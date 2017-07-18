Killam Properties: A 5% Yield Investment With Potential Dividend Growth

Investment Thesis

Killam Properties REIT (OTC:KMPPF) (TSX:KMP.UN) has been consistently growing its same property rental revenue above the inflation rate. In fact, it has increased its average same-property net operating income [NOI] by 2.5% in the past 10 years and is anticipating an average increase of 2% annually in its NOI in the future. At its present distribution price, the annual dividend yield is around 5%. Its dividend payout ratio has been steadily improving in the past few years and has resulted in a recent dividend hike. With NOI growth and development projects in the pipeline, future dividend hike is not out of the question.

Source: Company Website

REIT Overview

Killam REIT’s operating region is in Atlantic Canada. In Q1 2017, 79% of its NOI came from this region. The remaining is made up by Ontario’s 19% and Alberta’s 2%. Unlike the skyrocketing housing prices in Toronto and Vancouver that causes many to fear of a housing bubble, Atlantic Canada’s housing price is relatively stable in the past few years. This in my opinion offers two advantages. First, Killam’s unit price will be more resilient in case there is a housing crash in Canada’s urban centers. Second, because of Atlantic Canada’s stable housing market, Killam will have the advantage of higher capitalization ratio than many REITs whose focus is in the major urban centers of Canada.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Revenue growth higher than inflation

Because of the stable and modest economic growth in the Atlantic provinces, Killam is able to increase its same property rent steadily. As can be seen from the table below, Killam’s same property revenue growth rate consistently beat Canadian inflation rate except for 2014 and Q1 2017. The REIT can at least increase its rent above the inflation rate.

Canadian Inflation (%) Killam’s Same Property Revenue Growth (%) 2017 Q1 1.6 1.5 2016 1.4 1.8 2015 1.1 2.2 2014 1.9 1.7 2013 0.9 1.8 2012 1.5 1.9

The table below shows Killam’s average rent increase in different markets in Canada. As can be seen from the table below, Killam’s average rent increased by 6.1% in Ontario due to strong economy in the province, whereas Alberta’s weak economy continued to impact the rental market. Killam’s average rent in Alberta declined by 12.4% in Q1 2017. Killam’s Halifax portfolio, which consists of 38% of Killam’s NOI, saw its average rent increased by 2.8%.

Source: Q1 2017 Report

The management has done an excellent job focusing on increasing its same property NOI in the past. Over the past 10 years, Killam’s same property NOI growth averaged at 2.5% per year. This is higher than its average same property revenue growth of less than 2%. One area they have focused their effort is its initiatives to improve energy efficiencies and to reduce water consumption.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Another reason why Killam is able to control its operating expense relatively well than many other residential REITs is its focus on developing new properties and acquiring relatively new properties. This is because newer properties tend to have much less capital spending per unit than older properties. For example, the average capital spending for Killam’s 30- to 40-year-old properties is C$2,700 per unit. This is more than 3 times higher than the average cost of C$850 per unit for buildings less than 10 years old. At the end of Q1 2017, 37% of Killam’s apartment NOI comes from properties built in 2000 or later.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Improving Occupancy Rate

In the past few years, Killam’s occupancy rate gradually improved from the low of 93.6% in Q2 2013 to 95.5% in Q1 2017. This is impressive considering that Atlantic Canada typically has a higher vacancy rate than Canada’s average vacancy rate of 3.7% (see the bar graph below). Except for Halifax and Charlottetown, cities like Moncton, Saint John and St John’s have vacancy rates above 6% in 2016.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Healthy and Improving Balance Sheet

Looking at Killam’s balance sheet, we observed a decline in its debt leverage ratio. The leverage has dropped from a high of 55.7% in 2015 down to 51.9% at the end of Q1 2017. Last year, the Trust redeemed C$103 million of convertible debentures, using funds from two equity raises. As a result of improved NOI and lower leverage, the interest coverage ratio has improved to 2.82 in Q1 2017 from 2.11 in 2013. Its debt to EBITDA was a healthy 10.65x. This is good news as Canada is now in an interest rate rising cycle and borrowing will become more expensive.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Killam’s has a total of C$1.06 billion of mortgage and vendor debt. In the past few years, the management took advantage of the historical low interest rates and refinanced many of their debts with a much lower interest rates. In 2016, Killam refinanced C$120 million of maturing mortgages with C$186.6 million of new debt at a weighted average interest rate of 2.34%. This was a reduction of 1.86%. In Q1 2017, the Trust also refinanced C$4.027 million of debt with C$7.82 million at an average interst rate of 2.41%, down from 3.0% before. At the end of Q1, its weighted average interest rate for all mortgages and vendor debts is around 3.00%.

Below is the chart of its mortgage maturities by year. The mortgages maturing in 2017 and 2018 have interest rates of 3.73% and 3.72% respectively. They are higher than the weighted average. In Canada, the central bank had just raised its interest rate by 25 basis point. It is widely expected that there will be another hike in October, and likely two more times in 2018. This will likely not affect the interest cost, as the renewed interest rate is likely going to be below or at most near the to be expired interest rate. However, if rate hike continues through 2019, it will likely increase the interest expense. The impact depends on whether the rate hike is drastic or gradual.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Development Projects

Killam is targeting a same property NOI increase of 1% to 3% in 2017 and a long-term growth of 2%. In addition, they have several development projects under construction. When completed, these projects will add another 323 units to its portfolio. Killam is also seeking accretive acquisition opportunities to expand its portfolio. Together, these will bring near-term NOI growth to its portfolio. They also have about 1,500 units of future development opportunities. If all are to go ahead, it will bring more NOI growth in the long term.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Dividend Growth Potential

Killam increased its AFFO per share from C$0.13 in 2016 to C$0.14 in Q1 2017. This is impressive as the total number of shares outstanding had also grown by 16%.

To evaluate the dividend’s sustainability, its rolling 12-month payout ratio is used instead of evaluating this quarter by quarter. The reason is that Killam’s operating expense differs by season with winter season having the most expense due to heating. As shown in the chart below, Killam’s rolling 12-month payout ratio has been declining since 2014. The trust’s dividend is indeed sustainable in the near term.

Source: Q1 2017 Report

Although not frequent, the trust has increased its dividends three times in the past 10 years. In fact, it has just raised its monthly dividend from C$0.05 to C$0.05167 in March 2017. With an improved payout coverage and an increasing net operating income, there is some possibility that Killam will hike its dividend next year or the year after.

Investor Takeaway

Killam’s current price to 2017 estimated AFFO ratio of C$0.68 is 18.15X. This is similar to the average ratio of other Canadian residential REITs. Given its healthy balance sheet and its ability to increase its NOI annually, I believe its multiple should be above the average. Its current distribution price of C$12.34 is also below the net asset value of C$13.10 per unit, implying a discount. For investor seeking a stable 5% yield, Killam Apartment REIT is one such choice. The trust’s ability to increase its revenue and NOI above the inflation ratio, and its healthy balance sheet means that the Trust should be able sustain its dividend payment. Long-term investors will be rewarded with this 5% yield and the possibility of future dividend hikes.

This is part of a series of article that I have written about REITs that trade in Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. To read the other articles, click Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF), H&R REIT(OTCPK:HRUFF), Summit II REIT (OTC:SMMCF), RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF), Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF), American Hotel Investment REIT(OTC:AHOTF), and Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCQX:PMULF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.