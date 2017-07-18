The U.S. At Risk Of A Technical Default

We discuss those reasons and ways investors can limit their risk against this particular black swan.

Although we've been warned about this before in recent years, and it hasn't come to pass, Scaggs offers three reasons why this time might be different.

In the Financial Times over the weekend, Alex Scaggs warned that the U.S. was at risk of a technical default as it approaches its debt ceiling limit this fall.

Another Default Warning

Readers may recall warnings of U.S. defaults (due to debt ceiling brinksmanship) in 2011 and 2013 that didn't come to pass, but in Saturday's Financial Times Alex Scaggs raised a new warning -- Trump And Tightening Add An Edge To The Risk Of U.S. Technical Default (paywalled here). Let's look at why Scaggs thinks this time might be different, and then look at way investors can limit their risk in the unlikely event this happens. First, though, let's let Scaggs remind us why this would be bad:

If the U.S. does fail to make a payment owed to holders of Treasuries, the consequences will probably be severe. Such a technical default would upend markets and threaten the country's status as an issuer of the risk-free benchmark for global finance. Clearing systems that do not permit the flow of defaulted securities would freeze, as would other markets dependent on safe collateral.

The point about clearing systems freezing suggests the knock-on effects of technical default could spread widely. But we've been here before and this hasn't happened. Why might this time be different?

Why This Time Might Be Different

Alex Scaggs suggests the risk of a technical default might be higher this time for three reasons. The first is that the debt ceiling isn't near the top of Congress's priorities this summer, with its current focus on healthcare in particular. This is consistent with Dr. Bob Froehlich's old admonition:

If you've been hearing a lot about a problem in the news, that means experts are already working on it, so you don't need to worry about it. Worry about what you haven't been hearing about.

Granted, we did read Alex Scaggs on this in Financial Times over the weekend, but it was buried on p.13 in the print edition.

The second reason Scaggs mentions this time might be different is that it's not entirely clear when the deadline needs to be for lifting the debt ceiling. She writes that this is due, in part to expectations of Trump tax cuts, which has lead enough taxpayers to delay tax payments (quarterly estimated ones, presumably) to cause federal tax receipts to fall below Congressional Budget Office estimates for the year so far.

The third reason this time might be different, Scaggs writes, is that this debt ceiling is approaching during a Fed tightening cycle, when the Fed is supposed to be shrinking its balance sheet:

But Fed officials have reason to be more cautious than their counterparts six years ago. Depending on the severity of the fallout, an aggressive change of course from the plan to shrink the Fed balance sheet could raise uncomfortable questions about the central bank's independence, already the cause of increased scrutiny in recent years -- even in the chair's testimony on Wednesday.

That still leaves the potential for the U.S. Treasury department to avoid default by juggling payment priorities, but Scagg's quotes Mark Cabana of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) on why that may not ameliorate the risk this time:

"It would be politically difficult to explain why U.S. debt holders were receiving payments instead of Social Security or other government contracts," he writes. "As a result, we think there is a low likelihood of debt prioritization and doubt it alters the potential crash course of debt limit and shutdown in October."

Readers may recall that Cabana's warning is consistent with the one raised recently by Financial Times columnist John Dizard regarding municipal debt in Illinois (Bond Buyer Beware). In the case of Treasury bonds, the outcome would be more severe due to their more central role in global finance. A U.S. technical default is unlikely, but let's look at a way to limit your risk in the event this black swan does make an appearance in the fall.

Black Swan Insurance For A U.S. Technical Default

The most precise way of limiting your risk would be to hedge each position you hold according to your risk tolerance, because it's impossible to predict how much each security will decline in the event of a U.S. default.

A less precise, though simpler, approach would be to buy put options on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which will likely plummet in the event of a U.S. default. Since put options are contracts which give their holders the right to sell an underlying security, put options on TLT will spike in price if TLT itself plummets due to a technical default.

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge against a greater-than-10% decline in TLT by mid-January:

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was fairly low: 0.58% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). That suggests that option market participants aren't currently too worried about the risk of a U.S. default.

Another Approach To Limiting Risk

The approach we use in our Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service is more precise: we hedge each position in a portfolio. We posted this example of one of our bulletproof, or hedged, portfolios in an article in May, comprised of hedged positions in Apple (AAPL), Align Technology (ALGN), CSX (CSX), Randgold Resources (GOLD), and Nvidia (NVDA):

That portfolio wasn't hedged with the possibility of a U.S. default in mind, but when you hedge each position in a portfolio, you are protected regardless of what might cause a decline in your positions. In the case of the portfolio above, in the unlikely event of a U.S. technical default, the investor would be down no more than 7.19% (the Max Drawdown).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.