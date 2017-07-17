Valeant: At Worst, A Good Catalyst Play

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)



For those who invested in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (NYSE:VRX) in early 2015 trying to get on its obvious bull run at that time, holding on to Valeant beyond the now-infamous Hillary Clinton speech of September 2015 was perhaps the worst mistake of your investment life. The stock went from over $250 to below $75 in a month’s time, and if that was not enough, Ms Clinton was at it again in March 2016, this time directly attacking Valeant by name. The stock fell further, to near $25, by March 18, a few weeks after Hillary’s speech - and the stock has never looked back since in its incessant run towards oblivion.

In the last three months, however - and for the first time since September 2015 - the stock has more than doubled from its all-time lows of about $8. To be frank, $17 (current VRX price), while double $8 (its April lows), is nowhere near $250, VRX at its best in September 2015 - and I have little hope VRX will ever recover to those levels even in the next 10 years. However, for new investors, given the recent and upcoming catalysts with Valeant, the stock presents an attractive opportunity for making some quick gains even at these levels. For old hands, this momentum presents an opportunity to water down your acquisition costs and begin afresh.

Lately, there have been some positive developments at Valeant on both its operational and financial front. Valeant has always been well-diversified, with a robust product portfolio and a strong pipeline. In 2017, the company started the year with an FDA approval, and then proceeded with cutting down its huge debt pile. Valeant has also gone ahead with the sell off of non-core assets, which led to better liquidity and sharper business focus. These developments received some positive response from the stock market as the stock reversed its loss making streak and made handsome gains in the short term. With some upcoming catalysts, VRX should be able to retain the buoyant momentum and make decent returns on new investments.

Valeant is due to receive the FDA decision for its Latanoprostene Bunod in August. The drug is under consideration for treating intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with Open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). The drug has the potential to be the first nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for ophthalmic use. This feature ensures enhanced aqueous humor outflow via both the uveoscleral and trabecular meshwork pathways. The drug targets glaucoma, a growth market poised to touch $3 billion by 2023 globally, out of which $2.2 billion worth of market will be within the US.

The company suffered a setback on its way to receive the FDA approval. In 2016, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter, citing manufacturing issues, particularly with regard to its partner Bausch + Lomb's manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida, where the FDA found some deficiencies. The company quickly pointed out that these stemmed from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) inspections at the facility, and had nothing to do with safety or efficacy. This facility/partnership had apparently had to recall over 1 million bottles of an eye dilation medicine after discovering that these were shipped with the wrong medication insert. That was in February of 2016, and by June, the FDA was apparently still not happy with the production facility.

Now, while these are obvious issues, especially with a company at the cross-hairs of a political campaign of the worst sort, these are manageable issues. It is also true that AstraZeneca (AZN), a company that received a similar manufacturing issue CRL at the same time for its partnered drug ZS-9, has been rejected again earlier this year for the same persistent issue. However, like I said, manufacturing issues are manageable issues compared to efficacy or even safety issues, and it now appears that Valeant addressed these issues and resubmitted the application. One hopes for the best; this approval is crucial for the company with all its other problems ongoing. The company did receive the FDA approval for its Broadlumab candidate for treating plaque psoriasis in February this year, and its oral Relistor, partnered with Progenics (PGNX), was also approved last year, both of which helped ease some of the pressure. Now this approval is necessary to maintain the momentum.

Another potential catalyst for the company is the announcement of Phase 2 data of SAN 30 for treating Rheumatoid Arthritis. The data was expected to be presented in the first half of the year. However, since that deadline has already passed, it is expected that the company may announce the data in the third quarter. The company is also expected to initiate its Phase III studies for IDP 120 and IDP 123. The studies pertain to the treatment of acne and psoriasis respectively. These catalysts should give a fillip to the stock as the company proceeds to keep its drug pipeline fluid and strong.

Valeant has worked on the financial front as well. The company is saddled with $30 billion in debt mainly due to its aggressive growth strategy. The company went on a merger and acquisition spree and spent over $27 billion on purchasing various companies. But when the slump hit, it disrupted its plans to properly finance those debts. However, the company is now taking steps to address that. They recently announced the closing of refinancing transactions which included an offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022 and $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes due 2024. Additionally, the company also borrowed nearly $3 billion in new term loans, fortifying its liquidity position. With the proceeds, the company paid off its terms loans maturing in 2018 through 2020, in addition to a few other borrowings, thus efficiently restructuring its debt load and reducing it overall by about $5bn.

Apart from that, Valeant has also undertaken asset sales where it sold its Dendreon unit to Sanpower Group for $820 million. The company had bought Dendreon for $415 million net of cash during the bankruptcy process - so this was a fair profit from the sale. Valeant also sold three of its skincare brands to L'Oréal for another $1.3 billion. These three brands were AMBI, AcneFree and CeraVe which had accounted for nearly $168 million in combined annualized revenue. The company used a part of these proceeds to ease off its debt burden. Additionally, the sell off will also help the company in focusing on its core businesses while getting rid of superfluous verticals.

It should be understood that much of this debt restructuring is just pushing the problem away and not actually solving it. However, the asset trimming and using those proceeds to reduce the debt is a different thing. Overall, the company is still burdened with a huge debt about 5x its market cap, and that should concern long term investors. Added to that is the worry that if the CRL does not get resolved this time round, the stock will suffer. Since companies are usually sketchy with details about CRLs and how they were addressed, we know next to nothing about that. However, the company says the manufacturing issues were addressed, and if that is correct, the PDUFA should go through.

VRX is currently nearly 50 percent lower than its 52 weeks high of $32.74. In the past 12 months, it lost over 24 percent of its value, which is hardly surprising keeping in view the various setback faced by the company. However, the stock is now gaining ground over the last 3 months. At these price levels, and despite the ground it has gained, and despite the still unresolved debt, mid-term investors can look at VRX as an easy catalyst play with a one-month duration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May buy VRX.