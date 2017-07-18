AT&T Hits 52 Week Low, Buyer Beware?

In the following piece we will divulge all the recent potentially negative headwinds and come to a conclusion for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Many analysts and authors alike have brought to our attention several new potentially negative headwinds that could hamstring hopes for the stock. I am not so certain.

AT&T shareholders can’t seem to catch a break. The stock has been beaten down to within a hair of its 52 week low on Monday.

What Happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) shareholders can’t seem to catch a break. Two recent downgrades have taken their toll on the stock.

Current Chart

Now, consumer groups are urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to block AT&T's $85 billion plan to buy Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) stating it will lead to an anti-competitive environment.

Seven groups including Consumers Union and Common Cause say that the deal would give AT&T the ability to withhold Time Warner content from other outlets (holding it for its own DirecTV) and lead to higher prices and a slower spread of online video. Conversely, it would create incentives for AT&T to ignore independent programmers' content. The deal "poses ... grave dangers to consumers and creators in mature and emerging markets," the groups argue.

If the DOJ were to put the kibosh on the acquisition this would be very bad news for the stock, in our opinion. Nevertheless, we are not concerned in the least regarding the points the consumer groups have made or the DOJ stopping the deal. We have a high level of confidence the DOJ will approve the acquisition for concerned dividend and income investors. Here is why.

There is precedent

Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) takeover of NBC Universal created a $30 billion media behemoth. The company now controls now only the content but how that content is delivered to customers.

Comcast is the No. 1 provider of video and residential Internet service in the United States. The company acquired a 51% stake in NBC Universal from General Electric (NYSE: GE).

DOJ regulators were quoted at the time as being concerned about many of the same points the consumer groups have raised regarding AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner. The DOJ was quoted as stating that an all-powerful Comcast might stifle competition from new online video competitors.

Nevertheless, the deal went through after Comcast agreed to certain conditions. The conditions included relinquishing management rights of its minority stake in Hulu. Hulu is co-owned by News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and NBC Universal. It did take several months of negotiations which provided the fodder for several disparaging headlines prior to the deal being approved.

I expect the same for this deal. The DOJ may huff and puff a bit to ensure no one thinks they are giving a pass to AT&T, yet in the end the deal will get done. AT&T will have to make some promises regarding being fair to other content providers and that is about it. Furthermore, the deal is essentially a vertical integration.

It is a vertical acquisition

AT&T and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are the two big bullies in the wireless industry. If these two companies tried to merge, the DOJ would shoot it down in a heartbeat. Nevertheless, the wireless industry, at present, is fiercely competitive. Margins are being pressured due to a commoditization of the 4G wireless product. I see this highly competitive environment as a positive for getting the Time Warner deal done. The DOJ must take into consideration that the big telcos need to vertically integrate in order to survive. Furthermore, it's really a no-brainer that the deal goes through based on President Trump’s pro-growth agenda platform.

President Trump's regulatory reform stance

President Trump has continuously stated he wants less regulation. Trump constantly states he for every new regulation two old regulations must be eliminated. If the DOJ were to disapprove the deal, this would fly in the face of everything he has been espousing. I don't see Trump backtracking on his promise for less, not more, regulation.

Some have said Trump may stop the deal due to his hatred of CNN. I have no concern whatsoever that President Trump has an issue with CNN. In fact, I believe that is actually a positive for the deal getting done. Trump doesn't want to appear to be taking out his personal issues on the company. He will have to recuse himself so to speak. Plus Trump seemed to cozy up to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at a meeting recently stating he was doing an outstanding job.

So what are dividend and income investors to do?

Dividend growth and income investor takeaway

Don't let the ominous headlines regarding the DOJ blocking the deal worry you. The deal will get done. Although there may be a few bumps along the way. Nevertheless, these pullbacks should be looked at as buying opportunities. Everyone's situation and risk tolerance is different. We can't make a blanket statement on how you should position. We can lay out what we would do based on different ownership scenarios.

Current shareholders

- Long time horizon / not concerned

I am 53. I have a long time horizon ahead of me, hopefully. What’s more, I believe there is a high probability the acquisition will be approved. I'm leaving my DRIP on and have dry powder ready if the stock drops to a level accretive to my position. With a best-in-class dividend yield of 5.4% selloffs offer shareholders the opportunity to reinvest their dividends at lower prices accretive to their basis.

- Long time horizon / concerned

If we were in the camp that is highly concerned about the acquisition yet has a long-time horizon, the first action we would take would be to halt any DRIP program in the hopes of deploying the dry powder when the stock falls due to the deal being disapproved. I would not sell my position in the hopes of timing the drop in price.

Nevertheless, if you did have a big gain in the stock, you may want to consider trimming the position and keeping that powder dry to deploy when the price hits your target. This strategy is accompanied by increased risk, yet can be highly lucrative over the long-term from a dividend growth and income perspective.

Prospective income and dividend growth investors

If you are currently on the sidelines I would not buy more than a one quarter position prior to earnings being announced on July 25th after market close. Waiting for a pullback to back up the truck never works. Always layer into a full position over time to reduce risk. The market is trading at all-time highs while uncertainty has spiked.

Market and uncertainty at all-time highs

We say the risk/reward equation still favors staying long AT&T at this point. The positives vastly outweigh the negatives in our book. Nevertheless, there may be more volatility in front of us. A market correction is way overdue and may occur in the near term. The market has averaged one 10% correction per year since its inception.

Nevertheless, history has proven these types of occurrences are transitory in nature. The market inevitably digs itself out of the hole and trudges its way higher every time. History is on our side. Presently, I'm keeping my powder dry and looking to add to my AT&T position on any dip. To open a new position or add during a sell off you must have courage in your convictions. A market correction provides opportunity to buy great names at a discount price, yet will surely test your conviction.

The Bottom Line

One of our investing role models, Peter Lynch, not so famous quotes seems quite apropos at this juncture for current dividend and income investors in AT&T. Lynch stated:

"The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them."

This is our position regarding AT&T right now. One thing we've learned over time is to do the exact opposite of how we feel. We have a high risk tolerance. We tend to not get concerned about investments until things seem extremely dire. Earlier in our career we would allow our conviction to be shaken and sell out at the bottom to relieve the pain of watching the position deteriorate. Over time, we've learned that many times the exact time we threw in the towel marked the bottom in the stock.

Now, when we feel like throwing in the towel, rather than selling out of the position many times we double down if the long-term story is still intact. That is the case with AT&T now. This has been one of the keys to our success. Being able to pull the trigger and pick up shares at the point of maximum pessimism in a stock is one of the hardest things to do in investing. It is equally as hard to let your winners run. This is why we always advocate layering into a position over time to reduce risk. Furthermore, always have dry powder ready of an opportunity arises. The market is extremely frothy at present. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

