Wal-Mart Should Open The Dividend Spigot For Shareholders

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is a stock that I’ve criticized in the recent past following its acquisition of Jet several quarters ago. I’ve also taken WMT to task on its lack of growth and sub-par margins, but to be fair, the market has shrugged those things off and the stock is performing rather well. Something that has been getting less attention of late is the 2.8% yield the stock sports at present, which is much lower than it has been in the recent past, owing to the higher stock price. But how far can WMT take its payout without causing undue stress on its financials?

I’ll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We’ll begin with a quick look at WMT’s per share payout for the past decade to get an idea of where the payout has come from.

WMT’s payout growth hasn’t been world-beating by any means, but the dividend is about 2.3X what it was in 2007, with the average increase over this time frame coming in right at 10%. That’s strong growth, and while you can find better, you can certainly do much worse as well. Curiously, however, WMT’s dividend increases in the past few years have been tiny, particularly in the context of the gigantic ones in prior years, as I shall now demonstrate with the chart below:

WMT’s path to an average 10% increase has been anything but steady as it produced several mid-teens or better increases but also, the last three years have been diminutive. Had WMT carried on with 10% to 15% increases in the past three years, its dividend growth would be in a much better spot but it hasn’t.

Why have the increases in the past three years been so small? One thing is for sure; it isn’t because WMT cannot afford it. I always like to look at dividend payments in the context of free cash flow because this is the only recurring source of cash for any company over the long term. Dividend payments must be funded with cash, so it doesn’t matter how good a company’s earnings are; if it cannot produce cash, it cannot pay a dividend reliably.

As we can see, WMT doesn’t have this problem. FCF has been steady to up over our time frame, and while it is quite lumpy - FCF tends to be that way - WMT has done a nice job of squeezing cash out of the business over time. The company importantly has been able to cover its dividend with FCF every single year in our dataset, which is a claim that many companies cannot make considering this period encompasses the Great Recession. For some context, WMT has paid just over $51B in dividends during this time frame but has produced $129B in FCF. Obviously, it has spent a lot of that on other things, including the buyback, but that sort of surplus is absolutely tremendous and affords WMT huge latitude in terms of what it can spend its money on.

If we look at these numbers as a usage rate instead, we can more clearly see just how good WMT’s FCF has been. This chart shows the amount of FCF consumed by the dividend each year:

I don’t get concerned with a company’s ability to finance the dividend until this number gets into the 80%+ area, and as you can see, WMT isn’t even sniffing that. Last year’s FCF usage was just 30%, indicating enormous amounts of headroom in terms of potential dividend raises. Its average usage rate during the last 10 years has been 43%, which is still quite good. That implies that WMT could have nearly doubled its dividend payouts in the past 10 years and still been good in terms of financing it with cash from the business. There aren’t many mega-caps in this market that can make a claim that is anywhere near something like that so credit where it is due to WMT.

What’s the bottom line on all of this? WMT’s ability to finance its dividend is obviously supremely good. It continues to produce huge amounts of cash, and on average, it doesn’t even spend half of it on the dividend. The buyback is several billion dollars’ worth of spending each year as well, but on the whole, WMT’s capital returns are actually quite conservative relative to much of its peer group. I have to think a flat stock price in recent years led WMT to its tiny dividend increases - at least in part - and as the price has risen and the yield has fallen, perhaps management will be more inclined to provide shareholders with a more meaningful boost in the coming years. It can certainly afford to do so, and given what we’ve just seen, it probably should. WMT is well suited for dividend growth in every way except for one important thing; management’s willingness to open the spigot to shareholders. Should that happen, the results could be stellar, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see. All of the pieces are in place for WMT to become a dividend growth story again.

What's stopping company bosses from doing just that? Right now, WMT is in the midst of trying to remake itself into a relevant 21st century retailer. That's not to belittle WMT's contributions of the past few decades, but prior to a couple of years ago, it was still very old-fashioned. That, however, has changed as it is doing things like opening small format stores, offering store pickup, buying Jet, having a digital presence, etc. WMT is really and truly trying to rebrand itself as a hip, cool, modern retailer, which is starkly different from what it has been in the past.

These initiatives are largely positive and should help WMT attract more revenue dollars, although some of them - like store pickup discounts - may hurt margins. Regardless, these strategic initiatives take lots and lots of cash, and I suspect management is keen to retain some rainy day funds in case its new initiatives don't work, an attractive acquisition presents itself or it decides to move in a completely different direction. That in turn may be limiting the amount of cash it wants to commit to the dividend, which as we know, is very painful to take back. This could very well explain why WMT hasn't opened the spigots on the dividend yet.

The upshot for shareholders is that should those initiatives work, it should make it easier for WMT to fund further dividend increases down the road. If not, the current FCF already allows for larger increases. We don't know what will transpire yet, but WMT is well funded for any of those eventualities, whether its new strategic initiatives pan out or not. If you're a holder of this stock for the dividend, that's a pretty good place to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.