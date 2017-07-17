NextEra Energy - One To Watch Closely

Despite the depressed price and performance of oil over the last year and a half, NextEra Energy has had strong fundamentals.

Steady growth in the renewable energy sector over the last decade has further strengthened the company's potential.

The stock price of NextEra Energy has surged 100% over the last five years.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is a leading nuclear energy company with revenues of $16.2 billion. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has often been recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics, compliance, and diversity. Its stock price has climbed by 100% over the last five years.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

Investment Thesis

NEE has demonstrated solid fundamentals over the last few years. Strong margins, favorable industry trends, and consistent performance in the light of recent turmoil in the oil markets show that NEE can be considered a growth stock with large potential.

Global Outlook

The renewable energy industry has been growing consistently in the last decade over fears of global climate change and rapid technological advancements. Firms such as NextEra Energy have benefited greatly from the increased subsidization and support provided by the U.S. government. Since 2000, renewable energy has grown from 9.4% to 16.9% of total energy generation in the U.S. This is an increase of 80% over a period of 16 years. Evidently, the industry outlook is very positive for firms such as NEE.

A significant drop in oil prices in late 2015 and early 2016 was deemed a major setback for the clean energy industry. Furthermore, large stockpiles of crude in the U.S., coupled with growing production in the Middle East, have suppressed the price of oil up until now. OPEC has also struggled to curtail supply. OPEC oil production grew to 32.6 million bpd, up 323,000 bpd since May of this year, further holding down the price.

Source: Macro Trends

Despite the drop in oil prices, NextEra Energy has maintained profit margins and shown slight increases in net income, as shown in the graph below.

Source: Graphiq

A steady increase in gross margins indicates that profitability is more and more secure every year. The company is able to produce efficiently, and boasts a strong management. NEE also demonstrated good performance in the first quarter of FY 2017 with an increase of 64% in net income from the previous quarter. Profit margins increased by roughly 14% during the same period. NEE has shown great resilience during times when standard energy alternatives have been incredibly attractive. This can be seen as another factor that contributes to its future potential for consistent growth.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I ran a DCF model to further strengthen my analysis. I consider my assumptions to be conservative, and have outlined them below:

Revenue growth of 6.5% for FY 2017 (the analyst average on Yahoo Finance was 7.5%), and decreases by 1% every year thereafter. This has been done to ensure a more conservative approach.

Capex as a percentage of revenue has been projected at 22% of revenue for FY 2017, and increases by 2% every year thereafter. As the company grows, it is expected to spend more on capital in order to expand operations.

The effective tax rate has been taken as 30%, and has been fairly stable at this value over the last few years.

I have assumed that D&A as a percentage of revenue continues its trend of a gradual increase. I have projected it to grow at 2% every year of the projected period.

The terminal multiple was taken as the current EV/EBITDA multiple (10.2x).

Here are the financial statements as inputted into the model:

A steadily growing EBITDA margin will give NEE the edge it needs to compete in this booming industry. EBITDA margin is already 47.6%, and is projected to grow to 57% by FY21.

Calculating the WACC

The risk-free rate was taken as the yield for the 30-year U.S. treasury (2.89%). The equity risk premium was taken to be on the higher side (7%).

As can be seen in the graphic above, the WACC was calculated to be 5.08% (rounded up to 5.1%). However, it could have been lower in a few ways. Had I considered the risk-free rate using the 10-year U.S. treasury instead of the 30-year, or perhaps a lower equity risk premium, the WACC would have resulted in a lower value.

And now, the DCF model:

The DCF model resulted in an upside of 17%, and an implied share of $164.39. It should be noted that the assumptions were fairly conservative, and the sensitivity analysis provides us with a more realistic range. The sensitivity analysis table below shows the potential increased (or decreased) upside. Implementing the potential changes in calculating the WACC (mentioned above) would result in a WACC closer to 4.1%, hence implying an upside of 24% or an implied share price of $173.86. On the other hand, a more optimistic EV/EBITDA multiple over time will mean a higher terminal multiple, and hence increase the upside and the implied share price.

Conclusion

NextEra Energy has shown to have strong fundamentals and is able to maintain margins in unfavorable circumstances. The renewable energy sector has shown promise over the last decade, and consensus says that it will continue to do so. The company is poised to provide above-average returns in the short term (17%-24% upside as per the DCF), and could prove to be very profitable in the long run. I recommend the company as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.