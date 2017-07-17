Cohu: Undervalued Small Tech Stock With Strong Growth

Cohu (COHU) is an interesting small-cap company which supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers. The company’s thermal and visual inspection products allow customers to achieve higher yields. The future looks promising for Cohu as the company’s products are used in multiple end markets: automotive, industrial, LED lighting, communications, mobility, computing, micro-electrical- mechanical systems (MEMS) and high speed memory.

Cohu’s stock has some new found positive momentum after the company increased guidance for Q2 revenue from $86 million to $93 million. Although the stock increased since that announcement, I think there is still room for more upside as Cohu is undervalued with strong growth likely in the near future.

Undervaluation

Cohu is trading at just 11.6X expected 2018 EPS of $1.68 (consensus). This is 38% below the Semiconductor Equipment/Materials industry average forward PE of 18.9. Most of the other companies in the industry with similar market caps are trading with higher valuations. Here’s a comparison:

Cohu Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Nanometrics (NANO) Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Photronics (PLAB) Xcerra (XCRA) Forward PE 11.6 13 9.2 16.6 13.7 13.3 15.3

Data source: finviz.com

The average forward PE for the companies listed above with market caps of $400 million to $700 million is about 13, or 13% higher than Cohu’s valuation. So, I think Cohu’s stock price has room to move higher from a valuation standpoint.

Cohu is expected to grow earnings at about 15% in 2018. This growth is likely to help drive the stock to outperform over the next year from the current undervalued level.

Positive Industry Trends

Cohu expects to benefit from strong growth in automotive, mobility, and the internet of things (IoT). There is an increase in the use of integrated circuits for vehicles, factory robotics, and for IoT. This increased usage of ICs creates testing and inspection challenges for semiconductor manufacturers. That’s where the need for Cohu’s testing products comes into play.

Cohu highlighted in its recent investor presentation that automotive semiconductor sales are expected to increase with a 10% CAGR through 2020. Cohu is set to benefit as vehicles become more complex and include more semiconductors. The automotive chips need to work accurately. So Cohu’s testing/inspection products are likely to be in demand from semiconductor manufacturers.

Since vehicles are subject to extreme temperatures, the semiconductors have to be tested for reliability under these conditions. The market requires that the semiconductors operate between -45 degrees C and 150 degrees C. Cohu’s products perform tests in temperatures that range from -55 degrees C to 175 degrees C. Cohu’s testing range is the equivalent of -67 degrees F to 347 degrees F. Cohu’s wide testing range will give confidence to semiconductor manufacturers that their products will hold up under the most extreme conditions.

The investor presentation also shows that processor sales for mobile, server/cloud, IoT, gaming, PCs, and advanced wireless will grow with a CAGR of 4% through 2020. IoT and gaming are the leading applications with expected CAGRs of 27% and 25%, respectively. The CAGRs for mobile, advanced wireless, server/cloud, and PCs are expected to be 10%, 5%, 2.2%, and less than 1%, respectively. This growth also will help Cohu grow revenue over the next few years.

Cohu’s products are differentiated from competitors as they achieve a 1% higher test/inspection yield. Cohu also has the highest R&D in the industry, spending about $35 million annually. The company is available to its customers for sales and service globally 24/7.

The industry is competitive, so these differentiators allow Cohu to stand out from the crowd. Cohu’s R&D spending will help ensure that the company remains on the cutting edge of test/inspection technology. It will increase the chances that the company will continue to provide customers with the products that they need.

The Risks

Two of Cohu’s large customers are Intel (INTC), which comprised about 17% of 2016 sales, and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), which comprised 13.7% of 2016 sales. Together, these two companies comprise over 30% of Cohu’s sales. So, if one or both of them cancelled orders or switched to a competitor, it would significantly negatively impact Cohu’s revenue.

The semiconductor industry can be very cyclical. This results in fluctuating revenue, which leads to volatile stock prices. Even though the future projections look bright, there could be temporary downturns for the industry that would negatively affect Cohu’s stock price.

Conclusion

Cohu’s undervalution and strong expected double-digit earnings growth are likely to drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 over the next year. There are multiple growing markets that will need Cohu’s testing/inspection products. This is likely to allow for healthy revenue growth over at least the next year. The company’s upgraded revenue guidance provides a near-term positive catalyst for the stock.

I project that the stock can increase 15% to 20% over the next year. This is based on earnings growth of 15% plus room for PE expansion from the low forward-looking valuation.