After The Uber-Deal: Should Investors Continue The Yandex Ride?

Smart investors know for some time that Russian internet company Yandex (YNDX) is much more than just a Russian search engine. Nevertheless, as outlined in my previous articles, the market didn’t seem to appreciate the potential of Yandex’ other businesses, most notably neglecting the promising Yandex.Taxi business. Last week, that seems to have changed.

On Thursday, July 13, Yandex and Uber announced that they will merge Uber’s Russia business with Yandex. Taxi (click here more details). Yandex’ shares popped and closed the day 16% higher. However, that means shares are now hovering close to my previous indicated sum of the parts valuation of $31.85 per share (click here for the detailed calculation). What to do now? Does the Uber deal bring enough additional upside to justify holding the shares or even to accumulate (additional) shares? Or is this a splendid exit opportunity?

Optimistic valuation from NewCo management

According to the transaction presentation, NewCo (as the new Yandex.Taxi and Uber merger will be named) carries a post-money valuation of $3.7 billion. The company is a bit vague in how it got to this number. In the accompanying call, management indicated that the number is based on a combination of methodologies, such as sales and EBITDA multiples. To be frank, the number of $3.7 billion seems overly rich. Before the deal was announced, Yandex had a total market capitalization of $8.8 billion. Previously, we valued Yandex.Taxi at roughly $600 million. This is based on a price/sales multiple of 8. So, a closer look at the financials of the combination is required to see if the previous sum of the parts valuation should be adjusted. Important note: NewCo will be fully consolidated into Yandex.

Uber Russia is roughly half the size of Yandex.Taxi. The annual run rate of rides stands at 134 million for Uber, and at 285 million for Yandex.Taxi. The gross bookings annual run rate stands at $566 million for Uber, compared to $1.0 billion for Yandex.Taxi. To be fair, these numbers don’t tell us anything about potential increases in revenue growth or profitability. We do know that Uber is far from being profitable (like Yandex.Taxi) and Uber Russia won’t be an exception. For the sake of convenience, we treat the fundamentals of Uber Russia similar to the numbers of Yandex.Taxi.

No synergy yet

Synergy is not a topic in this story. In the current business stage, pressure on financials comes from an aggressive growth strategy with huge marketing efforts. Management stated that it will continue to invest in both brands in Russia. That means there will be little relief on expenses. Under NewCo, brands won’t compete for each other’s market share. Still, both brands need to acquire a part of the market that is up for grabs. NewCo CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan stated that the company only has 5-6% of the total taxi market in Russia, which is believed to be worth $10 billion annually.

A big advantage is that NewCo will have a presence in 127 cities, which is considerably more than Yandex.Taxi previously. This brings better insights on the scalability of the ride-haul services. Furthermore, there will be improvements in the user experience for drivers and riders. With less competition, NewCo can fully focus on product development. Ultimately, this may drive sales growth. But whether we can expect better margins in the near term, is questionable.

Better numbers lead to higher valuation

Previously, we expected 2017 revenues for Yandex.Taxi to reach RUB 4.6 billion ($75 million). Estimating Uber Russia as roughly half the size of Yandex.Taxi, this year's revenues for NewCo could come in at approximately RUB 7 billion ($115 million). It's difficult to estimate figures for 2018. NewCo stated that rides in June grew 400% YoY. But we also know that the average ride has declined, so we can’t extrapolate from this number. Revenue growth for Yandex.Taxi stood at 75% YoY at the end of Q1. A slowdown into 2018 is probable (due to a base effect). Nevertheless, 50% growth in 2018 should be achievable. That indicates 2018 revenues of RUB 10.5 billion ($175 million). At a multiple of 8 (we remain cautious), NewCo could be valued at $1.4 billion, or approximately $4.30 per share.

Yandex showed convincing Q1 figures indicating that revenue growth for the core business, Search and Portal, probably tops 20% for full 2017. However, it's overly optimistic to believe that the high growth rate continues in 2018. Nevertheless, 15% growth may be realistic. Although the numbers of Q1 show reason to remain confident, base effects cause a slowdown for other segments as well. For the sum of the parts valuation, we expect 20% revenue growth for Yandex.Market, 30% for Classifieds and 50% for Experiments.

Combining all parts of Yandex, we arrive at a sum of the parts value per share of $39.78. That's well above the previous valuation, but keep in mind numbers for 2018 are being used this time. Only a modest part of the improved valuation is attributable to the Uber deal. As such, the recent price jump in Yandex shares can’t be explained solely from NewCo’s valuation. It’s more likely that the news on the Uber-deal finally made the market realize how valuable the ride-haul business is. From now on, all investors may treat Yandex far better than just ‘Russia’s Google’.

