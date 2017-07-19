3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 19, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you unearth data from the world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

Let's get into it!

Puma finally gets the approval it's been waiting for

It's been a long roller-coaster ride for Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI), with the threat of diarrhea looming over the clinical trials for its lead compound in HER2-positive breast cancer, neratinib. Following the thumbs up from the oncology drug advisory committee earlier this year, the company awaited the final decision from the FDA.

And recently it finally came to fruition. Neratinib is now approved for extended adjuvant therapy in early breast cancer. That is, patients will undergo surgery to remove the primary tumor, and then they receive trastuzumab, and then they are given neratinib for a year.

Looking forward: Some waits feel longer than others, and neratinib feels like it's been in a sort of limbo for a long time in spite of favorable efficacy. This one has been a lesson in risk assessment from an investment perspective. The high rates of diarrhea had threatened the possibilities of this drug no matter how efficacious it was. This is another case where the FDA is taking a shot on a drug despite some controversy surrounding its use. Recall that the ODAC voted 8-4 on the yes, which is not exactly the strongest endorsement. But it appears that PBYI got the side effects under control, and the efficacy looks strong. Not bad for a company that was going to be wiped out by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), eh?

Array BioPharma switches focus, shelving development of a kinesin spindle inhibitor

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) has made waves with a combination of MAPK pathway inhibitors in the treatment of melanoma, and its prospects are looking strong in this field.

But it had a quieter program, one that has advanced to late-stage development. Filanesib is targeting the kinesin spindle protein, which is involved in mitosis, and is proposed to be an important target in multiple myeloma.

The last we saw of filanesib, it was being combined with Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) carfilzomib during ASH 2015. This phase 2 study showed promising signs of efficacy for the combination compared with carfilzomib alone.

The company had intended to initiate a phase 3 study for filanesib, but in the most recent 10-Q, the company announced that it was suspending development of this agent to focus on its melanoma pipeline.

Looking forward: This would appear to be a case of attrition since a company's resources are limited. Unfortunately, filanesib didn't look bad in myeloma, so this comes as a surprise. Hopefully, if and when it launches the melanoma combo, it'll see fit to continue development of filanesib, or sell it off to a company with the wherewithal to see this agent to the finish.

Asterias marches on in its spinal cord trial

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST), a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX), has been pushing forward the use of oligodendrocytic progenitor cells for the treatment of spinal cord injury.

Inch by inch, AST has provided details of the phase 1/2 SCiStar study, with promising results being presented by the company in increasing dose cohorts of cells.

Now, AST has announced that it's completed enrollment in the 20-million cell cohort of patients with spinal cord injury. This triggers a milestone payment from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine. Furthermore, the company expects to have top-line data from this cohort in January 2018.

Looking forward: AST has been quite good about keeping shareholders updated on the progress of the SCiStar trial. Certainly, there is a lot of promise to back up the hype of regenerative medicine. This is just one key step in moving the technology and the whole field forward.

Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this digest! As always, I hope it has helped you to feel like you're keeping some pace with the world of biotech. If you found it enjoyable or informative, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as that would allow you to receive real-time email updates when new editions come out.

Regardless, thanks again, and have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.