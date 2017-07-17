Why Not Buy This 7.3%-Yielding Monthly Paying REIT For An Income Portfolio?

The REIT has a very appealing asset base with properties located in markets with high potential for above-average rental and FFO growth.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is a promising real estate investment trust for enterprising REIT/income investors. The REIT invests in apartment properties in high-growth markets, and pays shareholders a monthly dividend that is covered by its core funds from operations. Independence Realty Trust acquires properties on a regular basis, creating a base for long term FFO growth. An investment in Independence Realty Trust yields 7.3 percent.

Strong FFO Growth

Independence Realty Trust invests in apartment properties in markets with strong demographic fundamentals and income growth that translate into above-average potential for growth in rental rates and FFO. Independence Realty Trust’s funds from operations have exponentially increased, largely because of the REIT’s reliance on acquisitions. In 2013, Independence Realty Trust pulled in just $6 million in core funds from operations. Three years later, in 2016, the REIT’s core funds from operations already totaled $43 million.

There are two reasons why acquisitions are a major catalyst for Independence Realty Trust’s FFO moving forward. For one, acquisitions grow Independence Realty Trust’s asset base (i.e. they lead to economies of scale), add funds from operations, and improve the REIT’s diversification profile. Secondly, acquiring undermanaged properties means upside in rental rates and implies a shot at improving capital efficiency by boosting occupancy rates.

Value Creation Through Strategic Acquisitions/Dispositions, And Portfolio Transformation

Not everyone can buy and sell apartments on a regular basis. Independence Realty Trust's management, however, has unlocked value through strategic acquisitions/dispositions on a regular basis. Strategic acquisitions/dispositions are a primary catalyst for FFO growth and enhanced capital efficiency.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Another way to create value for shareholders is for the REIT to improve the quality of its property mix. Over time Independence Realty Trust has allocated more funds to higher-class A and B properties, which have more attractive prospects for rental rate growth than class C properties. The portfolio transformation underway has already yielded solid results for Independence Realty Trust: For instance, The REIT's average base rent has increased 24 percent since its IPO and the property age has decreased significantly, too.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Active In Markets With Strong Economic Fundamentals

Independence Realty Trust operates in markets with strong economic fundamentals that tilt the odds in favor of above-average rental and cash flow growth. Population and income growth in Independence Realty Trust’s core markets outpaces the national average by a significant margin.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Delevering Successful

Independence Realty Trust has reduced its indebtedness significantly through a capital raise, making its capital structure much more sustainable long term. Management targets a long-term debt ratio (total debt to total gross assets) in the low 40 percent range.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

No Near-Term Debt Maturities

The successful refinancing of the REIT’s September 2018 secured credit facility has dramatically improved Independence Realty Trust’s maturity schedule: There are no short-term debt maturities, allowing the REIT to focus on acquiring and integrating new properties into its real estate platform.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Dividend Coverage Suggests Stable Dividend Payout

When it comes to investing in dividend-paying stocks, taking a look at a company’s dividend coverage is of utmost importance.

Independence Realty Trust is a high-yielding REIT, so investors shouldn’t expect the best dividend coverage stats. That said, though, Independence Realty Trust’s dividend coverage is good enough to sustain its current monthly dividend payout of $0.06/share.

Independence Realty Trust pulled in $0.20/share, on average, in core FFO in the last seven quarters compared to an average (cumulative) dividend rate of $0.18/share per quarter. Therefore, on average, Independence Realty Trust has covered its dividend with core FFO.

Source: Achilles Research

The REIT’s average core FFO payout ratio over the last seven quarters was 90 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Independence Realty Trust is a REIT at the higher end of the risk spectrum (relatively small REIT in terms of market valuation, limited asset base, high dividend yield). Therefore, the company’s shares (should) change hands for a lower FFO multiple than more mature and bigger real estate investment trusts with high earnings quality. Based on Independence Realty Trust’s first-quarter results, the REIT’s shares change hands for 13.6x Q1-17 run-rate core FFO. As far as I am concerned, this is a fair price considering that an investment yields 7.3 percent and comes with (potentially significant) FFO upside.

Your Takeaway

Independence Realty Trust is much smaller (and less mature) than most REITs. Nonetheless, enterprising income investors can find some good value in Independence Realty Trust. The REIT has an attractive, growing asset base with properties located in high-growth markets, and the company has proven that it can unlock value with strategic acquisitions/dispositions and grow rental rates significantly. Dividend coverage is about average, I would say, but good enough to sustain the REIT’s current monthly dividend payout of $0.06/share. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

