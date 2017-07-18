Netflix: User Growth Surprises

I do still worry about debt financing and the extremely high valuation of Netflix's stock. At a P/E of over 200, there is a lot of expectation put on the company.

Any concerns about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) facing slower growth from competition like Hulu or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been dissuaded today, as the company reported its second-quarter results. The streaming giant reported revenue growth of 32.3% to $2.876 billion. Even more coveted by investors, the company reported subscription growth of 5.2 million users. NFLX reported net income of $66 million, well above last year's $44 million. With an improved operating margin of 4.6%, Netflix is demonstrating a well-managed year.

Subscriptions were a big thing this quarter as investors watched to see whether the company could keep its momentum going. The amount of original content on Netflix is increasing, and it seems to be bringing more and more people into its pocketbook. I mean come on, who doesn’t want to watch season five of House of Cards? User growth for Q2’17 was over 200% higher than growth in the second quarter of 2016.

In addition to returning seasons of favorites like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, Netflix has been introducing a plethora of new shows and Netflix original films. While its streaming services are being replicated (in different ways) by things like Hulu, Amazon or HBO, it’s the quality of content that Netflix is putting forth that separates it from the pack (Don’t get me wrong, the other guys make some pretty great stuff too). It’s not just about streaming episodes of Friends or who has the latest movie anymore. It’s about the quality and draw of original material. Right now, Netflix appears to be dominating that category.

27 Netflix programs have been nominated for a combined 91 Emmys this year. If that doesn’t speak to what Netflix is bringing to the table, I don’t know what else could. Its strength is drawing in actors that people want to see in its new releases. Jason has a new show coming to Netflix. Naomi Watts’ Gypsy just premiered a few weeks ago (I feel obligated to warn you not to watch that one with your kids around). Increased user growth is the only way for Netflix to drive revenue without upping prices. Quality content is helping make that happen. The membership increases are living proof.

The company is continuing to use financed debt to drive its spending abilities for content. This part does concern me as I wonder if it will be able to create profits consistently over the long term that offset rising debt obligations. My concern is balanced by Netflix’s demonstrated resolve to make cuts where things are too pricey. It canceled the ever popular Sense8 because of its high costs of production. This shows that Netflix is paying attention to where it's getting the most from its money.

If I had to make two complaints

To be balanced in thought, Netflix’s stock price and free cash flow positions bother me a lot. The stock is far overvalued, which is fine as long as it keeps growing fast enough to justify the future looking valuations. At a P/E of 212, this thing is trading at a higher valuation than Amazon. Yet, the company continues to dilute its share price while driving up debt. This makes it a stock to own contingent with continued expansion. At $0.15 a share, that’s a hard sell. Long term, I do believe that other players will catch to Netflix in terms of public appeal and content quality. Think about it, 10 years ago, did you expect anyone to outdo HBO? Well, it’s happened. That’s the way with everything in this world. No one stay on top forever. With that in mind, I think chasing Netflix now is an expensive affair. It seems to be following the same mania as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Amazon where investors will run the price up on speculation alone regardless of actual earnings. To a degree it makes sense, but things are getting out of hand. When you factor in how incredibly high the stock market is, it’s not inconceivable to imagine a pullback in our future.

The company also reported negative free cash flow of over $600 million. While I understand and recognize its point that it's investing heavily in original content, at what point will we see some better cash flow statements? If Netflix has to run debt and financing to stay ahead of the competition, will there ever be a big earnings payout in the end? Will we see a day when content financing can be done through subscription revenue without the need for even more subscriptions? I’m psyched about Netflix’s awesome quarter, but these are still questions we need to ask.

