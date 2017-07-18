Near-Term 10% Upside With Getty Realty

The Buy Thesis

Getty Realty (GTY) is the only gas station-focused REIT and the market has difficulty valuing it due to lack of peer set and unique positives and negatives of its business model. We believe that it has stable and growing cash flows, thereby deserving a higher multiple which implies significant capital appreciation.

Over the last 5 years GTY’s multiple has fluctuated quite a bit, leaving it well below that of the market.

Source: SNL Financial

As we will further detail later in the article, GTY’s cash flows are stable due to long lease terms and growing through accretive acquisitions. This warrants a multiple closer to 15X or a market price of about $25.35, representing 10% upside from today’s price.

Growth

The REIT world is hurting for growth right now as many years of low interest rates are starting to take a toll. When everyone has access to cheap capital, cap rates are low and fewer entities need to sell properties to finance growth. Getty is able to circumvent this problem through its unique niche in the gas station world. It has been able to use its REIT status to be more nimble as a capital provider than banks, thereby allowing it to respond to opportunities in a timely manner.

Recently, Circle K acquired CST Brands and as part of this transaction, Circle K had to liquidate a portion of its portfolio for compliance reasons. Empire Petroleum Partners agreed to buy the properties from Circle K and is turning to GTY for its financing. This is the origin of GTY’s $123mm sale leaseback transaction with Empire in which it is acquiring 49 c-store and gas station properties.

While no specific cap rate was given, GTY announced that it would be immediately accretive to net earnings. Given the nature of the purchase and historical cap rates, we are inclined to believe the company.

Another purchase was commenced on July 10, 2017, in which GTY bought 42 properties for $70.1mm. The first-year return is $5.2mm, making it a 7.4% cap rate and the 15-year lease includes annual rent bumps.

In combination, these transactions represent a significant amount of growth for GTY as its market cap is only $895mm, making the aggregate purchase just over 20%.

Growth or growth per share?

Growth in size is not always a good thing in the REIT world, so it is not sufficient to just show the sizable asset growth of GTY. We must determine if this growth will be beneficial to shareholders through per share FFO accretion. To fund these transactions, GTY offered equity at $23.15 per share, which puts cost of equity at 7.3% based on inverted FFO. Its most recent debt issuance was at 4.75% and we are assuming GTY will maintain its current 25% debt to capital.

Cost % Weight Equity 7.3% 75% Deby 4.75% 25% WACC 6.65%

Given a WACC of 6.65%, it seems the growth will be accretive to FFO/share on a leverage neutral basis.

Origin of opportunity

I felt as though I had missed the boat with GTY as it has done so well in the past 52 weeks, but an opportunity to get in has re-emerged, thanks to an ill-timed secondary offering.

REITs have raised significantly more capital this year than in previous years.

Source: SNL Financial

It seems the market is getting a bit sick of it, with most companies getting hit hard on the offering. Getty is no exception as it dropped about 8% on the issuance. Fundamentally, the offering seems in line with Getty’s business model, so the dip may represent an opportunity to get in at a reduced cost. The straight down line at the right of the chart below represents the secondary.

Aside from having the issue below market pricing, we do not see the offering as dilutive since the proceeds were efficiently deployed into the aforementioned asset purchase. Consequently, the dip is not fundamental in nature and should reverse itself as the new shares settle in.

A typical dip from a REIT secondary offering is closer to 3% rather than the 8% Getty fell, yet looking at the chart it is quite clear that the offering was the cause.

With 4.1mm shares offered, it was rather large at over 10% of shares outstanding. Since GTY is so different from other REITs, it likely had trouble pulling in institutional investors who tend to stick to the main REIT food groups (multifamily, office, et cetera).

This supply shock is necessarily temporary in nature as the issuance was a momentary event. My guess would be that in a couple weeks the supply of shares from those who partook in the offering as flip traders will return to normal and the shares can spring back. Given that my price target is only 10% above current pricing, the bounce-back would just about get you there.

Valuation

Getty’s valuation is a bit tricky as they do not have any direct peers and it is unclear at what cap rate gas stations should be valued. Further, it is unclear whether to use FFO or AFFO and depending on which metric is used, GTY looks either slightly cheap or very cheap.

I would propose triple net REITs as a peer set and using the midpoint between FFO and AFFO. Essentially, the impairment charge which constitutes most of the difference between the two metrics is a non-cash expense, but a real expense that legitimately reduces property value. However, it has no impact on cash flows so long as the property remains a gas station which could be decades. We do not want to exclude the charges because they do matter, but due to the lack of cash flow impact we do not want to count them at 100%. Consequently, I will perform the valuation using the midpoint between FFO and AFFO.

If we look at the spectrum of NNN REITs, GTY is about average in its multiple.

REIT P/FFO Debt to total capital LXP 10.2 42% WPC 14.4 38% GPT 13.8 40% VER 11.6 40% SRC 9.3 43% GOOD 13.5 43% OLP 11.4 49% GNL 9.7 48% NNN 15.4 25% ADC 17.2 25% O 18.1 26% GTY* 13.7 25% Average 13.2 37%

Data from SNL Financial *GTY multiple is midpoint between FFO and AFFO

Note, however, that all of the low multiple NNNs are high leverage while GTY is low leverage. Three of Getty’s peers share its low leverage, but all the three have a high P/FFO multiple.

Getty stands alone as the only NNN REIT with low leverage and a reasonably cheap multiple. Thus, it is a good value on a leverage neutral basis. GTY also looks cheap from an implied cap rate perspective as it trades around an 8% cap rate while peers are closer to 6%.

Source: SNL Financial

One could argue that the peers are not comparable because gas stations are a different asset class. This is a fair point, but in comparing the fundamentals I actually prefer gas stations to free standing retail.

Most retail is susceptible to both the macro economy and e-commerce, while gas stations are largely immune to both. Gasoline is just about the only product that is not sold on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and it serves as a draw to get customers to buy a gallon of milk on their way home. When recessions hit, people still need to drive to work and they still drink milk. Perhaps some of the impulse buys at gas stations will take a hit, but the business model generally fairs well through downturns in the economy. As seen below, GTY grew its AFFO through the financial crisis, furthering the idea that it is not economically cyclical.

Source: SNL Financial

Much of the AFFO volatility in the years after the crisis is due to environmental impairments.

In terms of leasing structure, GTY is similar to other NNNs. It has a weighted average remaining lease term over 10 years and maintains a high renewal rate.

Source: GTY presentation

Gas stations as real estate

While the physical structures are often unimpressive, the location of gas stations is generally superb. Many are on corner locations and are positioned between people’s work and their homes. They have excellent traffic volumes and feature easy ingress and egress. Overall, we like the long-term prospects of GTY’s real estate.

On the acquisition front, GTY enjoys less competition as it is the only gas station REIT. While there are other potential owners, REITs are the ideal partner for a sale leaseback transaction. This lack of peer competition affords superior cap rates, with GTY averaging a 7.7% cash cap rate on YTD 2017 acquisitions (as of a May presentation).

In contrast, other NNN REITs are acquiring in the 6% to 7% range.

Risks and concerns

Getty is unique in that it is the only REIT heavily into the gas station business. This unique opportunity comes with distinct risk that is not shared by peers: environmental liability. Each quarter GTY has to take an impairment charge for environmental hazard which causes its AFFO to be lower than FFO. The charge varies in size and could potentially be quite large. We feel more comfortable over the next few years as the EPA under the current administration is a bit more relaxed, but this liability could prove costly in the longer run.

While GTY engages in redevelopment and HBU type sales of its properties, there may be some instances in which the transaction is blocked due to an environmental hazard that the buyer finds in the soil.

As a longer term risk, we look to electric vehicle proliferation. Gas stations can install electric charging stations so it is not a problem in the near term, but eventually electric car owners may have chargers in their garages in a way that is not possible with gasoline engines. Thus, a critical mass of electric vehicles could lead to an infrastructure buildout that would hurt demand for gas stations.

The Bottom Line

Getty Realty is trading at a decent value and provides the investor with stable cash flows, some growth and a nice ~5% dividend yield. The recent offering took it down 8% and we anticipate a springback as the shares settle in.

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long GTY. I am personally long GTY. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.