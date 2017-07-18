Netflix's Q2: It's Still About Disruption

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported earnings for the second quarter. Revenue was essentially flat at $2.79 billion, although it technically beat estimates by $30 million, as this news item states. The all-important bottom line came in at $0.15 per share, which was a penny below consensus.

The fact that earnings did not meet expectations isn't really too important in the case of this company. A penny below is actually close enough; if it was multiple times that amount, then perhaps that could be discussed, but for this quarter the profit level is fine.

More important of a concern is cash flow, which is cited in this item. Free cash is in the negative at over $600 million - that's well over double what spending was in the year-ago frame. Add to that the fact that Netflix believes it will use well over $2 billion in negative free cash to finance its ambitions, preferring debt over equity to help get to that number. We won't see actual free cash in its cash flow statement for many years, according to management. For better or for worse, the company needs to spend that money - it is committed to that method of creating shareholder value.

The subscriber count is the key metric, as it's what the future of this business model is all about. This is where beating expectations is necessary, in the eyes of Wall Street. According to this news report, slightly over 1 million members were added to the streaming service; expectations were for a little over 630,000 added subscribers. Way off, and it makes that penny miss totally irrelevant. International subscribers are now a little higher in number than domestic subscribers.

Yet, perhaps the most notable part of the earnings report is CEO Reed Hastings's comment on the movie business; this is where we can get some new insight into the ultimate evolution of the company and its growth model, in my opinion. I say this because we all know about the episodic series and its expensive capital requirements, and we know how they will be distributed to subscribers. Movies, though, may be a different argument altogether.

After reading this Deadline article, which highlights the movie issue, I accessed the shareholder letter for the quarter. In the section titled "Content," you will read about Hastings's feelings concerning the multiplex business and its current window strategy. I've been a fan of simultaneous day-and-date release for motion pictures for years. My opinion is that the CEO is going to attempt to find ways to get the exhibitors to bend to his company's will and allow a Netflix feature to premiere in theaters and on the streaming service at the same time. This is crucial, because the company must figure out how to mine new sources of revenue. Ticket sales, merchandise sales, and other ancillary options should be exploited to get Netflix to cash flow positive as soon as possible (and when that day comes, the stock will really take off).

When the company finally figures out how to get a movie it produces into theaters, while premiering on Netflix at the same time (or, maybe even a few weeks after it is first exhibited on the silver screens), I predict some exciting things will happen. First, more big-name talent will approach Netflix and get in business with it. Second, the kinds of movies it produces will undergo a radical change. Right now, Netflix is making all kinds of movies and series, which it arguably should. But it will help the bottom line when the company goes after a more Disney-type strategy - blockbuster movies made from franchise templates, ones that can move consumer products in retail channels.

Although this has never been tested before, I firmly believe that simultaneous (or near-simultaneous) release of blockbusters in theaters and on digital platforms can work, because blockbusters tend to skew young in terms of demographics; younger consumers will always hit theaters (one assumes), and those who do not like the current theatrical proposition will be enticed to see a well-marketed film product in the home, at a premium price. In the case of Netflix, the premium price is the monthly subscription, which would rise commensurate to the number of quality blockbusters that would debut on the service. Consider as a thought experiment the big movies released this summer - imagine them debuting on Netflix three weeks after their release. What kind of value would consumers place on Netflix then? Such leverage would help the company shore up its balance sheet and keep the stock going. The ultimate point is that, while Netflix is proud of projects like Okja and its series of Adam Sandler comedies, at the end of the day consumers are going to want more spectacle. Such spectacle will come at a cost, and I think Hastings rightfully recognizes that; hence, go back to the shareholder letter and read the comments about disrupting the theater industry. I'm a shareholder and I want to hold the stock into that future and give Hastings a chance to see if his vision is successfully realized.

The stock reacted positively to the earnings news and the subscriber count, but it can just as easily go down a day from now. Here is a chart that shows the one-year performance of the shares:

NFLX data by YCharts

You can forget valuation for now, as those who invest strictly for value need not apply. This company is more about an idea, a long-term bet that subscriber scale will be achieved by spectacular content production and prudent, disruptive approaches to distribution, whether one is talking about two-hour films or multiple-hour episodic entertainment. If you believe in management and its thoughts on Hollywood's future, you can take a look at the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.