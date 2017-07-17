GasLog Partners: Strong Growth And Attractive Cash Distribution

Article Overview

GasLog Partners (GLOP) is an MLP that owns LNG vessels that operate under multiyear charters. I have covered GasLog Partners since December 2014 and the partnership unit has shown steady growth (cash distribution) in the last few years. GasLog Partners currently offers cash distribution of $2.0 per unit that translates into a distribution yield of 8.3%. The unit price has also moved higher by 18% for YTD17.

This article will discuss the factors that back my bullish view for the MLP for the next two to three years. Investors seeking high cash distribution along with steady growth in distribution can consider exposure to this MLP. This article will back my view on the MLPs distribution growth outlook. I intend to discuss the company's credit profile that serves as a foundation for my growth story.

Clear Revenue Visibility for Cash Distribution

Before talking about the potential growth in revenue and cash distribution, I would like to establish the point that GasLog Partners is well-positioned to continue paying current levels of cash distribution. As of March 2017, GasLog Partners had 10 LNG vessels that were chartered for the long term to Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). In addition, GasLog Partners acquired one LNG vessel from GasLog (GLOG) on June 1, 2017.

Of the 11 LNG vessels on long-term charter, six vessels have charter expiry on or after April 2020. With 100% fixed-fee contract revenue, GasLog Partners is well-positioned for robust cash flows. Just to put things into perspective, GasLog Partners had a total contract backlog of $3.5 billion as of March 2017. The vessel acquisition in June 2017 is likely to have an incremental impact of $23 million on annual EBITDA.

Overall, with a strong counterparty, cash flows are likely to remain smooth. This will ensure that distribution payout also remains smooth. However, if the unit price upside has to sustain, the view on growth has to be backed by numbers. The next section will discuss that factor.

Strong Credit Metrics for Growth

GasLog Partners has a dropdown agreement with GasLog that gives the former the first right to acquire LNG vessels from GasLog that have term contracts exceeding five years. This provides a clear path for revenue, cash flow, and cash distribution growth. However, it needs to be investigated if GasLog Partners has ample financial muscles for a dropdown from GasLog in the next 12-24 months.

As of March 2017, GasLog Partners had total debt of $801 million and cash and equivalents of $130 million. This translates into net debt of $671 million. Furthermore, for Q1 2017, the company's reported EBITDA of $42 million would imply an annual EBITDA of $168 million. For Q2 2017, the net debt to EBITDA (leverage) therefore comes to 4.0. When looking at this on a standalone basis, this might seem to be on the higher side, but the company's leverage is well in check.

For Q1 2017, GasLog Partners reported cash interest expense of $8.4 million. This would roughly imply an annual debt servicing cost of $34 million. The EBITDA interest coverage comes to 4.9 and backs up my point that GasLog Partners still has ample financial muscles for growth.

Importantly, even after key expenses for Q1 2017, the MLP's cash distribution coverage ratio remains healthy at 1.17. Therefore, with sound financial health, GasLog Partners is well-positioned to grow revenue and cash distribution. The partnership unit has maintained 11% annualized cash distribution growth since the IPO, and that's likely to be sustained over the next 12-24 months. I must add here that the current cash distribution is $2.0 per share, and with the recent acquisition of GasLog Geneva the MLP expects cash distribution (annualized) at $2.09 by Q4 2017.

Industry Factors Support Bullish View

For GasLog Partners, the MLP-specific factors are positive and my bullish view is further backed up by positive industry developments. According to GasLog Partners' latest presentation, more than 110 million tons of new LNG supply is coming online between 2017 and 2020. This includes a significant increase in supply from the U.S.

The key point here is that the major demand concentration is likely to be in Asia. In particular, China and India are likely to absorb a meaningful portion of the LNG supply increase. Trade with these two countries would expand ton miles and ton time. Both these factors are positive for the LNG vessels industry.

The chart below from the company's July 2017 investor presentation further elaborates on this point.

Going by the existing order book for LNG vessels, there is likely to be a vessel shortfall if all the projected supplies are in operation. The implication is that strong demand is likely to be sustained for LNG vessels in operation, and those under construction are also likely to get long-term charters with ease. Overall, the industry outlook is positive and should help GasLog Partners maintain steady cash distribution growth in the coming years.

Conclusion

GasLog Partners has seen unit price upside along with growth in cash distribution in YTD17. Considering the potential for dropdowns in the coming quarters and the company's strong financial health, I believe that the MLP has bullish days ahead. In addition, industry factors will continue to support growth for GasLog and GasLog Partners. Investors seeking high cash distribution with growth can remain invested for the next two to three years.

