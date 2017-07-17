Magna International Deserves A Look

Magna has the necessary product portfolio and R&D capabilities to thrive through the technical disruptions facing the auto industry.

Magna's size and scope give it advantages through high switching costs, significant barriers to entry, and appeal to major auto manufacturers seeking to consolidate purchases with fewer suppliers.

Magna is present and growing in the growth markets: China, South America, Eastern Europe and India, with operations spanning four continents and 29 countries.

Back in early May, Magna International (MGA) crushed earnings expectations by setting records and reflecting a very healthy business. Magna CFO Vincent Galifi summed up these outstanding results:

Consolidated sales were $9.4 billion, a new Q1 record. Adjusted EBIT percent was 8.9%, up over a full point from the first quarter of 2016. Net income attributable to Magna was up 20% to an all-time record $592 million. Diluted EPS was $1.55, an all-time record for us, and that's up 27%. Cash flow from operations was $443 million, up 46% year-over-year, and we were free cash flow positive in the quarter, which is not typical for the first quarter given the unusual Q1 investment in working capital.

These results reflect the strength of Magna's diversified global business model, whose competitive advantages provide it with strong profitability and leave it well-positioned to benefit from growth in emerging auto markets and thrive through the technical disruptions facing the auto industry.

With a solid balance sheet, strong recent growth, profitability, and dividend/buyback history, and a cheap valuation, Magna International deserves a closer look by value, GARP, and dividend growth investors.

As one of the largest, most diversified auto-parts suppliers in the world, Magna's breadth in product and service offerings gives it competitive advantages in cross-selling and economies of scale. Additionally, its ability to deploy large amounts of capital to achieve scale and breadth creates significant barriers to entry for smaller potential competitors as manufacturers look to consolidate parts providers in their supply chain. This creates large business relationships between MGA and major auto manufacturers, resulting in high switching costs that help secure MGA's market share.



While Magna relies heavily on U.S. automakers for nearly half of sales, the company is diversifying by building relationships with all global automakers and moving into growth markets: China, South America, Eastern Europe and India, with operations spanning four continents and 29 countries. For instance, Magna expects to double sales in China by 2019. Of course, by seeking to mitigate the risk of over-dependence on U.S. automakers and markets, diversifying into so many areas creates the risk of over-extension, resulting in ineffective capital allocation and loss of competitive advantages in certain areas.

Other questions surrounding the company involve its ability to withstand technological and cyclical changes within the auto industry. The company has repeatedly plugged its R&D prowess and its ability to play a significant role in the radical transformation taking place in the mobility sector garnered media attention accordingly. At the latest earnings call, management spoke at length about the company's research and development initiatives, concluding that

with Magna's portfolio breadth and deep system interface knowledge, I am confident we are well positioned to play a leading role in the mobility ecosystem of the future.

However, the company's breadth of product offerings will require it to invest considerable resources to maintain and grow market share in an increasingly technical industry. Additionally, the deadly combination of the predicted industry downturn with the intense pricing pressures applied by automakers on parts suppliers could result in serious profit margin declines in the coming years for companies like Magna. The combination of declining demand, pricing pressures, and the requirement for heavy investment in R&D will likely cause profits to take a considerable hit and test the strength of Magna's business model.

The good news for MGA is that its balance sheet and cash flow generation both look more than strong enough to enable it to weather the aforementioned challenges:

By generating over $1.75B in free cash flow over the past twelve months (as of Q1) and enjoying a debt to equity ratio of 0.23 (with nearly as many current assets as total liabilities), MGA appears to have plenty of resources to devote to whatever R&D and pricing demands are placed on it. In the meantime, the company is primed to continue returning substantial cash to shareholders through its dividend (doubling since 2011) and share buyback (reducing float by ~20% since 2011) programs:

MGA Dividend data by YCharts

Given its strong recent record of dividend growth, healthy yield of ~2.3%, and extremely low payout ratio, the company has enormous potential to grow its dividend long-term, even in the midst of a cyclical downturn and pricing challenges.

MGA Payout Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company has been wise to balance dividend payments with share repurchases because it keeps the dividend burden from growing too quickly on the company, setting it up for long-term sustainable dividend growth through industry cycles. Management mentioned at the recent conference call that moving forward they hope to repurchase ~1.5% of float per quarter (~6% annually) while shares are trading so cheaply. This, combined with their forecast for strong growth in free cash flow over the next several years, should sustain strong dividend per share growth as well.

MGA also appears attractive to value investors. By virtually any metric, MGA appears significantly undervalued:

MGA Industry Avg S&P 500 Price/Earnings 8.8 16.4 18.1 Price/Book 1.8 3.2 1.8 Price/Sales 0.5 0.8 1.7 Price/Cash Flow 5.3 10.8 9.4 Dividend Yield % 2.2 1.1 3.0

Value investing websites also see MGA as significantly undervalued:

GuruFocus.com assigns a fair value of ~$80 and Jitta.com assigns a fair value of ~$92. For Growth-At-A-Reasonable-Price investors, MGA's 0.3 TTM PEG and 0.87 FWD PEG look very attractive. Additionally, company management forecast considerable growth over the next 3 years at the recent conference call.

My own DCF model assumes a conservative 5.5% annual earnings-per-originally-purchased-share (EPOPS) growth rate (i.e., assuming reinvested dividends) over the next five years (half of analyst estimates at 11% and roughly one-third of the company's 15.86% growth rate over the past five years). My conservative estimate is due to the significant headwinds likely facing the company in the coming years. However, I believe the company will maintain EPOPS growth due to its competitive advantages, diversification into growing markets, and its incredible 5.3 price-to-cash-flow ratio, enabling it to drive invest heavily in share repurchases and dividends. This, combined with a 4% terminal EPOPS growth rate yields the following valuation:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 5.5%/4% Growth $122.47 $92.82 $76.53

If MGA can meet these EPOPS growth rates, it should provide returns of ~26% annually. Of course as we discussed, there are considerable risks surrounding the company and it very well may not achieve anything close to these levels of returns. Many investors may want to steer clear of exposure to the automotive sector until there is more clarity to its predicted cyclical and technological shifts. However, given the fact that even if no future growth is achieved the company is still projected to deliver long-term annual returns north of 20%, there is considerable deep value available in the company's shares. MGA's strong recent record of success, numerous competitive advantages, and compelling financial strength, dividend potential, and valuation metrics should grab the attention of value, GARP, and dividend growth investors. I have initiated a long position in MGA and encourage you to consider doing the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.