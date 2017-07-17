Enbridge Inc. Vs. Enbridge Energy Partners: Yield Isn't Everything

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies and is offering a dividend yield of almost 4.4%. Its liquids-focused master limited partnership Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), on the other hand, comes with a substantially higher distribution yield of 8.7%. But despite the higher yield, I believe the former looks like a better investment than the MLP.

Enbridge Energy Partners, with a market cap of $5.56 billion and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a mid-cap energy infrastructure master limited partnership which owns interests in three major crude oil pipelines. Its largest asset is the Lakehead System which is an extension of the Canadian Mainline and is responsible for more than half of the total US oil imports from Canada. The company also owns the 683-mile Montana to Minnesota North Dakota System and the 433-mile Oklahoma to Illinois Mid-Continent System, both of which are liquids-focused pipelines. This makes Enbridge Energy Partners a pure-play liquids transportation MLP.

Calgary, Canada-based Enbridge Inc., on the other hand, is the largest energy infrastructure company trading in the US and Canadian markets. The company carries a market cap of $65.29 billion, which makes it roughly 12-times as large as Enbridge Energy Partners. Unlike its subsidiary, Enbridge Inc. has a diversified portfolio of assets which includes liquids pipelines (including EEP's assets) as well as natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. The company alone is responsible for transporting 64% of the total Canadian crude oil exports to the US, moves around one-fifth of all of the natural gas consumed in the US, works as a regulated utility for 3.5 million retail customers in Canada and New York and can generate more than 2,500MW of net renewable energy. In 2016, the company got 50% of its earnings (EBIT on pro forma basis) from the liquids pipelines segment, 35% from the gas transmission and midstream segment, 13% from gas utilities and 2% from renewable energy and other sources.

I believe Enbridge Inc.'s diversified operations give it an advantage over Enbridge Energy Partners in the current business environment of weak oil prices. The US benchmark price of the highly followed commodity gradually fell from more than $50 a barrel in the final week of May to around $45 a barrel in mid-June. Since then, oil has largely stayed close to mid-$40s. The weakness has been driven partly by the rising US production which has climbed almost 10% since last year to 9.4 million barrels a day, as per the US EIA. Increase in oil production from Libya and Nigeria - the two OPEC members who are exempt from the cartel's production freeze agreement - has aggravated investor's concerns. Thanks in part to these two nations, OPEC actually ended up oversupplying the global market by 700,000 barrels per day, as per the cartel's latest report. The strong levels of production from the US and OPEC has overshadowed the fact that global stockpiles have been slowly moving towards the five-year average. Amid the pessimism, prices could remain under pressure at less than $50 a barrel.

A soft oil price environment puts liquids-focused MLPs like Enbridge Energy Partners in a difficult spot. Although Enbridge Energy Partners, like most of its peers, does not have direct exposure to oil prices since it is not an oil producer, the weakness in oil prices still dims its future prospects as it could prompt the US oil producers to cut back drilling activity. If drilling activity drops, the oil production could also decline which means there could be less oil flowing through pipelines. Lower volumes could translate into lower earnings for oil transportation MLPs. Therefore, in the current backdrop of less than $50 oil, the units of the crude oil pipeline MLPs could continue to struggle.

Remember, Enbridge Energy Partners already trades at a substantial discount to Enbridge Inc. In terms of EV/EBITDA (2017e.) multiple, Enbridge Energy Partners is priced at just 8x while Enbridge Inc. is at 14.3x. The MLP's lower valuation is justified in large part by the fact that it has greater exposure to oil prices than its parent, and Enbridge Energy Partners will likely continue to trade at a substantial discount as long as oil prices remain weak.

Enbridge Inc, however, has a weaker balance sheet since it carries higher levels of debt than Enbridge Energy Partners. In a recent presentation, Enbridge Inc. said that its consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 6.2x at the end of last year but will improve to 5.5x in 2017, 5.1x in 2018 and 4.3x in 2019. This means that the company is still a long way from achieving its long-term leverage target of less than 5x. Enbridge Energy Partners also carries high levels of debt, with a leverage ratio of 5.4x at the end of 1Q17. But the MLP has recently completed a strategic review which will allow it to bring its debt ratio down to 4.5x in the near term.

That being said, I believe a high debt load isn't a major red flag for Enbridge Inc. That's because the company is working on a number of growth projects which should deliver strong earnings and cash flow growth in the short term. The company brought C$2 billion of Greenfield projects online in 2016 and will bring C$13 billion of projects online this year. Overall, the company is working on C$28 billion of secured capital projects which will come online through 2019 and will drive its growth over the next few years. In addition to this, ramp up of existing projects, such as the Mainline System, and acquisitions, such as Spectra Energy's takeover, will also lead to higher earnings and cash flows. Uptake in earnings and cash flows will allow Enbridge to continue growing dividends.

As per Enbridge's guidance, its adjusted EBIT will climb from C$4.67 billion in 2016 to the range of C$7.2 billion to C$7.6 billion. The company has said that the earnings growth will be accompanied by dividend growth at an average annual rate of 10% to 12% during 2018-24. I believe this is the strongest dividend growth forecast in the entire energy space. Amid the slump in oil prices, it is rare to find about a double-digit dividend growth projection that goes well into the next decade.

Enbridge Energy Partners, on the other hand, has become a smaller company after disposing of some major assets. The partnership's adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion for this year implies a 13.3% drop at the mid-point from last year. Moreover, it has recently slashed dividends by 40% after concluding its strategic review. The MLP is offering substantially higher yield than Enbridge Inc., but it hasn't given any long-term distribution growth projects. However, Enbridge Energy Partners has forecasted average annual growth rate of 3% for DCF/share through 2020, which I believe can only power modest growth in distributions at best.

In short, in the tough oil price environment, Enbridge Inc. looks like a better option than Enbridge Energy Partners. The former has less exposure to oil prices and is well positioned to continue growing earnings and dividends at a strong pace in the coming years.

