A Week With Volatility Written All Over It

We outline an approach to profit from potential volatility in the coming weeks.

We are seeing historically low levels of volatility that won't last forever.

This week has volatility written all over it, literally. There are several key expiration dates this week, including the expiration of the volatility index. The combination of more than four volatility-related expirations (including several kinds of option expirations), could easily introduce volatility and risk into the markets. Very often, expiration dates correspond with volatility as market makers and investors close out, hedge or roll their positions.

Coming on the heels of the lowest ever recorded volatilities, this may create some interesting market dynamics this week. Here is a calendar of some important volatility-related expiration dates.

Source: The Options Industry Council

On Wednesday, the the volatility index ("VIX") futures front-month contract expires on the CBOE; On Thursday, A.M. settled index options expire; On Friday, there are two different kinds of options expirations; and In addition, there are additional futures options expirations this week, such as for corn and soybeans.

This Friday, July 21st, is a very important options expiration date. The volume of expiring equity options this Friday is quite substantial. The reader is encouraged to compare this Friday's option open interest with other listed option expiration dates.

Record Low Volatilities

Meanwhile, the equity and other markets are seeing record levels of low volatility. This past Friday saw the third lowest close of the VIX since 1990. an article about this these low levels of volatility can be read on this link.

Here is a daily chart of the VIX through this past Friday. Volatilities continue to push to new lows.

Source: Trading View

Since we might expect volatility this week, and we are seeing record low levels of volatility, we have entered a contrarian trade in an attempt to profit from higher volatility in the weeks ahead.

The VXX

The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is a volatility product that has is popular among retail investors. We usually shy away from this ETN because of its incredible time decay relative to the underlying VIX index, as can be seen below. The VXX below and the VIX above are shown on the same time horizon.

The VXX holds two different VIX futures contracts, the front-month futures contract and the second-month futures contract. The value of VXX experiences time decay relative to the VIX because of the way it rolls its position from the front month to the second month.

It would be theoretically more efficient to profit from increasing volatility by purchasing the futures volatility contracts rather than the VXX, but our current broker does not offer the VIX futures contracts. In addition, we are seeking a smaller position size than is offered by the CBOE.

Our Approach

To compensate for the time decay, and in an attempt to profit from expected volatility, we purchased VXX, and sold out-of-the money covered calls.

Here is a zoomed look on the VXX on an hourly basis.

Source: Trading View

Let's assume that an investor had taken our same strategy at the closing values on Monday, July 17th, buy purchasing the VXX and selling July 28th calls with a strike price of $12/share. The closing price of VXX was $11.70/share, and the final call options traded at that strike was $0.30/share

In that case, there would be two potential options at expiration:

If the value of VXX is greater than $12 at expiration, then the investor would earn a two week return of 12.0 divided by 11.4, or 5.3% If the the value of VXX is less than $12 at expiration, then the investor owns VXX with a net basis of 11.4.

Our view is that we are happy to earn a 5.3% return for 2 weeks (over 130%) annualized, or to own VXX with a basis of 11.4. We don't believe that these historically low levels of volatility will last forever, and if our call options are not exercised, then we will keep selling covered calls and lowering our basis until we are eventually exercised.

