Navios Maritime Partners LP: 3 Positive Pieces Of News

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM), a publicly traded subsidiary of general partner Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE:NM) and an affiliate of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA), received some good news over the last week as the International Maritime Organization delayed the implementation of the Ballast Water Management Convention and Yang Ming, the counter-party on two well over the market containership TCs announced a $164 million USD equity raise to shore up its balance sheet.

Ballast Water Management Convention

Per Compass Maritime, the International Maritime Organization delayed the implementation of its Ballast Water Management Convention by two years to 2019.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced this week that they would delay the deadline for the implementation of ballast water treatments systems on existing ships until the first statutory dry docking survey after 2019. Under the original version of the convention, owners of existing ships would be obligated to fit the equipment at the first special survey after September of 2017. New ships with keel laying after September this year, however, will have to be built with ballast water treatments systems. Owners of Vintage ships 15+years old have second thoughts about selling or scrapping their ships since the cost of dry docking will be considerably less without the requirement to install the ballast water treatment systems.

NMM owns three Panamax vessels that range in age from 20 to 23 years. Due to their advanced age, these vessels were likely candidates for the scrap yard if the Convention went into force at the original September 7, 2017 date. With the postponement of the implementation of the Convention, NMM will likely keep the vessels in service for an additional two years if Panamax rates remain at or above current levels. Assuming 95% percent utilization rates (reflecting the vessels advanced age), $10k average TCE rates, and $6k/day OpEx (higher than NMM's average for Dry Bulk vessels but reasonable level for older vessels that may need to complete a Special Survey during the next two years), the Convention postponement results in approximately $4.15 million increase in cash flow from operations over what would have reasonably been expected. Not a game changer but definitely a piece of positive financial news for NMM.

Yang Ming Equity Raise

As discussed in this prior article, Yang Ming is the counter-party on two containership TCs with rates of $34,266/day (net of commissions) that have approximately 11 and 13 months remaining to expiration as of July 17th, 2017. The TCs are well over market and Yang Ming had suffered significant losses during 2016 as containership rates collapsed due to overbuilding. Aggressive scrapping during 2016 and early 2017 reduced the fleet growth rate below the growth in demand (read pages 21 - 23 of NMM's Q1 Presentation) and Containership rates recovered to levels at or slightly above operating expenses during 2017.

The following financial tables are from the Financial Times website and provide Yang Ming's Cash Flow results for Q1 2017 and prior quarters for comparison purposes. The USD/Taiwanese Dollar exchange rate is 1/30.309 as of July 17th. As illustrated in the table, Yang Ming's Cash Flow From Operations improved dramatically during Q1. Yang Ming's Balance Sheet is still burdened with high debt levels relative to its fleet size, but the recently announced $164 million USD equity offering should provide sufficient liquidity during the next 13 months for Yang Ming to fulfill its obligations under its TCs with NMM (barring an worldwide economic event which results in a decline in containership demand).

Fiscal data as of Mar 31 2017 Mar 31 2017 Dec 31 2016 Sep 30 2016 OPERATIONS Net income (899) (15696) (13470) Depreciation/depletion 1,576 6,426 4,835 Non-Cash items (42) 2,439 1,880 Cash taxes paid, supplemental 69 251 70 Cash interest paid, supplemental 510 2,091 1,557 Changes in working capital (881) (4009) (3759) Total cash from operations (237) (10794) (10481) INVESTING Capital expenditures (615) (1919) (1867) Other investing and cash flow items, total 620 3,154 1,178 Total cash from investing 5.06 1,236 (688) FINANCING Financing cash flow items (106) (474) (427) Total cash dividends paid -- -- -- Issuance (retirement) of stock, net 1,691 -- -- Issuance (retirement) of debt, net (1998) (1671) 1,575 Total cash from financing (414) (2145) 1,148 NET CHANGE IN CASH Foreign exchange effects (162) (109) (127) Net change in cash (808) (11812) (10148) Net cash-begin balance/reserved for future use 11,937 23,749 23,749 Net cash-end balance/reserved for future use 11,129 11,937 13,601 Fiscal data as of Mar 31 2017 Mar 31 2017 Dec 31 2016 Sep 30 2016 ASSETS Cash And Short Term Investments 12,016 13,159 14,525 Total Receivables, Net 6,223 7,808 6,800 Total Inventory 2,197 1,989 1,477 Prepaid expenses 1,182 1,083 1,242 Other current assets, total 1,164 1,251 1,105 Total current assets 22,782 25,289 25,149 Property, plant & equipment, net 84,777 86,379 87,627 Goodwill, net -- -- -- Intangibles, net 109 119 128 Long term investments 19,285 19,569 21,389 Note receivable - long term -- -- -- Other long term assets 438 453 497 Total assets 131,765 136,043 138,788 LIABILITIES Accounts payable 13,598 14,878 13,606 Accrued expenses 1,795 1,906 1,757 Notes payable/short-term debt 12,167 7,186 7,798 Current portion long-term debt/capital leases 10,206 15,149 19,333 Other current liabilities, total 3,169 3,432 3,728 Total current liabilities 40,935 42,550 46,222 Total long term debt 69,072 71,984 70,196 Total debt 91,445 94,319 97,327 Deferred income tax 1,786 1,778 1,900 Minority interest 370 470 541 Other liabilities, total 3,358 3,452 2,622 Total liabilities 115,521 120,235 121,481 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Common stock 15,653 30,044 30,044 Additional paid-in capital 4,503 4,425 4,564 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (2554) (17657) (16144) Treasury stock - common -- -- -- Unrealized gain (loss) (1352) (1443) (1447) Other equity, total (4.8) 440 290 Total equity 16,245 15,809 17,307 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity 131,765 136,043 138,788

Dry Bulk Rates and New Vessels

Briefly, Panamax spot rates hit a seasonal bottom during June and now have turned upwards again. The rate action is so far mirroring the pattern from the 2nd half of 2016 but at a higher starting point, which is good news. Capesize spot rates, however, are lagging behind Panamax and functioning as a drag on the BDI. If Capesize rates begin to track the increase in Panamax rates, it will act as a positive catalyst for NMM's stock price.

NMM is due to take delivery on three secondhand Panamax and two secondhand Capesize vessels during Q3. The increase in fleet size will help NMM offset the decline in earnings power that will occur during 2018 as the Yang Ming contracts roll off.

