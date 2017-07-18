Cotton: Be Patient With Long Positions

Cotton is a fluffy fiber that is so soft to the touch. It is a wonderful commodity to wear or sleep on or in as it makes us feel comfortable as it brushes against or hugs our skin. Cotton is light, and a ball of the commodity will fall gently to the floor when dropped, and when we try to propel the raw material higher, it moves slowly and majestically. The physical characteristics of cotton are like few other commodities. Cotton is the essence of a soft commodity as unlike sugar, coffee, cocoa, or orange juice; it is truly soft. Cotton is also the embodiment of a luxury commodity as whether it is sheets or garments, wrapping ourselves in cotton provide a one of a kind luxurious feeling.

When it comes to trading cotton, there are long periods where the price gently rises and falls, but they tend to lead to explosive moves on the upside or implosions on the downside. In May, we saw the price explode to over 87 cents per pounds and then fall like a stone. Cotton is anything but soft and fluffy during its periods of price insanity. After all, in 2010-2011, the price moved from under $1 to $2.27 per pound over the course of seven months. The move obliterated almost all market participants in the cotton futures market, even companies that had traded the fiber for decades lost their proverbial shirts. December cotton futures are now trading below 70 cents per pound, and I view the present price level as an opportunity that may require lots of patience.

WASDE and cotton’s response

The USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report contained a couple of changes from the June report when it comes to the cotton market. The USDA modified its Indian database, which increased production and carryover from the nation which is a major world producer of the fiber. While WASDE lowered the U.S. cotton crop estimate by 200,000 bales, significant changes for India in both 2016-17 and 2017-18 offset the smaller U.S. crop and resulted in an approximate one million bale increase in world production and carryover for the 2017-18 marketing season. Meanwhile, some analysts believe that the USDA failed to evaluate the current state of the export market for U.S. cotton, waiting another month for the 2016-17 marketing season to end and thereby just using concrete data in their estimate. The USDA chose to not account for the high pace of 2017-18 export sale registrations and left that estimate unchanged at 13.5 million bales. While it is still early in the year, sales are on a pace of 15.5-15.7 million bales for the upcoming marketing year which is not bearish for the price of cotton. The recent price drop in the cotton futures market is likely to increase export sales especially given the weakness in the U.S. dollar which makes U.S. exports more competitive on the world market.

The fall from almost 90 cents

Cotton traded to the highest price since June 2014 on May 15 on the then active month July futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby futures has dropped from 87.18 cents in mid-May to lows of under 66.50 cents in July. The chart is a bit misleading as The July contract traded on the Intercontinental Exchange rolled to December futures, and the market was in backwardation, nearby futures were trading at a premium to deferred contracts. The backwardation accounts for the gap on the chart from 73.62 cents to 71.42 in early July. On the December contract support is now at 66.15 cents.

The weekly chart shows that cotton momentum has declined into oversold territory and open interest declined during the price drop. The metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions on ICE cotton futures fell from over 261,000 contracts at the beginning of May to around the 216,000 level. As the price moved lower, speculative longs exited risk positions. Falling price when open interest declines is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend. Moreover, the price action in cotton looks a lot like the move we witnessed in August 2016 when the fiber rallied to highs of 77.80 cents and then corrected down to 65.22 by the end of that month. Price variance in cotton can be very high at times.

A very volatile market, at times

From August 2016 through May 2017, the price of cotton made higher lows and higher highs until it blasted off to above the 87 cents per pound level briefly. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, historical volatility in cotton rose to over 60% in 2011 when the price moved to over $2 per pound and then tanked to under $1. Currently, the metric is at the 15.32% level which is low. Daily historical volatility was at the 17.45% level on Monday, July 17, but the weekly measure was at 28% after the most recent price decline from 87 to under 70 cents. On the weekly chart, cotton is showing signs of entering a consolidation period, and while the most recent low at 66.15 on December futures occurred on June 26, the price action since has been positive, and the fiber seems to be rejecting the most recent low.

A solid level of support

December ICE cotton futures appear to be building cause to move higher after trading down to the 66.15 cents per pound level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price has entered into a period of consolidation above the recent highs and has rejected the 66.15 cent low several times since late June. While cotton is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the bearish price pattern since the May highs, price momentum is just above oversold territory, and open interest has begun to increase as cotton in bouncing in a range from just over 66 cents to just under 69 cents per pound. If the fiber were to trade below 66.15, the next level of technical support is at 65.22 cents, the August 2016 lows. There are currently three reasons why I am bullish for the price of cotton and believe that it will not be long until the price is once again above the 70 cents per pound level, on its way to 80 cents and perhaps to the 90 cents level in 2018.

Three reasons we will see 90 cents within one year

The first reason for bullish prospects for the fiber is that inventories have been coming down over recent years. Cotton traded to lows of 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016 when massive stockpiles, enough to produce at least two pairs of jeans for each man, woman, and child on our planet took the price to that bottom. Declining inventories are likely to continue with the price below 70 cents per pound.

The second reason for a big rebound in the price of cotton is the current trend in the U.S. dollar. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the greenback has declined from 103.815 in early January to under 95 as of Monday, July 17. The dollar is down 8.6% over the past six or seven months. The United States is a major world producer of cotton, and the decline in the dollar has made U.S. exports more competitive on the global market. Nations that manufacture garments, particularly in Asia, are likely to increase their purchases of U.S. cotton as the price not only got cheaper in dollar terms but the lower dollar has made it more attractive in their local currencies. The decline in the dollar is highly supportive for the price of cotton in the weeks and months ahead.

Finally, we are in the heart of the growing season in the United States and all of the countries in the Northern Hemisphere where cotton grows. We just witnessed what a weather-related issue could do to the price of an agricultural commodity in the wheat market as a drought in the Dakotas and Montana lifted the price of the grain by almost 24% in a little over a week from June 26 to July 5. Any issues or even output concerns when it comes to the development of the 2017 cotton crop in the U.S., China, India, Pakistan, Australia, or any of the other cotton producing nations could cause a sudden rally in the price of the fiber. Moreover, at its current price, producers are not as incentivized to grow significant supplies of cotton this year as they were when the price was north of 75 and 80 cents per pound just a few short months ago. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, ICE cotton futures have been making higher highs and higher lows since March 2016, and even after the recent price carnage, the pattern remains intact. Cotton needs to hold the 65.22 cents level, but I believe the dollar, inventories, uncertain weather, and the current price level all are supportive factors for the cotton futures market over the weeks and months ahead. For those who do not trade in the volatile futures and futures options markets, BAL the cotton ETN product does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the ICE cotton market. Given the move down from the May highs at over 87 cents, it could take lots of time for cotton to work its way back to higher levels, and long positions are likely to require a great deal of patience. However, the reward for patience could be great when upside volatility returns to the fiber that has a penchant for periods of price spikes to the upside as well as the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.