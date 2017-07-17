Examining Cliffs Natural Resources Ahead Of Q2 Report

I have always been amazed by how fast can market perception change. One day, traders and investors wonder how low a certain stock can go, but soon the same market participants eagerly discuss the upside potential of the very same stock. This is what happened to Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) recently, which has been out of investors' favor since March and has only recently started its upside movement. This summer, Cliffs' stock traded as low as $5.56 per share, while it now trades above $7.50, an upside of 35%. While some investors will attribute the recent upside to expectations of favorable regulatory changes, I continue to believe that the real driver behind the recent strength in the company's shares are solid fundamentals.

The Chinese second-quarter GDP growth number came in above expectations at 6.9%, strengthening the bull case for iron ore prices, which remain in a rebound mode. Iron ore futures are back into the $55-$65 range that is my base case expectation for this year. With China GDP numbers not falling through the floor, I see no reason for another leg down and a retest of the $50 level for iron ore prices.

Source: cmegroup.com

This is good news for major iron ore miners Vale (VALE), BHP Billiton (BHP), and Rio Tinto (RIO), and this rally is already providing major support for their shares. BHP showed the most spectacular run, rising from $34 to almost $40 in a straight line. However, speaking about additional upside potential, Vale looks more interesting -- especially given the recent political developments in Brazil. I have previously noted that the corruption scandal in Brazil provided a buying opportunity in Vale's shares. I maintain my view that the stock does not have any political headwinds, and political-related dips will present an opportunity in the future should they occur.

As always on the iron ore market, the big question is if Vale, BHP and Rio Tinto are able to maintain supply discipline in light of upside in iron ore prices. My view is that they will not enter another full-blown market share war. We are already into the second-quarter earnings season, so we will soon see production reports from major iron ore miners and will be able to evaluate whether they are ramping up production or not.

As a reminder, the key driver for Cliffs' profitability is the health of the U.S. steel sector. However, I found that the trading of Cliffs' stock is heavily influenced by the volatility of the iron ore market, so anyone interested in Cliffs' stock performance should keep a close eye on iron ore.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the steel market, tariffs, etc., but fundamentally little has changed. In my view, that's a good sign as steel prices remain stable at rather healthy levels. That's all that Cliffs needs to secure good pricing for its U.S. production.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Full-year EPS estimates have finally had a little uptick, but my view is that the market is slow to realize that U.S. pricing will be much more favorable compared to the second quarter as older, IODEX-based contracts are no longer in play. Cliffs' earnings report on July 27 will either confirm or reject this statement; my bet is on "confirm."

Technically, the stock continues to rise from a double-bottom pattern. It has broken through all local resistance lines and the next target is the major resistance around $8.30. I doubt that Cliffs shares will be able to go above $8.30 without the help of a successful second-quarter earnings report. I remain bullish on Cliffs both short term and long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, VALE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.