A Curious Yield Curve Re-Steepening (And Why It May Be A Fluke)

When fund managers start talking about yield curves, the average investor tunes out of the conversation. What is fascinating to professionals can be boring to onlookers, even though bond market developments often precede stock market moves by a long lead time and tend to be accurate predictors of the direction of the economy. To me it seems that the most fascinating development is the U.S. Treasury yield curve "re-steepening" (to coin a word), which started in the last week of June and kept on expanding in July.

In the last three weeks, we have gone from a slim 78 basis point difference between the 2-year Treasury note and the 10-year note all the way back to a 100 basis point spread in mid-July.

The average investor should cheer this development, since it means that the bond market is more upbeat about the prospects of the U.S. economy. It was very disappointing to see the yield curve collapse to its 2016 lows, signifying that the bond market had lost faith in the Trump team's bombastic promises.

The present re-steepening, in my opinion, doesn't mean that the bond market has suddenly bought into Trump's bombastic election promises again. As Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)*, put it so eloquently on an earnings conference call last week: "We have become one of the most bureaucratic, confusing, litigious societies on the planet. It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world, and listening to the stupid s#!t we have to deal with in this country and at one point we have to get our act together or we won't do what we're supposed to for the average Americans. And unfortunately, people write about this like it's for corporations. It's not for corporations. Competitive taxes are important for business and business growth which is important to jobs in wage growth and, honestly, we should be ringing that alarm bell to every single one of you every time you talk to a client."

*Ivan Martchev does not hold any positions in JPM.

I couldn't agree more. As far as I can tell, the new Trump administration has made very little progress in changing this "embarrassing" state of affairs. To me, the re-steepening of the yield curve means that the economy is not all that weak. It will be interesting to see if the re-steepening continues. The only way that would be possible is if the Trump team makes swift progress on the issues outlined by Mr. Dimon, which given the present speed with which the administration is executing its own agenda seems rather unlikely.

Still, this yield curve re-steepening caused a violent rotation in the market where a lot of money moved out of technology and into financials. Banks, as represented by the KBW Bank Index (charted below), dramatically outperformed technology in the first two months after the election. Then, banks began to dramatically underperform technology in the first five months of 2017, as represented by the Nasdaq 100. In June, that changed and a rotation into the banking sector started, which is progressing in fits and starts.

Could it be that the bond and stock markets are changing their minds about Mr. Trump? I think it is too early to make that call. I think the rally in the first part of 2017 is less about Mr. Trump and more about improved earnings for the S&P 500 Index, the dynamics of which were planted way before the election.

Mr. Trump has been in office for only six months - too short a time to do anything meaningful in terms of the prospects for the U.S. economy and, as a consequence, the prospects of the stock market. Q1 EPS growth for the S&P 500 was 13.9% vs. a stock market gain of less than 10% in the first six months of the year. Q2 EPS growth is likely to be anywhere between 6% and 7%. For all of 2017, the present consensus for EPS growth is 9.8%, while the present consensus revenue growth rate is 5.3%.

Based on the fact that valuations for the S&P 500 Index are stretched no matter which metric you look at, the only way that we can make significant progress to the upside is if we get meaningful results in tax reform and infrastructure spending, which looks unlikely at the present pace of progress in Trump's stated economic agenda. It looks like the CEO of America's largest bank is thinking along the same lines.

The Bizarre Divergence of Emerging Markets and Commodity Prices

Given the all-time highs in the U.S. stock market and the "risk-on" mode that we have seen so far in 2017 - now supported by the dovish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week - the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is flying high (see the red line, below). The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is the most widely-followed index by investors in the emerging markets - analogous to the S&P 500 for U.S. stocks. The MSCI has closely tracked the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTIC) - until 2017, that is.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

The long-standing correlation of emerging markets to the price of oil, and commodity prices in general, has broken down in 2017. There are many reasons why emerging markets are correlated to the price of crude oil. For instance, a strong global economy means strong commodity prices and vice versa. Some emerging markets are producers of commodities and some are consumers, the biggest of which is China. Because commodity prices are so disproportionately affected by China, it is possible that China's economy has depressed commodity prices but not yet slowed down its emerging market trading partners.

It is not a secret to readers of this column that I believe China is in the first stages of the unravelling of an epic credit bubble that has been inflating since the turn of the century. A trillion dollars of foreign exchange outflows since 2014 completely stopped in 2017. My understanding of credit cycles, which are very long-term in nature and can last 20 or more years, is that once they roll over it is nearly impossible to stop them. In that regard, I have kept a close eye on this commodity-emerging markets divergence.

I don't think this divergence will last till the end of 2017. Furthermore, I believe that the oil price is likely to win that battle: I think the MSCI EM Index will follow the oil price lower by the end of this year.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.