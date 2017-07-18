Alibaba'S Ant Financial: World'S Largest Fintech Poised For More Growth

As the sector matures, government regulation may affect sector growth. Established businesses such as Ant are expected to be better placed to face regulatory change compared to smaller start-ups.

The company has diversified into other areas of fintech and is actively expanding overseas.

Ant Financial’s Alipay still has room for growth in China driven by e-commerce and proximity mobile payments growth. Alipay’s overseas growth is driven by increasing numbers of Chinese tourists.

Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed.

Ant Financial, Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) financial affiliate, is the largest fintech in the world, and leads the pack of the world’s largest fintech unicorns, the top four of which are from China, the largest fintech market in the world: Ant Financial (US$60 billion), Lufax (US$18.5 billion), JD Finance (US$7 billion) (NASDAQ:JD), and Qufenqi (US$5.9 billion).

Source: iMedia Research

Alibaba, the leading e-commerce company in China, participates in a 37.5% profit sharing (pre-tax earnings) of Ant Financial and is entitled to acquire up to 33% equity ownership in Ant Financial upon regulatory approval and a qualified IPO.

Alipay

Payments make up the biggest portion of fintech in China and this is expected to be the same going forward.

Source: CNNIC, iResearch, McKinsey

Mobile phones function as mobile wallets for about 425 million Chinese, or 65% of all mobile users. This is the highest penetration rate in the world. At 38 trillion yuan (US$ 5.5 trillion) last year according to data from iResearch, China is the world’s largest mobile payments market and is over 50 times bigger than the American market where mobile payments reached US$112 billion.

Ant Financial’s Alipay - known as the PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) of China - controls over half of China’s mobile payments market. Alipay and TenPay (owned by Tencent) together control over 90% of the market.

Source: Business Insider

Baidu Wallet by Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), which is known as “China’s Google” (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), is one of China’s top 10 mobile wallets by popularity while Apple’s Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) which is popular in the United States does not make it into the top 10 list in China.

Source: Analysys

Alipay processes 170 million transactions a day and has over 400 million annual active users compared to PayPal which has 180 million and Apple Pay which has 12 million.

China is the largest e-commerce market in the world. Only about 16% of Chinese consumers hold a credit card, according to World Bank estimates, and there are only 0.31 credit cards per capita on the mainland compared with about three per person in developed countries, according to Bloomberg.

Hence, it is not surprising that digital payment systems such as Alipay are the preferred method of payment. Additionally, 96% of e-commerce sales in China are conducted without a bank.

Source: The Demand Institute

China’s e-commerce market is expected to continue its upward climb. Online sales represented 16.4% of China’s total retail sales in the first half of 2016 and this is expected to climb to 21.7% by 2020 which should benefit Alipay going forward.

Source: Euromonitor Interntional / Fung Global Retail & Technology

Furthermore, China’s proximity mobile payments market is the largest in the world and this too is expected to continue growing. A growing number of retailers are accepting and an increasing number of shoppers are using payment apps such as Alipay to make payment for purchases. In China, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), KFC, Marriott (NYSE:MAR) accept Alipay. Overseas, a growing number of retailers are accepting Alipay to cater to the growing numbers of Chinese international shoppers who prefer digital payments over cash to make payment for purchases. Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Ann Taylor (NYSE:ANN) are some overseas retailers that accept Alipay. This year Alipay signed a deal with First Data (NYSE:FDC) opening Alipay users to 4 million merchants in the U.S. In Europe, Alipay works with Ingenico (OTC:INGIF), an electronic payments platform that services thousands of merchants including Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) and Estee Lauder.

Chinese tourists, already the highest spending tourists in the world for the fifth year in a row, spent 12% more in 2016 compared to the previous year, despite a weakening currency and slower growth.

With just 4% of Chinese citizens owning a passport compared to 37% in America, Chinese outbound tourist growth and tourist spending are expected to continue going forward.

Diversifying into other fintech areas

Beyond payments, Ant Financial has diversified into other areas of fintech such as wealth management, lending and credit scoring. Like its payments business, Ant Financial is building its fintech business on top of Alibaba’s massive 450-million user base which offers wide cross-selling opportunities.

Wealth Management

Wealth management is the largest area of fintech after payments.

Source: McKinsey & Company

Launched in 2013, Ant Financial’s Yu’e Bao (which translates into “leftover treasure”) is now the world’s largest money market fund with US$165 billion under management, overtaking JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) US government money market fund which has US$150 billion.

Source: Bloomberg

Yu’e Bao, a financial product created by Alibaba, was originally promoted as an avenue for customers to earn interest on cash left over after making their online payments. There are about 325 million Chinese investors in Yu’e Bao, a number almost as big as the population of the United States and the fund has more assets than the rest of the top 10 Chinese peers combined.

Source: Bloomberg

The majority of Yu’e Bao users are millennials under the age of 30 and about 99.7% of its investors are individuals, according to its annual report, rather than companies or financial intermediaries as is usually the case at other Chinese money-market funds.

Yu’e Bao’s success was driven by the huge demand for retail investment that can be easily accessed via a mobile device as well, offering higher returns than conventional bank accounts.

Traditional banks tend to focus on serving large corporates and the top 20% of customers, and Ant Financial offered an easily accessible wealth management avenue for the remaining underserved 80%.

Source: The Economist

Following its launch, Yu’e Bao initially had a cap of one million yuan which was removed sometime later. After receiving input from the People’s Bank of China, effective May 27 this year, a cap of 250,000 yuan was imposed on new investments but not existing accounts.

This may hinder Yu’e Bao’s growth going forward. However, Ant Financial appears to have its eye on another prize: total supremacy in China’s burgeoning online wealth management sector. Ant Financial announced that it intends on developing partnerships with financial institutions for wealth management offerings through Ant Fortune, the company’s wealth management platform aimed at providing direct access to financial services for end users.

The goal is to allow third party financial institutions to set up virtual shops through the company’s Ant Fortune app. Banks, mutual funds and securities firms can publish content and sell their own financial products in a “Fortune Account” functionality newly provided on Ant Fortune, the company’s wealth management app. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Ltd, China CITIC Bank (OTCPK:CHCJY) and Bosera Asset Management are among the first 10 institutions to offer their services on the app.

Credit scoring

Despite China’s efforts to improve financial access for its citizens as part of improving financial inclusion, the country still has low levels of credit use and China’s credit use is reportedly the lowest among the five BRICS economies.

Data from the World Bank’s Global Findex study revealed that the bank account ownership rate among individuals aged 15 and older is quite high in China (79% in 2014) yet credit usage is relatively low at 14% in 2014.

One reason for this is a lack of credit scoring data. The People’s Bank of China covers credit profiles for just about 25% (around 350 million) of China’s 1.3 billion population and shares this data only with selected banks. This absence of reliable credit scoring is partly the reason individuals and small enterprises experience difficulty obtaining a loan from China’s state-controlled banking system which tends to favor large corporates and state-owned enterprises.

Fintech is expected to provide a solution to this and Ant Financial has positioned itself to capitalize on the opportunity. Ant Financial’s Sesame Credit is a big data-based credit ratings provider which draws on Alibaba’s huge depository of user data.

As part of the Chinese government’s effort to develop a nationwide social credit system, Sesame Credit was one of the few non-banking institutions that were awarded licenses by the government to collect data that will be used to create a much larger base of consumer credit scores. Other companies include Ping An Insurance Group (OTCPK:PIAIF) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Sesame Credit relies on users’ online shopping habits on Taobao and Tmall to calculate their credit scores while Tencent scours its users’ social networks. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) considered a similar idea in 2014 when the company looked at the option of using social media to gauge users’ credit but the plan was called off in 2016 citing regulatory concerns. Chinese consumers’ openness may be partly due to the perks offered to consumers with high credit scores; such as deposit-waivers on car rentals and accelerated visas to Singapore, Japan and Luxembourg.

In May this year, Sesame Credit teamed up with China Unicom (NYSE:CHU), China’s second largest mobile carrier, to waive deposit requirements for a range of services for subscribers with a credit score above 650 on Sesame Credit. Sesame Credit also tied up with Aihuishou to waive deposit requirements for users of the company’s cellphone-rental service, who have scores of 600 or higher on Sesame Credit.

Prior to this, Sesame has signed similar deposit-waiving partnerships with rental car companies such as eHai Car Services as well as 100,000 hotels on Alibaba’s Fliggy online travel platform.

Sesame Credit together with China’s top economic planner, the NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission), built a national credit system for SMEs, utilizing the trail of data left behind from the millions of transactions that take place on Alibaba.

Establishing a credit system for SMEs does not appear to be as lucrative as one for big corporations; however, with over 70 million SMEs in China forming the backbone of the Chinese economy, there are significant long-term benefits to be expected.

Small and medium enterprises receive less than a quarter of China’s bank loans despite accounting for 60% of GDP and 80% of employment in urban areas.

Sesame Credit’s system currently contains data for about 100 million enterprises, 86 million of which come from China and 24 million from the US. Several banks including Huaxia Bank have included Alibaba’s credit data into their risk evaluation system for small and medium enterprises.

Lending

Credit data from the system will also be used to support lending activities at Ant Financial’s MYbank, an internet-only bank which provides loans to SMEs. Set up in mid-2015, the bank will extend loans up to US$800,000 as well as smaller loans that state banks usually don’t pay much attention to.

China’s banking system is dominated by state banks and they tend to be focused on large corporates and state-owned enterprises. As a result, individuals and SMEs are underserved and have difficulty obtaining loans from government-controlled banks.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma explained the role Ant Financial plays in fixing the credit gap:

We’ve given five million businesses loans in three years. In three minutes we can decide whether to give you a loan and within one second you can have the money in the account where zero people can access it apart from you”.

Mr. Gregory Gibb, chief executive of Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange, estimates that the credit needs for small businesses and individuals account for around 15% of China’s loan market and expects this figure to climb to around 30% in the next three to five years. These groups are still experiencing difficulties obtaining loans and fintech is expected to boost China’s banking system reform, thereby alleviating this difficulty.

With the Chinese government actively promoting financial inclusion, the scalability of online banks such as MYBank allows banking services to be extended to unbanked individuals in China. One fifth of the Chinese adult population have no access to banking services and 71% of the country’s 234 million unbanked adults live in rural areas.

China has just 8.1 commercial bank branches and 55 ATMs per 100,000 people. This compares with US and Canada which have 28.2 branches and 222 ATMs per 100,000 people and in Europe where there are 28 branches and 81 ATMS per 100,000 people.

Source: Stansberry Churchouse Research

Online insurance

Online insurance is the smallest part of the Chinese fintech sector and Ant Financial together with Tencent and Ping An Insurance have set up an online-only insurer called ZhongAn. Alibaba’s Ant Financial holds 16% while Ping An and Tencent each hold 12% of ZhongAn which is reportedly planning an IPO. The company says it offers more than 300 insurance products and has written over 7.56 billion policies for more than 535 million customers. ZhongAn’s most popular product was shipping return insurance offered to online shoppers. Shoppers on Alibaba’s shopping platforms or other platforms are offered the option of purchasing insurance that will cover shipping costs in the event the customer wishes to return the goods later. This accounted for 50% of ZhongAn’s business. With China's e-commerce sector still at growth stages, ZhongAn's business has room to grow as well. Goldman Sachs (GS) expects online shopping in China to double by 2020, growing from US$750 billion last year to US$1.7 trillion.

International Expansion

The company has been actively expanding overseas. As part of the company’s global expansion plan, Ant Financial invested in Paytm (one of India’s largest mobile payment and commerce platforms), Thailand’s Ascent Money (an online payments business), South Korea’s Kakao Pay and Singapore’s M-Daq. Recently Ant Financial agreed to buy U.S. remittance service provider MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) for US$1.2 billion; however, the two companies were unable to secure clearance from the CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States) within the 75-day timeframe and have resubmitted the deal for review. With a roughly 5% share of the global remittance market, MoneyGram is the world’s second largest money transfer company in the world after Western Union (NYSE:WU).

Bloomberg estimates that Ant Financial almost doubled earnings in fiscal 2017 (86% increase in pre-tax profit to 5.56 billion yuan, or about US$814 million) driven by expanding its footprint into other areas of fintech and overseas markets.

Fintech is expected to be a key growth area for China’s internet sector and Ant Financial is well positioned to capitalize. As the market matures, government regulation is likely to be introduced which may affect sector growth. However, in a crowded market, the larger and more established firms such as Alibaba’s Ant Financial are expected to be in a better position to weather such regulatory change compared to smaller, lesser-known start-ups with limited funding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.