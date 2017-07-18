Blue Apron: A Stale Investment Thesis

2017 appears to be shaping up to be the weakest year for IPOs I've seen in years. Despite much fanfare and hype around the years two behemoths, Blue Apron (APRN) and Snapchat (SNAP), neither show great long term potential. While Snap tapping the market makes sense on some level, Blue Apron's IPO appears bizarre to me. The company is far too young to trade on a public exchange. The pessimistic side of me thinks that the company looked at the right time to tap the markets to maximize their value, instead of when to grow the company. Compounding problems for Blue Apron, their not-yet-proven business model will be facing a much stronger competitor, Amazon (AMZN).

Questionable product offering

The first line of research I do into a retailer is trying the product. Blue Apron ships fresh ingredients to customer doors, to be prepared and cooked at home. Unfortunately, Blue Apron does not sell into Canada, so my research via my preferred method is limited. The next best thing is to look at some reviews of Blue Apron online, and they aren't great. The general consensus I get from reading reviews is this:

Blue Apron has dozens of competitors, and it does not differentiate itself on quality, selection or pricing.

The meal plan pricing is comparable to eating out.

Blue Apron's model is in a weird position. It is much more expensive than buying ingredients in a supermarket, while not being more convenient, but it's not any cheaper than eating out.

The Observer summed up the issues with this delivery model pretty well in their food delivery shootout:

Convenience and non-waste are the allures of these services, but other than the facts that I didn’t have to think too hard about what to make for dinner and the groceries arrived at my door, it wasn’t that much of a time or energy saver. I still had to chop all the ingredients and prepare the food, and while following a recipe, it actually took longer than if I threw something together myself. The other issue is all of the packing. There’s a ton of packaging involved to keep the food cold, and I now have a few dozen ice packs in my apartment. I have no use for them and I don’t want to throw them away, so they’re just sitting there. These services all do have recycling programs where you can ship back your ice packs, but that is more of a pain than just going to the grocery store and buying these ingredients in the first place.

Herein lies the problem. Is the business model even a good one? I don't believe so. When I cook with my family, we make a large batch with leftovers for coming days and save significant money compared to Blue Apron. There are plenty of meal planning sites and apps that help unearth new recipe ideas as well. At $9.99 per person with Blue Apron, why not eat out? It's not an enticing value proposition whatsoever...

Are you sold on the business model?

If you are still 'appetized' by Blue Apron's business plan? There are probably better options out there than investing in the name right now. Recently, Amazon has trademarked the phrase "We do the prep. You be the chef." I have a hard time thinking of a retail sector that has performed particularly well once Amazon began competing with it. Blue Apron is by no means a household name, nor does it do anything to differentiate itself from a potential Amazon offering. I'm sure Amazon will offer significant perks and goodies for Prime subscribers when it launches and has the balance sheet to operate at continued losses in their food delivery services, Blue Apron does not.

Financial results

Blue Apron is maintaining it's unprofitable, unsustainable growth model.

While revenues continue to grow impressively, Blue Apron cannot turn a profit, in fact, their loss is widening. What's concerning about this to me is the company has not laid out how they expect to drive efficiencies that will eventually lead to profitable growth. Some would ascribe the lack of profitability to Blue Apron's ballooning advertising spend to spur the impressive revenue growth. I consider this a catch .22. Blue Apron needs to drive revenue by marketing spending, otherwise, revenues would crater. These expenses are necessary when Blue Apron does not have a well-developed brand... Compare this to Amazon, who would require essentially no additional marketing spend and will instantly drive more chatter without doing anything but putting it on its site.

I actually entirely agree with the 7th page of Blue Apron's S-1.:

Prospects, which could cause the trading price of our Class A common stock to decline and could result in a partial or total loss of your investment:

We have a limited operating history and a novel business model, which makes it difficult to evaluate our future prospects and the risks and challenges we may encounter.

We have a history of losses, and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability.

If we fail to cost-effectively acquire new customers or retain our existing customers, our business could be materially adversely affected.

If we fail to manage future growth effectively, our business could be materially adversely affected.

Food safety and food-borne illness incidents may materially adversely affect our business by exposing us to lawsuits or enforcement actions, increasing our operating costs, and reducing demand for our product offerings.

Our business depends on a strong and trusted brand, and any failure to maintain, protect, or enhance our brand could materially adversely affect our business.

Changes in consumer tastes and preferences or in consumer spending and other economic or financial market conditions could materially adversely affect our business. Changes in food and supply costs and availability could materially adversely affect our business.

If we fail to successfully develop new product offerings and enhance our existing product offerings, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers, and our business, financial condition, and operating results, may be materially adversely affected.

Our historical revenue growth has masked seasonal fluctuations in our operating results. In the future, our seasonal patterns may become more pronounced and seasonality could have a material impact on our results.

Increased competition presents an ongoing threat to the success of our business.

If we do not successfully build out and operate our fulfillment centers and logistics channels, including by expanding our use of automation, our business could be materially adversely affected.

If we lose key management or fail to meet our growing need for qualified employees with specialized skills, our business, financial condition, and operating results could be materially adversely affected.

Our tri-class capital structure has the effect of concentrating voting control with our president and chief executive officer, Matthew B. Salzberg, and the other holders of Class B common stock.

Take particular note of the first three points. These are points that could've been somewhat negated by pushing back the IPO a couple of years. The company burns cash and has not yet proven its business model.

Environmental Impact

Blue Apron appears to be about the least environmental way possible to order food. For a company that needs to 'cater' to millennials, creating the carbon footprint and packaging waste that Blue Apron does could be a serious issue. Imagine running a truck down a country road to deliver your insulated packaging full of plastics and ice packs. OR, make a run to Costco on the way home. In fact here is Buzzfeed's piece on Blue Apron's waste generated per meal... not good

Conclusion

It is hard to see any upside in Blue Apron. As of yet, the company has not proven it is able to craft a profitable business model. Its model is inefficient and environmentally dirty. Maybe the worst about it, the product they offer is not an enticing value. I'll pass...

Disclosure: I am/we are short APRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.