2.

Finally, the chart for this stock is a complete disaster. It has been in a protracted downtrend that is reaching eight months at this point with no end in sight. We saw another lower low earlier this month and the momentum indicators continue to show weakness. We've seen a one dollar bounce since the low earlier in July but there is no indication this is anything but a bounce yet. If we get a good report we could see more of a sustained rally but even if we do, there are many levels of resistance overhead, not the least of which are the declining 50DMA and 200DMA. In short, bulls have a very long road ahead in order to get the stock moving higher on a sustainable basis and I'd be shocked if this report was somehow good enough to overcome all of this ugliness. Progress is possible; jumping all of these hurdles at once isn't.

GE's Q2 release will surely have all the pomp and circumstance that comes with one of the world's largest companies reporting, but it really comes down to how much GE can grow revenue and, more importantly, its margin profile. The stock is in terrible shape technically and I just don't see a path forward right now because of one report, regardless of how good it may be. If the stock clears some of the technical hurdles it has in front of it, GE may be in better shape but right now, the base case looks like a flat-to-down stock price and a continuation of the dismal trend we've seen for all of 2017.

