Weekly Market Notes - July 17, 2017
Includes: CRF, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TWOK, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Industrial Production rises for 5th straight month; consumer spending drops for second month in a row; CPI inflation 1.6% year-over-year; consumer sentiment softens.
Soft economic data reduces odds of September rate increase.
Indicators of investor psychology show optimism but short of levels considered excessive.
Financials, tech, materials and industrials strongest S&P sectors.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Market Outlook, Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here