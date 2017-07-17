Netflix Leaves Bears In The Dust

Last week, I stated that "the bar (was) set low for Netflix (NFLX) to beat expectations and see its stock recover some lost ground," following a -10% share price pullback over the previous month. Today, after the closing bell, the Los Gatos-based company did not disappoint.

Credit: Geekness

Netflix reported 2Q17 revenues of $2.79 billion that exceeded expectations by $30 million for an impressive YOY growth rate of 32%. Curiously, however, was the fact that the company failed to meet EPS consensus of $0.16 despite the strong sales numbers, although only by one penny and in line with management's guidance.

The top- and bottom-line results reinforce what Netflix's management team has been communicating for a while: "we are in no rush to push margins up too quickly, as we want to ensure we are investing aggressively enough to continue to lead internet TV around the world." As a result, NFLX is up more than +10% in after-hours trading, as net adds of over 1 million in 2Q17 left consensus expectations in the dust. These results bode very well for the stock, in my view, as the sharp increase in streaming subscribers (+25% YOY, about three-fourths coming from outside the U.S.) plays to the growth-hungry NFLX investor base.

Better yet, it looks like the user base and top-line momentum will continue through 3Q17. Management projects revenues to come in at $2.97 billion, better than consensus $2.87 billion, on impressive net adds of 4.4 million subs. Op margin guidance of 6.9%, if achieved, would be 230 bps better YOY, and would help to drive a nine-cent beat over Street expectations.

Why am I still not a NFLX bull

Despite the strong 2Q17 print, most importantly to me continues to be whether NFLX is a long-term buy. There is no question that the company has consistently delivered on its promises of continued subscriber and revenue growth first, with improved profitability and cash flow generation a concern for later.

So to invest in NFLX, investors must understand what they are getting themselves into. A value investor at heart, and understanding the company's high-level growth strategy, I cannot easily justify buying NFLX at a current forward P/E multiple of over 170x (see below). I have little visibility into when Netflix will reach a level of sustained profitability and what the margins might look like at that point.

In addition, the following statement on today's press release is yet another reason to make me very cautious about an investment in NFLX: "we expect to be FCF negative for many years", mostly as a result of heavy investment into content, particularly owned originals. As the company's net debt position has spiked from only $539 million in 2Q16 to a sizable $2.7 billion this quarter, liquidity remains an area of concern in my mind. As content costs ramp up, net debt could rise substantially over the next several quarters.

I appreciate Netflix's strong quarter and believe bulls will have enough reasons to celebrate this 10% recovery in share price. However, I choose to maintain my careful approach and keep an arms-length distance from this richly-priced stock.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.