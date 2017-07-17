Land Mines, Loudspeakers, And ICBMs: A Case Study In Market Complacency

Investors are now so complacent, they're pricing ICBMs as less risky than land mines.

Specifically, I want you to consider a few visuals along with a brief history lesson.

I have some thoughts on Monday that you might enjoy.

I'm just going to kind of freestyle this one with some thoughts from Monday.

So first, this:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Make of that what you will, but I think you should file it away for posterity because we're witnessing a rather disconcerting unwind in Chinese equities that were already lagging their global peers.

You can think about that two ways. The Chinese economy is holding up well in the face of Beijing's deleveraging efforts, so if they're "breaking a few eggs" in risk assets in order to "make" the engine of global growth and trade a safer "omelette" (as it were), then fine.

But if investors decide that an unwind in China's financial markets is simply unacceptable even if it's necessary to ensure the long-term well-being of the Chinese economy, well then, the kind of price action we got in Chinese equities on Monday will eventually spill over like it did in 2015 and early 2016.

Draw your own conclusions on that.

One of the other things I think you should take note of is South Korea. In many ways, what's going on there is emblematic of investors' collective propensity to ignore obvious risks.

The chances of a military conflict on the Korean peninsula are probably higher now than they've been in decades and yet inflows to South Korean stocks and bonds look like this YTD:

(Source: Goldman)

That's helped fuel the Kospi to record highs:

Does that strike you as a prudent investment decision given the current geopolitical environment?

The answer is unequivocally "no." And, I don't care how much you know or think you know about Korean politics and/or the history of tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

Kim is infinitely more unstable than his father, and irrespective of your political leanings, there is no question that this White House is unpredictable (that's not a partisan assessment - Trump himself has repeatedly said he aims to be unpredictable when it comes to confronting America's antagonists on the world stage). Here's BofAML's remarkably blunt assessment from Monday (full note here):

The fact that 3-month USD/KRW implied vol is at just 8.3, near the lowest level in two years, suggests that the market is not pricing the risk of US and China playing a Game of Chicken in the coming months. The market may think that it has history on its side (Chart 3), but the fact that North Korea has demonstrated that it now has the ability to strike the US and that Kim Jong-un appears to be a less rational player than his father and grandfather would suggest that the game may have changed dramatically. We would caution against placing too much faith in history.

It doesn't get much more straightforward than that.

What you're seeing in South Korean assets is simply investors chasing yield wherever they can get it, irrespective of the potential for political problems.

And, why shouldn't they? Each and every geopolitical land mine has been met with a quick "mean reversion" in volatility and a quick rebound in all manner of risk assets for the past 13 months.

I use the term "land mine" above figuratively, but I can also use it literally to demonstrate how complacent markets are.

Back in August of 2015, tensions flared along the DMZ in Korea after two South Korean soldiers were injured by land mines that the South swore were recently set by the North. Shortly thereafter, a dispute over propaganda blared over loudspeakers very nearly led to a shooting war (and yes, that episode was just as absurd as it sounds).

Ok, so that was a couple of landmines (literal ones) and a loudspeaker.

This time, we're talking about the North firing an ICBM that some experts say is capable of hitting Alaska.

Now, consider that and then have a look at a three-year, annotated chart of South Korea CDS:

That's how complacent investors are right now.

ICBM tests (successful ones, at that) are now being priced as less risky than a petty dispute over land mines and loudspeakers.

I rest my case - for now.

