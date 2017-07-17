My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q2 2017 Summary

In this article, I will share my portfolio, changes in the past three months and stocks that are currently on my wish list.

I believe that someone who writes about financial assets should expose his main holdings to his readers.

Introduction

After a very volatile 2016, 2017 keeps being pretty calmly. In Q2 2017 my portfolio achieved a total return of 3.39%, which is lower than Q1, but I still find it great. More importantly, with no dividend cuts, and several dividend raises and new cash deployed into it, I managed to increase my dividend income significantly. After several years of executing my strategy, it makes me excited to see the progress every quarter.

In Q3 I plan to keep investing the same amount of money each month in order to keep my portfolio growing. I am going to ignore any background noises, which will be more significant going forward, as politics might frighten investors. Just as investors were worried about a possible Trump presidency or the Brexit, they will be worried that something else might happen. From my decade of experience, investors tend to be either too pessimistic or too optimistic. My goal is to be indifferent, and keep investing according to my plan.

As the polls predicted Emmanuel Macron is now the president of France. His party also controls the French parliament, and he will try to implement his economic reforms. If he succeeds, we might be able to see the French economy showing some signs of real growth. Even though a Le Pen presidency could have given investors some buying opportunities, I believe that for the long term Macron will be a fine president for the French Republic.

Looking into Q3 our main political event in my opinion is the German federal elections. The current chancellor Angela Merkel is the favorite to win the elections for the fourth time. The worst case scenario in my opinion may be a deadlock. If Merkel won't be able to build a coalition without the Social Democrats, I am afraid that we might see some shaky markets.

However, the polls predict that Merkel will build a center-right coalition, which will keep the stability in Europe's largest economy. As in Q2, the situation in Syria and North Korea is still delicate, but I don't believe it will affect the broad market soon.

Looking backward, the portfolio performed as I expected. Dividends were paid, and raises that were expected came just on time. I will keep executing my plan while ignoring any possible interference.

Investment Allocation

At Q4 2016 I liquidated my Lending Club (LC) position as well as a short term deposit I had. Since then, I put the emphasis on my three accounts: the brokerage account, the pension fund and my medium term account, which is managed for me by an investment firm. My dividend growth portfolio was 83% of my assets. In order to try to balance it, I allocated more funds to my two other accounts. I did it over the past two quarters, and I start to see some results.

Right now my portfolio accounts for 79% of my investments, and I am willing to lower this figure to 75% to begin with. I am not sure that I will be able to do it in 2017, as it will require me to save more than I can at the moment. However, I don't see it as a crucial goal, because my dividend growth portfolio is very well diversified. At the moment, the pace is 1% reduction every quarter.

My Goals

There are no changes to my financial goals in 2017- I would like to keep increasing my net worth, and dividend income. On the personal side, I am traveling abroad in Q3, and I must save for the trip. I may be traveling again in Q4 for a family event, so I should be cautious with my capital allocation. This is why I am not sure I will be able to allocate more funds to the pension fund and the medium term account than I usually allocate.

I would also like to gain some more knowledge. I would like to study for an MBA, and learn more about finance. So far I neglected my MBA a little bit, and I should give it more time and efforts. I would also like to read more books, and gain new knowledge on different subjects, and practice my hobbies some more. At least I managed to read more, which was among my goals.

My goals are helping me to arrange my time, and stick to my long term plan. If you look at your long term plans, without setting short term goals, it is easy to get lost.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over-allocated to, but I still don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocations. Over the past quarter I put an emphasis on telecommunication, healthcare and information technology.

The more interesting part in my opinion was the change I did to my optimal allocation. I reduced the telecommunication sector from 5% to 4%. The reason for that was that I only own and consider owning two companies- Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). Allocating 2.5% of my portfolio to each of them as they yield over 5% makes the dividend income from this sector too high. It will reach roughly 8% of my income.

Therefore, I moved 0.5% to REITs, and 0.5% to utilities. The reason for choosing these two, is that I find telecom somewhat similar to utilities. Some real estate companies are also pretty stable and offer steady rent income, and dividends like telecom. I know it isn't exactly the same, but I think it will suit my risk appetite the best.

I still lack some companies in the IT sector. I am looking at Microsoft (MSFT) and several other companies. In this quarter I bought shares in Cisco (CSCO), I would also like to find some suitable companies in the IT and energy sector if possible.

Current Allocation Optimal Allocation Sector 21.40% 20.00% Consumer Staples 12.70% 12.50% Health Care 12.30% 12.50% Industrials 14.60% 12.50% Financials 10.20% 10.00% Consumer Discretionary 8.20% 10.00% Energy and Materials 5.70% 8.00% Information Technology 8.10% 7.50% REITs 4.20% 4.00% Telecommunications 2.50% 3.00% Utilities

My Portfolio

The following table shows my current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. I know that Alphabet doesn't pay dividends, but as it started a buyback program in 2015, I hope it will add a dividend in the years to come. You can read my article about Alphabet here.

Sector Company Ticker % of portfolio % of income Information Technology Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 1.81% 0.97% Health Care Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) 1.96% 1.35% Financials Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 2.55% 1.76% Financials Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 0.88% 0.68% Utilities Avista Corp (AVA) 0.76% 0.80% Financials Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 2.41% 1.47% Health Care Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 0.97% 0.45% Energy BP plc (BP) 1.42% 3.07% Financials Citigroup (C) 1.37% 0.82% Health Care Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) 1.27% 0.95% Industrials Caterpillar (CAT) 2.39% 2.15% Consumer Discretionary Carnival Corporation (CCL) 0.54% 0.41% Information Technology Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) 0.64% 0.74% Health Care CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.64% 0.51% Energy Chevron Corporation (CVX) 2.13% 2.76% Consumer Discretionary The Walt Disney Company (DIS) 2.56% 1.20% REIT Digital Realty Trust, Inc (DLR) 2.39% 2.47% Industrials Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 2.30% 2.31% Industrials General Electric Company (GE) 1.97% 2.21% Consumer Staples General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 1.09% 1.25% Information Technology Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 1.55% 0.00% Information Technology International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 0.75% 0.92% Health Care Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 5.39% 4.29% Financials JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 1.90% 1.43% Consumer Staples Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 1.52% 1.49% Consumer Staples The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 2.54% 2.65% Industrials Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 0.47% 0.37% Consumer Discretionary Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 0.51% 0.75% Consumer Discretionary McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.80% 2.88% Health Care Medtronic plc (MDT) 1.94% 1.27% Industrials 3M Company (MMM) 1.03% 0.72% Energy Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) 1.82% 2.85% Consumer Staples Altria Group Inc (MO) 3.60% 3.74% Consumer Discretionary Nike (NKE) 0.95% 0.37% Industrials Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 1.90% 1.18% REIT Realty Income Corp (O) 1.26% 1.81% REIT Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 3.22% 7.85% Consumer Staples PepsiCo, Inc (PEP) 3.26% 2.88% Health Care Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.54% 0.65% Consumer Staples The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 1.42% 1.41% Consumer Staples Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 5.76% 6.38% Information Technology Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 0.92% 1.16% Consumer Discretionary Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) 0.63% 0.34% Utilities The Southern Company (SO) 0.77% 1.19% Telecom AT&T Inc (T) 2.07% 3.51% Consumer Staples Target Corporation (TGT) 1.22% 1.77% Financials T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 0.65% 0.58% Industrials Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 1.24% 0.87% Industrials United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 1.01% 0.72% Financials Visa Inc (V) 1.57% 0.34% Consumer Discretionary V.F. Corporation (VFC) 1.24% 1.16% Energy Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 0.55% 0.72% Telecom Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) 2.13% 3.54% Utilities Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) 0.99% 1.06% Financials Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 3.32% 2.91% Consumer Staples Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (WMT) 0.98% 0.83% REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1.26% 2.35% Energy Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 2.31% 2.75%

I currently own 58 companies. I added three new positions in the past quarter. The new positions were Las Vegas Sands, Lockheed Martin and Cisco. I found them attractive during the quarter as the share price dropped, and valuation seemed appealing. Hopefully, more IT companies will become attractive.

Acquisitions made in Q2 2017

Healthcare: I added to two of my positions in the dips. BDX and CAH are both great companies, which grow their cash flow and dividends for years. When they offer and attractive valuation, even due to a sudden drop, it is always smart to grab some more shares.

Industrials: I also initiated a tiny position in LMT. LMT is a great company that I wanted to own for a very long time. I finally had a chance during this quarter. I don't think that I got it for a very attractive price, but with the current military spending growth, I wanted a small position. If the price declines, I will buy more.

Information technology: I only bought Cisco in this quarter, as I found the valuation attractive during Q2. I am still looking for more IT companies that can fit my portfolio, but at the moment the only candidate I see is Qualcomm, but I already have an adequate position. Hopefully, I will able to buy MSFT, more GOOG if the price is right.

Telecom: I bought some more shares of Verizon. While it seems like AT&T is doing the right moves trying to grow through acquisitions, I chose to buy VZ. The disappointment form their earnings, and acquisitions made the company pretty attractive from valuation point of view. Sure, there are many obstacles, but I think VZ will be able to deal with them.

Consumer Discretionary: I bought some shares of Las Vegas Sands. I bought them while the price was in the mid-50s. I think that that the casinos business is very interesting, and I am happy to own one of its prime brands especially when the dividend yield is so attractive.

Utilities: I added more to my position in Southern Company. I added to the position after the company announced that the Kemper project will be delayed again, and the price dropped. Since then, it has already recovered. I am glad that the company threw the towel on its effort to use clean coal, and will use natural gas instead. It reduces the uncertainty which is a positive sign.

Energy: In Q2 I added a little bit to my position in Exxon Mobil. At $80 it isn't a bargain, but still offers a good valuation. The company is a dividend aristocrat, and the strongest brand in the American energy sector. The company is operating very well, and its dividend will be covered by earnings by the end of the year.

Sales made in Q2 2017

In the last quarter I didn't sell any stocks. I usually only sell stocks if they cut the dividend. I find that strategy wise, it allows me to avoid investing in collapsing companies like Kodak. However, I did sell some put options. Las Vegas Sands, Nike, Cisco, Boeing (BA) and Facebook (FB). Facebook for the right price can be like Alphabet - an investment in future dividend aristocrat. FB managed to grow its EPS and FCF, and I believe it is an interesting prospect. The options will expire in January 20th, 2018.

What am I looking for?

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of analyzing stocks - using it contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income.

Another stock I would like to own is a type 3 stock: Starbucks. However, I still didn't have the opportunity to buy it for a compelling valuation.

Stocks to Consider

These are the stocks I am currently looking at, and you will probably see some of them in my next quarterly update. I would love to hear in the comments more ideas for companies in these sectors or other sectors.

Information Technology: This sector is a little tricky. I don't have enough exposure to the sector, but the valuation is very high on most companies. I will keep looking at Alphabet, and I might also buy more QCOM if the legal issues are resolved. In this quarter I bought some CSCO, and I also sold some options that if exercised will increase my exposure. Hopefully, I will be able to buy some MSFT in this sector.

Energy: I am a little bit light in that sector after selling some positions due to dividend cuts last year. However, I am not sure that I see any attractive companies at the moment. While I bought some XOM when the price was attractive ($80), I will keep looking for opportunities in the sector.

Utilities: I will also be happy to find an interesting utility that offers growth and reasonable valuation. I will gladly allocate 0.5% of my portfolio to it. At the moment, I will not add to my current three positions in the sector.

Conclusion

I believe that Q3 holds no significant macro events besides the German elections. However, there are still enough uncertainties to frighten investors. I hope I will get a chance to buy some SBUX or MSFT, and maybe some more XOM and VLO as well. At the moment, I will stick to my plan and buy fairly valued quality companies, while I am waiting for corrections in the price of stocks that I find to be expensive.

I will keep buying stocks on a monthly basis as I execute my long term plan and achieve my short term goals. I hope you all had a fantastic quarter, and wish you an even better third quarter.

