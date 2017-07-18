Buy The Bank Of Montreal Post Ex-Dividend

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Analyzing historic performance for one of Canada's leading banks, the Bank of Montreal, I'll compare total returns around the previous 42 individual ex-dividend dates across three strategies.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is how?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Over the next fortnight, precisely on July 28, the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), one of Canada's top dividend stocks, goes ex-dividend, and I am eyeing this stock very closely regarding a potential entry opportunity.

The Bank of Montreal is one of Canada's Big Five banks, offering banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, and Capital Markets. It boasts a market cap of $50B and offers a yield of 3.7%.

The overall investment case for the Bank of Montreal currently yielding 3.7%

The Bank of Montreal, as part of Canada's illustrious Big Five, has an almost 200-year history of paying dividends (since 1829).

It currently trades at a P/E of 12.7, and its most recent closing price of $76.61 lets the stock trade only around 4% off its 52-week high. With these metrics, the stock is trading right in the sweet spot if we compare it to its closest four main competitors in Canadian banking. Those include Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (P/E: 12.9), the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (P/E: 13.5), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (P/E: 9.4) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (P/E: 13.4).

RY data by YCharts

The Bank of Montreal, as Canada's first bank, has been established in 1817 and is operating in two key markets (Canada, where it is providing the full service of a universal bank in banking, wealth management and capital markets; the U.S, where it is providing banking and wealth management largely in the Midwest) as well as in select presences outside of those in Europe and Asia.

The bank is very well capitalized with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.3%. Its latest reported Q2/2017 earnings reflect how the bank is able to benefit from its diversified business. It recorded very strong double-digit growth in YTD adjusted net income (+21% Y/Y) and Q2 adjusted net income (+12% Y/Y). Over the last four quarters, there is a clear upward trend in those metrics as the following graphic shows:

Source: Bank of Montreal - Investor Presentation

Recently Canada's Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps for the very first time in seven years, citing "the factors behind soft inflation appear to be mostly temporary." This is good news for BMO, and as a result, the stock price continued its summer rally. Since hitting a low of around $67 in June, the stock has already risen more than 14%.

The main risk surrounding this stock is how a potential burst of Canada's housing market is going to impact the bank. The bank is very transparent here and outlines as to why the situation in Canada's residential mortgage market is incomparable to that of the U.S. back in 2008/09. Two key metrics - mortgage delinquencies and equity ownership - showcase that comparisons to the U.S. market during the housing market bubble are invalid. Mortgage delinquencies have been very stable over the last 25 years and equity ownership has been constantly hovering just below the 75% mark. Both metrics show wild exacerbation in the U.S. market in 2008 though.

Source: Bank of Montreal - Investor Presentation

Still, this should not distract from the fact that housing prices have been rocketing in main metropolitan areas (Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal) over the last 10 years. And while the government is launching measures trying to cool these price runs, it is by far no given that those will be successful. As such, the exposure of the bank to Canada's housing market remains a risk but not to the extent as what banks had in the U.S. before the bubble burst.

On the dividend front, the company has been paying a dividend since 1829 and is thus one of the world's most "durable" dividend paying stocks. The company's dividend has weathered the storm of many crises and including the most recent financial crisis as management is very prudent in terms of cost and risk management. The company raised its dividend by 2.3% on May 24 and by another 2.3% in December 2016.

Those semiannual dividend increases that the company has maintained over several years return moderate dividend growth although the pace of that has ebbed down a bit. Despite that, the reliability, stability, consistency and longevity of that stock as a dividend payer are outstanding, and we will now analyze how ex-dividend dates may help investors to boost returns and find better entry opportunities.

Now let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in BMO has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 10 years (44 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 44 ex-dividend dates are overwhelmingly one-sided. In % of each outcome, it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: eight cases; 18%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: eight cases; 18%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 28 cases; 64%

A record 82% of outcomes favor NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that BMO's stock behaves in practice as expected in market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

The vast majority of cases within a year, regularly consisting of four regular dividend payments each, also strongly favor buying the stock the first day after the ex-dividend date or on the ex-dividend date. Apart from some erratic price movements around the ex-dividend dates during the financial crisis in 2008-2010, the "ex_div-1" almost always performs the poorest, whereas the "ex_div+1" strategy has been the most consistent and best strategy in recent years dating back all the way to the year 2012.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on April 27, 2017, reads as follows:

Around the 4/27/2017 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $1.57 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts to an additional of 1.8 dividends. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been worth almost 2 extra dividend payments. And thus by opting not to buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, investors would have got an extra 1.8 dividends for simply waiting two days before purchasing the stock!

A different way to show this is by plotting the "discount/premium in dividends" metric on the actual stock price development which looks like this:

The "1.8" label on the far right exactly equals the 1.8 in extra dividends from the reading example above.

And yet another way of looking at this is by creating a tree-map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric and clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows that the large red boxes on the far left all fall in the financial crisis period between 2008 and 2009. For instance, regarding the October 29, 2008, ex-dividend date, the stock rose by $0.31 on Day 1 and by $1.53 on Day 2 despite having been expected to trade by $0.7 lower on Day 1. This is clearly an outlier!

The reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here (refers to the April 2017 ex-dividend date as well):

The stock changed by $-0.65 on Day 1 and dropped a further $-1.80 on Day 2 which results in a total change over the two days of $-2.45. As the stock dropped notably more than its theoretical ex-dividend discount, this translates to an additional of 1.78 in dividends for the investors (who waited to purchase the stock one day after ex-dividend date).

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (showing expected dividend payments in July for my portfolio):

In summary, dividend investors who want quick income from their investments without having to sell anything could screen the market for ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of BMO, it makes more sense to forego the ex-dividend date and instead buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date. Historically, this has produced superior returns.

The company goes ex-dividend on July 28, and as historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

Although, as so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that for the Bank of Montreal, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

What do you think about the Bank of Montreal? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

If you like this content and want to read more about this and other dividend-related topics, please hit the "follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified for new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently considering to open a position in BMO around the next ex-dividend date based on that analysis!