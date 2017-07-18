UMH Properties Is A Cinderella Story

However, I will take some accolades after I decided to go after the “fake news."

Let me be clear, I am not going to take any credit for the performance, the management team at UMH deserve it.

It appears that UMH listened to most all of the ideas I suggested.

You may recall that I wrote an article on UMH Properties (UMH) just over a year ago in which I took a “suggestivist” approach to this small-cap manufacturing housing REIT. Instead of being an “activist” who bullies his way into the boardroom, I decided to take a less traditional tactic using social media to make a point.

My “suggestivist” conclusion went something like this:

UMH has their work cut out for them. We like the rental approach they have been employing and believe that through a focus on right-sizing the balance sheet, trimming the dividend and reducing the securities portfolio, the REIT will drive occupancy and NOI. This focus and the NOI increase that should result will ultimately lead to a higher valuation of the company's shares. In the near term, it could be painful, but if announced as a strategic package, the damage should be limited and the short case will unwind itself.

It appears that UMH listened to most all of the ideas I suggested, and except for the dividend cut (I suggested), the New Jersey-based REIT has been hitting all-cylinders. Here’s how the shares have performed since my article on May 9, 2016:

However, I will take some accolades after I decided to go after the "fake news" (aka comments) someone wrote, "this stock is on borrowed time, caveat emptor." I fired back in February 2017 as I summed up,

anyone who has shorted this REIT for over a year is the real gambler living on borrowed time… tick, tock, tick, tock, says the clock. Says Who?

Let’s face it, UMH has been nothing but brilliant since my “suggestivist” article and I’m glad I took a position in my Small Cap REIT Portfolio. As I explained in an article yesterday,

As a result of the supply/demand balance and the favorable the demographic trends, we believe that the manufactured housing sector is well placed to benefit going forward and potentially produce above average returns for investors.

In sports a Cinderella story is referred to as an outlier team who out of nowhere achieves greater success than would have been expected. The term was used by Bill Murray in the 1980 hit movie Caddyshack where he pretends to be the announcer of his own golf fantasy,

Cinderella story. Outta nowhere. A former greens-keeper, now, about to become the Masters champion.”



Photo Source

Let's Examine UMH

UMH Properties commenced operations in 1968 and the company has been operating as a REIT since 1985. As of the latest quarter, UMH owns a portfolio consisting of 107 manufactured home communities containing 19,396 developed sites located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan.

UMH rents homes to residents and currently has over 4,400 rental units. The increased demand for property type has resulted in continued cap rate compression. This validates the substantial value that UMH has created by acquiring 66 communities containing approximately 10,400 homesites over the past six years.

UMH has continued to execute its growth strategy by purchasing well-located communities in target markets including the energy-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale regions. With 5,300 acres in existing communities, UMH benefits from having 3,100 acres in the Marcellus and Utica.

UMH anticipates a number of expansions to its existing communities. In particular, the company announced the opening of its first all-rental community Memphis Blues in Memphis, Tennessee. This community will result in over 300 homesites.

In March 2014, UMH acquired 8 manufactured home communities for $24,950,000. Additionally, over the past 5 years, UMH has more than doubled its portfolio by acquiring 54 communities totaling 7,700 developed home sites. UMH is on track to grow over $100 million in rental and related income this year.

During the quarter, UMH completed the acquisition of five communities containing approximately 1,300 developed homesites situated on 382 acres for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $36.5 million. The weighted average occupancy of these communities was 63%.

Here is a snapshot of how UMH compares in size to the larger peers:

The primary driver of UMH's occupancy growth and performance is the rental home program. The demand for rental homes continues to be strong demonstrated by a rental home occupancy of 93.5%. This demand is driven by the need for affordable workforce housing in key targeted geographic areas. UMH seeks to provide quality housing at the lowest cost in any given markets. Here's a snapshot of total portfolio occupancy:

Here's a snapshot of same property occupancy:

Investing in Affordable Housing

Annual housing demand is estimated at 1.7 million new needed units. This is composed of 1.2 million new family formations a year. Replacement of obsolete homes requires 325,000 new units per year. The second home market requires 175,000 new units a year.

The difference between annual demand and annual supply is estimated at 500,000 needed units. There is a shortage of affordable housing and the shortage grows larger each year. As evidenced below, the manufactured housing sector is well-positioned to participate in the ongoing recovery of the US housing market:

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q1-17, UMH had approximately $387 million in debt of which $305 million was community-level fixed-rate mortgage debt at a weighted average interest rate of 4.4% and $82 million was loans payable at a weighted average interest rate of 3.1%.

80% of UMH’s total debt is fixed rate and the weighted average interest rate on the total debt is 4.1% (compared to 4.3% in the prior-year period). During Q1-17, UMH renewed and expanded its unsecured revolving credit facility. This increased the borrowing capacity from $35 million to $50 million with a $75 million accordion feature bringing the total potential of availability up to $125 million.

UMH also reached a milestone in Q1-17 increasing the total enterprise value to over $1 billion, representing a 36% increase year-over-year. In addition to $387 million in debt, UMH had a total of $187 million in perpetual preferred equity and an equity market capitalization of $467 million.

From a credit standpoint, UMH’s net debt to total market capitalization was 36%. The company’s net debt less securities to total market capitalization was 26%, the fixed charge coverage was 1.6x, net debt to EBITDA was 7.3x, and net debt less securities to EBITDA was 5.2x.

From a liquidity standpoint, UMH ended the quarter with $8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $108 million in the securities portfolio encumbered by $29 million in margin loans and $15 million available on the credit facility.

At the end of Q1-17, UMH had $28 million available on its revolving lines of credit for the financing of home sales and the purchase of inventory.

As I Suggested

As referenced above, I suggested that UMH focus on driving NOI and FFO, and the company has done just that.

For Q1-17, UMH’s Core funds from operations (or core FFO) was $5.1 million or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the prior-year period.

Normalized FFO (which excludes realized gains on the sale of securities and other non-recurring items) was $5 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $4.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the prior year period, representing an increase of 6.3% on a per share basis.

Rental and related income for the quarter was $24.5 million compared to $21.8 million a year ago, representing an increase of 13% primarily due to community acquisitions, the addition of rental homes and the growth in occupancy.

Community NOI increased by 16% for the quarter from $11.2 million in 2016 to $13 million in 2017. This is the 11th consecutive quarter that UMH has delivered double-digit year-over-year NOI growth.

Community operating expenses for the quarter were 46.8% of rental and related income, representing a 170-bps improvement over the 48.5% expense ratio for the prior-year period. Most of the community expenses consist of fixed costs and therefore as occupancy rates continue to increase and UMH upgrades and integrates acquisitions, these expense ratios will continue to improve.

As I referenced above, one of my concerns with UMH was the company’s dividend coverage and as illustrated below, the FFO growth has mitigated the payout ratio risk:

UMH has maintained a dividend payout of $.72/share and as you can see, the payout ratio is improving. As illustrated below, UMH is making considerable progress:

Is Cinderella Late For the Ball?

Yesterday I wrote an article on SUI and I explained that the company is “priced for perfection, I will continue to monitor the company hoping for a pullback.” Let’s compare UMH’s dividend to SUI and ELS:

Now let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

Based on these metrics, SUI is reasonably valued, but this next chart is worth reviewing:

As you can see, UMH is expected to generate 29% FFO growth in 2017 and 21% in 2018, double that of the peers. I certainly understand the risks of owning a small cap REIT, but the growth potential for UMH is solid. If you can stomach the small-cap volatility, UMH could be a rewarding REIT to own for the long term.

I had to end this article with Bill Murray’s Cinderella Man Story:

Note: Due diligence is especially important when considering an investment in these yield vehicles. Distributions depend largely on cash flow rather than earnings, requiring a valuation discipline that goes beyond the dividend yield. Investors should also be comfortable with the occasional secondary offering, which can cause volatility in share prices.

