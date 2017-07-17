9 Reasons Gilead Will Not Acquire Incyte

The Wall Street hype machine has been in full throttle pushing for a Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) deal to acquire Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). A google search of those terms yields >164,000 hits, but is there a solid rationale behind this idea or is it mere hype to drive anemic trading volume and pander to Incyte CEO Hoppenot? Crazier deals have obviously been done in the past – and will likely continue ad infinitum – however the weight of evidence suggests that Gilead management would need to be grossly negligent and entirely naïve to proceed.

Gilead Could Not Acquire Incyte



The fundamental basis for nearly every deal proponent is that Incyte’s oncology portfolio is the only small molecule oncology franchise which can fill the sales gap from the slowdown in HCV sales. Incyte does have a very solid small molecule oncology pipeline, but other companies appear to offer a better fit and greater synergy. Novartis markets Incyte’s lead product Jakafi for myelofibrosis (a group of rare cancers of the bone marrow) outside the USA. Novartis is a leading orphan drug company (#6 worldwide according to Evaluate Pharma) and markets a similar drug (Gleevec for certain types of CML, ALL and GIST). Novartis also is a global leader in oncology with 2016 sales of ~$9.3 Billion, behind Roche and Celgene. That ranking will fall to #6 by 2022 (Evaluate Pharma), however, suggesting that Incyte might be an ideal target to forestall that erosion. Lastly, Novartis has a market cap of $218 Billion vs. $92 Billion for Gilead and has been aggressive in the recent past with the $14 Billion acquisition of GSK’s oncology business in 2014. If Novartis does not give Gilead pause, then consider Merck and Bristol-Myers who both have collaborations with Incyte’s IDO inhibitor epacadostat. Merck’s flagship oncology product (Keytruda or pembrolizumab) is Incyte’s ECHO-202 clinical portfolio for the treatment of up to 7 different types of cancer (melanoma, NSCLC, head and neck, urothelial, triple negative breast and ovarian). At the same time, the directly competitive agent Opdivo (nivolumab from Bristol-Myers) is in Incyte’s ECHO-204 clinical portfolio for NSCLC, CRC and head and neck and ovarian cancers. Bristol-Myers is comparable in size to Gilead (~$92 Billion market cap) and Merck is nearly twice as big (~$173 Billion) and both companies would have the benefit of synergies with their wholly-owned PD-1 inhibitors. Eli Lilly has the marketing rights to Incyte’s JAK inhibitor baracinitib for inflammatory diseases and could avoid the royalty of 20-29% of net sales by acquiring the company. Although analysts only allocate a modest 5-10% of Incyte’s total asset value to baracitinib, Lilly would also benefit from the oncology pipeline (Lilly is #8 worldwide in cancer products sales) and has been M&A active historically with the $7 Billion ImClone takeover. Eli Lilly is also comparable in size to Gilead with a market cap of ~$93 Billion.

With 4 potential topping bidders – two much larger and two of equal size – all of whom would capture greater synergies either through co-marketing with complementary products or avoiding a hefty royalty burden it seems that Gilead might start a takeover battle that it cannot hope to complete.

Gilead Would Not Acquire Incyte

4. The second key reason why analysts push for a Gilead deal for Incyte is that the company is “cash rich”. Yes, the company does have ~$24 Billion in cash and marketable securities, but it also has over $26 Billion in debt and nearly $5 Billion in accrued rebates so that’s hardly “cash rich” especially since ~85% of Gilead’s cash is offshore and subject to a 35% repatriation tax. Also noteworthy, each of the four potential counter bidders has a stronger cash to debt relationship:

Company Market Cap Cash & Equiv. Debt Cash-Debt Novartis (NYSE:NVS) $218 $21.8 $23.8 -$2.0 Merck (NYSE:MRK) $173 $27.2 $28.5 -$1.3 Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) $93 $8.6 $10.2 -$1.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

(NYSE:BMY) $92 $8.8 $8.4 +$0.4 Gilead $92 $24 $31 -$7.0

5. Analysts tout the need for Gilead to do a large deal, but that would be out of character for Gilead as its strategy has largely been on small to mid-size acquisitions. For example, the acquisition of Triangle Pharma for about $500MM in 2003 enabled Gilead’s HIV combo strategy. Pharmasset is a clear outlier, but two factors make that an exception: Pharmasset was focused on antivirals, a category which Gilead virtually owns and the program was totally unencumbered with other competitors – obviously much different circumstances surround Incyte.

6. Culture and reputation. Gilead’s expertise in designing and executing clinical trials is among the very best in the global biopharma industry and Incyte’s recent public stumble with baracitinib should serve as a red flag. Incyte’s imbalanced trial enrollment (~1,100 patients at the 2 and 4 mg dose level, but fully 2,000 at only 4 mg) apparently created uncertainties at FDA as to the appropriate dose level. If additional studies are required delays could stretch to years and make this once promising drug a has been. That looks increasingly likely since Galapago’s filgotinib and Abbvie’s upadacitinib both appear to offer superior efficacy and tolerability giving FDA ample reason to seek additional data from Incyte.

Gilead Should Not Acquire Incyte

7. Gilead has a multi-billion dollar commitment in Galapagos drug filgotinib with 3 major Phase III programs now underway (in RA, UC and CD) as well as Phase II efforts in small bowel and fistulizing Crohn’s disease, Sjogren’s syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and cutaneous lupus. Additional combination trials with Gilead agents are also planned and at maturity, the clinical population will easily exceed 10,000 patients. Initial approvals will issue in late 2019/early 2020 and sales should ramp exponentially given the once daily oral dose and the size of the patient pool. Filgotinib not only offers superior efficacy and tolerability versus Incyte’s baracitinib, it addresses a much more comprehensive scope of disease indications and the recent FDA rejection makes it possible for filgotinib to leapfrog baracitinib and launch first in the USA.

In addition, Galapagos also has the only triple combination program for CF which is competitive with Vertex. Although Galapagos CF triple is ~6-12 months behind Vertex, its potentiator and correctors may have a greater effect on FEV 1 and appear to offer far better tolerability being devoid of the mutagenic and GI upset which Vertex have encountered. It is worth noting that the second most hyped takeover candidate for Gilead is Vertex and so Galapagos could be an admirable, low cost deal alternative (current GLPG market cap ~$4 Billion with zero debt and $1.5 Billion of cash). Gilead already owns ~15% of Galapagos from its license deal for filgotinib (further reducing the deal cost) and while there is a current standstill agreement between the companies, the Board of Directors of Galapagos can revoke it if an attractive price is offered.

8. Incyte’s success in oncology is not guaranteed and the best case is epacadostat approval in 2019 with no material sales from it until the early 2020’s. In the meantime, the totality of Incyte’s cash flow is dependent upon Jakafi and while it enjoys a lengthy future patent life and sees no JAK competitors on the horizon, its therapeutic efficacy is limited to treating symptoms not the underlying disease and the drug suffers from a high discontinuation rate (~75%) due to suboptimal response or loss of therapeutic effect. By comparison, there are a number of promising disease modifying agents in development and the successful registration of any agent would deepen and prolong earnings dilution to Gilead from an acquisition:

A) Geron’s telomerase inhibitor imetelstat has a pilot study published in the NEJM with some patients showing resolution of their bone marrow fibrosis. Imetelstat is partnered worldwide with Janssen who initiated a Phase II study in myelofibrosis in 2015 and which has now suspended further enrollment as ongoing dosing of existing patients appears sufficient to yield a mature data set.

B) Promedior’s PRM-151 is a recombinant form of human pentraxin-2 protein and a Phase II trial in myelofibrosis completed its enrollment in December 2016 with results now pending.

C) Curis hedgehog inhibitor Erivredge is licensed to Roche and a Phase I study in myelofibrosis has been underway since 2016. In addition, the product has already been commercialized by Genentech for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma.

D) Pfizer’s hedgehog antagonist Glasdegib is currently in a Phase II study of patient who have failed to show a response with Jakafi.

8). If Gilead’s M&A options were limited then Incyte might be the optimal deal, but there are 1000’s of biopharma companies – many with unencumbered product candidates and all available at considerably lower cost. At a current market cap of $27.7 billion plus a 20-35% deal premium means that a takeover of Incyte would cost Gilead $33-37 Billion, making for a large and potentially indigestible deal given the wildly different valuation multiples: 2017 EV/Revenue multiples of ~3.6X for Gilead vs. ~17.6X for Incyte. Alternatively, Gilead has vast numbers of attractive targets in the Boston/Cambridge area which would offer an extremely attractive east coast subsidiary with a quality of life comparable to its own Foster City, CA location. Do Gilead executives really want to commit significant amounts of their time to Wilmington, DE, a “rust belt east” location? Will they be happy commuting from Foster City:

... to Wilmington, Delaware? Let’s hope not!

The analysis above is based upon my own experience and represents a personal opinion and investors should undertake their own research and seek out other points of view. Towards that end, who beside side sell analysts likes Incyte as a target for Gilead? Perhaps the most outspoken proponent of the Incyte deal is Jim Cramer who touts it daily (if not hourly) on CNBC. His other key stock is Tesla and he justifies that company’s valuation (peaked at $64 Billion last month, ~20% bigger than GM despite relatively tiny output, huge losses and ongoing dependency upon government subsidies) as a “Tech company not a car company”. It might be actually be a tech company since it produces so few cars, but then again there are car companies who can do both. Cramer overlooks the fact that Audi, Mercedes, Porsche and Volvo (ALL car companies with the experience, infrastructure and resources to scale up) will roll out 300-mile range luxury electric vehicles in 2018 – more range for a lower price than Tesla’s Model S. Cramer did a similar hype job back in the summer of 2007 when he ran the Blackberry stock up to $230.52/share characterizing the company as “unstoppable”. Unfortunately for his listeners, the first iPhone was being launched at that same moment and by year end Blackberry had lost fully ½ of its stock value and today trades at about $10/share (~96% value loss for the unstoppable company). So, if you are tempted to “back up the truck” (as Cramer would put it) to buy a lot of Incyte in anticipation of a Gilead deal then pause, take a deep breath and resist the urge to make a fool of yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.