Lions Gate's New 'Saw' Movie Could Be Good For The Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) is a stock in the media sector that many investors probably overlook, I would guess. For one thing, the stock chart isn't very appealing.

LGF.A data by YCharts

I set the above chart for the year-to-date period, since it reflects the two share classes since the merger with Starz. Not an exciting chart, but also not very long term, either.

I own both share classes and actually feel pretty good about the future prospects, although it would be nice to see some better price action, even in the short term. That doesn't always happen.

With that brief intro complete, let me share with you a thought about the Saw franchise: I think it will help the company not only directly through box office returns but also through ancillary opportunities, as a new sequel is set to hit the marketplace around Halloween.

Most people have probably heard of the Saw films. They are firmly categorized as horror pictures, in the slasher genre, as opposed to the more supernatural offerings of franchises such as The Conjuring. They have captured a lot of revenue over the years - this Deadline piece, which mentions marketing plans for the upcoming entry at the San Diego Comic Con, states that the seven existing films have grossed a collective $873 million at theaters on a global basis. This link over at Box Office Mojo consolidates the data on the franchise. A few observations about the numbers follow.

You will note that the films spanned the years 2004 through 2010. It has thus been seven years since the last chapter. You'll also note that, over time, the series seemed to be in a downward decline in terms of domestic and global revenue. The third movie made $165 million globally, while the last one pulled in $136 million - not a great trend at the time. Domestically, the second film was the top-grossing entry, with $87 million to its credit. As for budgets, they increased over time. The first movie cost a famously low $1.2 million (obviously, additional money was needed for marketing, which usually is not reported and/or hard to determine). The last one set investors back by $20 million. I never liked those escalating costs, but it is what it is.

I don't know what the investment on the new film, called Jigsaw, is; we'll probably get word on that later. It sure isn't $1.2 million (I would assume it is closer to $20 million, but not too much higher, since anything higher than that, for this kind of project, would make it hard for the company to make money on it; also, we don't know what type of risk management the company might engage - e.g., foreign presales). But this is a bet that management is wise to take.

Lions Gate invests in many small-scale deals. There always seems to be a press release about something; here's a recent one about a streaming service branded with Kevin Hart. While the company likes to play a long tail of partnerships, betting they all will add up to a studio system that reduces risk and maximizes reward, it's important to focus on larger-scale franchise investments like Saw. In the end, projects like that will probably better help the stock - even if the risk is now higher, since it has been a long distance of time since the last movie was released and a restart is obviously costly.

Besides a potential large box office return, which I think Jigsaw has a solid chance of scoring - particularly because I think this one will play well on social media with its intended demo, which should make marketing efforts fall on the efficient side of the ledger - I believe Lions Gate will start to look at turning some of its major brands into episodic assets for Starz. Jigsaw might make for an interesting series: this cinematic universe is obviously expanding, so there are more stories to tell and different ways to tell them; also, Showtime scored big when it programmed Dexter on its premium channel, thus setting a precedent (plus, there are so many crime procedural series out there that demand for such product has been demonstrated). Starz already has adapted one famous horror series with its Ash vs. Evil Dead title.

Not only could Jigsaw possibly be given series treatment, but other Lions Gate fare such as Blair Witch could also go that route. Even though there are no reports about such moves, one always has to assume that in Hollywood someone is always championing these kinds of major brands to be given the streaming series treatment - where there is money to be made, someone is making noise about it, and it's always just one surprise press release away.

This segue allows me to bring up a big risk to the Jigsaw/LGF thesis - that Blair Witch film from last year. Remember that one? Maybe not, because it didn't really make too many waves at theaters. Indeed, we are in a different age of horror - the economic returns seem to be dominated by Jason Blum and his low-budget paradigm. That, and fare such as the aforementioned Conjuring flicks. Is the Saw franchise simply an anachronism at this point? Keep in mind that things in Hollywood operate on a cycle, and trademarks wax and wane in popularity; with this summer's box office making headlines for weakness at the domestic marketplace, perhaps October will see a resurgence in demand for stateside tickets. At the very least, there should be some significant interest in a new Saw feature that will give it a fighting chance at the multiplex. Full disclosure: I did think Blair Witch would do more business than it ended up doing.

Lions Gate stock, post the Starz merger, should be considered an equity that is still young. As such, it's hard to get a mathematical valuation on it. Instead, one must look at Starz and its ability to help Lions Gate get the most of its slate (especially through stable cash flows via a strong subscriber base). Lions Gate, on its end, will continue to look to franchises to push its own value, in my opinion. Jigsaw may be its first big experiment since the closing of the Starz transaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.A, LGF.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.