Get Out Of Blue Apron, But Not Because Of Amazon

The public market has not been too kind for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN). After Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its intention to buy out Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Blue Apron had to slash its IPO price. Ever since Blue Apron went public, the stock hasn't traded above its lowered initial offering price, and sits at about $6.50 a share at the time of this article.

If that wasn't enough for the company's beleaguered shareholders, Amazon has filed for a trademark to enter into the meal kit preparation market. According to the filing, Amazon has trademarked the phrase "We do the prep, you be the chef," with the elaboration "Prepared food kits composed of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and/or and vegetables and also including sauces or seasonings, ready for cooking and assembly as a meal."

The filing is under 1B status, which means Amazon has reserved the trademark "based on intent to use,” according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. So it seems Amazon is gearing up to enter the prepared meals space, which could significantly undercut Blue Apron's operations.

Amazon: A Death Sentence?

The negative effects of Amazon's move cannot be understated. This represents an existential threat to Blue Apron's entire business model, as Amazon can easily overcome the main hurdles to entering the food/meal delivery business - logistics and shipping/distribution. Sourcing and packaging ingredients is a fairly simple process.

Unfortunately for Blue Apron, Amazon happens to be the juggernaut in those two areas. Amazon can do exactly what Blue Apron does, at a lower price, for a similar or better product, from a brand that more people already know and trust. Anyone potentially interested in a Blue Apron-like subscription service will most likely know about, or be a subscriber to, Amazon Prime, or be familiar with Amazon's experiments in food delivery. If Amazon incorporates a meal kit service into Prime, then it will be very difficult for Blue Apron to compete. It's also worthy of mention that if the Whole Foods deal goes through, Amazon will gain access to a huge swath of markets for its new service.

As CNBC states, "High prices have been a widespread complaint among consumers looking for the right meal kit, and Amazon - known for keeping prices competitively low - could be looking to solve this problem, seeing opportunity in an evolving and expanding market."

However, Blue Apron can think creatively to get around this bump in the road. Blue Apron could combat the threat of Amazon by joining forces with a big player like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) or Kroger (NYSE:KR). This would solve a lot of distribution issues and give the brand some desperately needed exposure. In fact, Blue Apron's depressed stock price could attract buyout offers, though this is extremely unlikely given the company's cash burn and inability to turn a profit.

Ultimately, the company isn't going to be doomed by Amazon, but will more likely be the author of its own demise due to its inefficient business model and its expensive customer acquisition rate.

Blue Apron's Severely Flawed Model

Blue Apron's business model has a huge Achilles' heel - its acquired customers (which are expensive and difficult to obtain) can soon desert the service once they learn that shopping for their own food is more efficient. The service is meant to appeal to a customer base with minimal cooking skills, or do not have much time to plan out meals.

There's nothing really wrong with Blue Apron's food quality - and its niche appeal caters directly to a quality-conscious segment of the food services market. But once you start receiving some Blue Apron meal kits, over time you start to establish a good base of recipes and learn how to make proper proportions in a meal. There is no reason to ever go back once Blue Apron tutors you enough on how to cook, because shopping for yourself is comparably less expensive.

Why buy this when you can get the ingredients separately for less? (Photo credit: Blue Apron)

As evident from Blue Apron's IPO filing, the firm is burning through cash with promotions in an effort to chase growth. The company has enjoyed rapidly expanding revenues - net revenue grew more than 10 times between 2014 ($77 million) and 2016 ($795 million). But, profitability is nowhere to be found, as costs are skyrocketing as the company grows. According to CNBC, "Blue Apron lost nearly as much money in the first quarter of 2017 ($52 million, on quarterly revenue of $244 million) as it did in all of 2016 (when it lost $55 million on $795 million in revenue)." If the company hopes to have a prayer versus bigger competitors, it has to find a way to acquire and retain customers and control its costs better.

Speaking of customer retention, while we do not have specific data to prove that Blue Apron customers are leaving after some time being serviced by the firm, we do have specific data points which shows how uphill of a climb Blue Apron has. In Blue Apron’s prospectus, the company listed an average customer-acquisition cost of $94. But this number is probably much higher after marketing expenses soared 182% between 2015 and 2016.

As MarketWatch explains,

"In order to prove itself to Wall Street, Blue Apron Holdings needs its customers to eat more. "Blue Apron has been increasing its marketing efforts in hopes of bringing in and holding on to more customers, but those costs have been weighing on the company’s margins, delaying potential profitability. These high expenses mean that Blue Apron does not necessarily need a big user base, but rather needs a concentrated group of loyal, high-paying customers. "If the customer-acquisition cost stayed around $94 and with a 33% gross margin in 2016, gaining that customer is worth it, because he or she would bring in a lifetime value of $135 over six months. But with a higher cost per customer, it takes longer to reach that 'payback period,' which Eric Kim, managing partner at Goodwater, notes lengthens Blue Apron’s timeline to profitability."

Conclusion

Quite a few people in Blue Apron's small but expanding customer base seems to be fairly pleased with the service and its quality. But good food alone does not a sustainable business model make. Amazon's entrance into the meal kit market certainly represents an enormous challenge for the newly public Blue Apron. However, there are far more problems with Blue Apron than simply Jeff Bezos' actions. Its model is built entirely on an easily replicated and expensive process - from Blue Apron's perspective, there's no exclusive intellectual property here, or any way to prevent competitors from eating your lunch. Blue Apron will have to either sell themselves to a company like Wal-Mart or Kroger, or somehow put a lid on its spiraling costs if it ever hopes to be profitable.