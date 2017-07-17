Whiting Petroleum: I'm Expecting Some Big Changes

On July 26th, after the market closes, the management team at Whiting Petroleum (WLL) intends to release financial results for the second quarter of the business's 2017 fiscal year. For several months now (the day after OPEC announced production cuts last year), I have owned shares of the company and it has been a more material part of my portfolio at that. Given all that has happened and based on what I have seen from the firm recently, I figured it would be interesting to give my thoughts on what, precisely, I anticipate for the business come this earnings release.

Expect higher capex but a possible downward revision

According to management, Whiting should allocate around $1.1 billion toward capital expenditures this year, most of which will be needed to keep production flat (management said that 2017 production can be kept flat with around $900 million in capex) while the rest will increase it year over year. Just as a simple rule of math, if management intends to uphold this promise, the E&P firm must ramp spending up quite a bit at some point this year.

This is because, during the first quarter of 2017, Whiting spent just $185.8 million on capital projects. This leaves $914.2 million to be split apart between three quarters, which boils down to $304.73 million per quarter. Of course, this is unlikely to be even each quarter but, at some stage, the spending must flow through. Actually, because of this expectation, I would also argue that, for the quarter, Whiting is likely to be cash flow negative and may end up having to draw on its $2.5 billion credit facility.

All of this said, however, I do think there's a small chance that management may make a bold announcement during the quarter. While energy prices have shown some signs of recovery, the fact remains that Whiting is cash flow negative at current prices. Given that management scaled back capex in 2016, spending just $554 million for the year, I wouldn't be surprised if the firm ended up revising down how much it will spend this year in order to keep output flat or to grow it more slowly than anticipated. I do think this one, unlike in the capex call above it, is not terribly likely but I wouldn't be shocked if management decided to preserve some of its capital for better days ahead.

Production should be strong

Assuming that management does spend more on drilling and completion activities for the second quarter, I suspect that Whiting bulls could be in for a positive surprise regarding output. You see, during the first quarter of this year, the management team reported production of 10.56 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This represents a nice increase over the 10.4 million boe at the midpoint that management had forecast for the quarter and is a sign that, even as capex was a small fraction of where it should be in the quarters to come (if management does not cut their target), the company's impressive well performance could have positive results.

In their first-quarter press release, the company stated that they believe output during the second quarter of this year will total 10.5 million boe. Since capex should probably be materially higher this quarter than in the first quarter, and despite the time lags associated with when drilling begins compared to when oil starts to flow (government data suggests about two months for a delay), I would be astonished if we didn't see a nice move above the midpoint of guidance for a second straight quarter.

A look at lease operating expenses

The last prediction I have regarding Whiting relates to the company's lease operating expenses. This is one of their most significant cash-based costs, as it is with all E&P firms. Well, if my thoughts are in the right place, I would imagine that, this quarter, Whiting should perform reasonably well on this front. Before I explain precisely why, allow me to state that I am going against the grain on this one.

You see, as E&P firms drill more, just as Whiting has done, some of their operating expenses, including lease operating expenses, should rise. This is, quite simply, due to increased activity and the fact that firms in this space are showing signs of drilling in spots that are no longer considered prime real estate. If anything, you would expect lease operating expenses, as well as other cost categories, to worsen, but I believe there's a reasonable basis supporting the opposite.

For the first quarter, Whiting's management team expected the firm's mid-point range for lease operating expenses would come in at $9 per boe. This was from a range of $8.50 per boe to $9.50 per boe. However, strong performance by the E&P operator pushed this number down to $8.56 per boe, which is very near the lowest point on this range. To put this in perspective, the difference between what they achieved and their midpoint guidance for the first quarter, at 10.56 million boe, would total $4.65 million in just one quarter. If applied to a full year, we are looking at extra savings of nearly $18.59 million.

During these tough times in the energy space, especially after seeing prices take a beating following OPEC's failure to cut production further, management will be incentivized to generate as much in the form of cost-savings as possible. What's more, after seeing such a drastic drop compared to their midpoint range in the first quarter, it appears to be quite clear that management does not have a full understanding of their ability to reduce expenses. Otherwise, they would have been closer to their target.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am looking forward to Whiting's second-quarter earnings release. I suspect that, while costs may be higher year over year on a per-boe basis, the overall picture facing the firm will be fairly good. Yes, capital expenditures will likely push cash flow into the red, but I believe that the market already expects this. Investors do not, however, expect stronger output and low-than-forecast operating expenses. If my call here is accurate, then it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect a nice move higher in Whiting's share price as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.