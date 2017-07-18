Independence Realty Trust: Steady Improvements

Independence Realty Trust has been recycling its Class C properties in exchange for some Class B. A look at one transaction to better understand the REIT's overall strategy.

In the first quarter, the REIT covered its dividend. Its coverage ratio should continue to improve.

Six months ago, I wrote a bullish article about Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT). Since that time, IRT is up 10.8% and has maintained a $0.06 monthly dividend for a total return of 14.8%.

Whenever a REIT is going through structural changes, it is important to keep an eye on its actions to make sure that management is actually following through on what they are saying.

A 14.8% return in six months is nothing to sneeze at, and is a great place to take the chips off the table if things are going to go bad. It is time to reassess the risk and see if IRT deserves to be a long-term hold.

What am I going to be looking for in Q2's numbers?

Internalization

A key part of my initial investment thesis is that internalization is going to lead to cost savings. Management predicted cost savings of around $2 million per year. After Q1, that estimate appears to be reasonable, with G&A expenses down $522,000 year over year. It will be important that expenses stay in line for Q2.

Additionally, internalized management should theoretically attract a larger pool of investors. After all, there are a number of investors who simply refuse to invest in an externally managed REIT. It is difficult to quantify how much of the recent growth can be attributed to this impact, but I believe it plays some role, and will continue to do so if management proves themselves capable.

In the Q2 data, I will be looking at the expense details to ensure that internalization is leading to improvements.

Covering The Dividend

The above average yield is one of the attractions to IRT. After the significant dilution used to raise money for the internalization, there was a legitimate concern as to whether IRT could maintain its dividend.

I was pleasantly surprised that the dividend was covered in Q1, even if only slightly. I thought it would take until Q2 to cover it. Instead, IRT had AFFO of $12.96 million to cover the $12.49 million common dividend.

A 96.4% payout ratio is not comfortable over the long term, however, given the significant dilution and all of the changes it is pretty good. For dividend safety, it will be crucial for the payout ratio to continue to decline. Since a significant portion of expense and interest savings has already been realized, the most likely avenue for decreasing the payout ratio will be NOI growth.

IRT will need to continue to maintain the same-store NOI growth rate of 5%+. With the current portfolio, that rate should be possible and if the REIT fails to maintain it, that will become an area of concern.

Improving The Portfolio

Since IRT is already highly leveraged, it is not practical to take on more debt to grow its portfolio. To deal with this reality, the company has been improving their current portfolio by selling off Class C properties and using the proceeds to purchase Class B properties which have better growth potential.

As an example of this strategy, IRT sold two apartments in June - a 200-unit in Newport News, Virginia, and a 354-unit in Indianapolis, Indiana, for a combined sale price of $27.6 million.

Those funds were redeployed to purchase a 328-unit apartment community in Durham, North Carolina for $42.95 million.

(IRT's newest acquisition, South Terrace Apartments)

The mathematically astute have realized that 328 units are substantially fewer than the 554 units. Why would IRT pay extra to end up with fewer units?

Looking at the most recent supplement provided for Q1, we can see that both apartments that IRT sold were below average. The Newport News apartment had an average rent of $750/unit and occupancy of 97.6%. The Indianapolis apartment carried an average rent of $618/unit and a poor average occupancy rate of 90.9%.

The Durham property has an average rent of $1,039/unit and occupancy of 95.2%. So, it will make more money per unit, plus fewer units translates to fewer expenses. Some back-of-the-envelope math in the table below.

Property Units Average Quarterly Rent Occupancy Rate Quarterly Revenue Quarterly Expense Estimate Estimated Quarterly NOI Newport News 200 $2,250 97.6% $439,200 $66,000 $373,200 Indianapolis 354 $1,854 90.9% $596,600 $116,800 $479,800 Old Properties Combined 554 $1,995 93.6% $1,035,800 $182,800 $853,000 Durham 328 $3,117 95.2% $973,300 $108,300 $865,000

(Data from IRT supplemental and press release, expenses based on company-wide property expenses per unit average)

As can be seen in the table above, the difference between the new property and the old properties in terms of NOI is close to a wash. Durham comes out slightly ahead, and the reality is probably slightly more favorable, since it is quite likely that the per-unit expenses were higher in the sold properties.

In the short term, this exchange is unlikely to have a major impact on the top/bottom line. IRT made this exchange and paid a premium to do it because it sees more potential growth in the Durham property.

The Indianapolis property had actually seen a year-on-year decline in rental rates and occupancy. The Newport News location had a 6% increase in rents but also a very high occupancy rate. Perhaps management felt that the property was peaking and did not have any more growth left.

These are the kinds of moves that we can expect from IRT - transactions that work out to essentially be a wash in immediate NOI but offer better prospects for long-term growth and reduce expenses.

Conclusion

Halfway through the year, IRT has proven a solid investment. With the dividend now covered and a strategic plan in place that management is following, I like the direction in which the REIT is headed.

Key signals I will be looking for in the upcoming earnings report include:

G&A expenses remain down YoY

Dividend coverage continues to improve

Same-store NOI increase over 5% YoY

Incremental improvement in occupancy

I believe IRT will meet all of these and will continue to improve.

Sources: Company SEC filings and supplementals

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.