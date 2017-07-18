Why Twitter Is On The Verge Of Breaking Out To The Upside

The stock price of Twitter is now trading at its highest point in 2017. If the stock can close above $24 it will have broken out of its long downturn.

Twitter (TWTR) has been a major under-performer, but the stock appears to be on the verge of a possible breakout to the upside. Twitter plans to create a 24 hour a day live-video service including entertainment, sports, and news. Live-video could be the platform that finally drives revenue growth and new markets for Twitter.

Below is a look at a chart on the stock price of Twitter from Bloomberg Markets since its initial public offering priced at $26 per share on November 7, 2013:

As can be seen above, if Twitter breaks out it has a lot of running room to the upside. The first big breakout-point is $24 per share. After that the stock would need to close above $30 for the next big breakout-point. Beyond that investors should pay attention to any close above $44, if it ever occurs.

Twitter has invested in live-streaming video and has the technology and platform to compete in the space. Advertisers are looking for engaged eyeballs, and video offers the most compelling way to get those eyeballs. Most video content is not for everyone, but designed to reach a specific audience. Advertisers can choose just the video content designed to meet their target market, rather than having to try and reach many eyeballs hoping some are part of their target.

Twitter has had a problem monetizing its service. The company saw an 8% drop in revenue from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017. Live-streaming video offers Twitter a way to generate some of the advertising dollars that it is not attracting now. Below is a look at the some of the metrics of the company's live-streaming video service from the first quarter of 2017:

The key thing shown above is Twitter had 45 million unique viewers in the first quarter. Sixty percent of those eyeballs were outside the United States, and fifty five percent were under the age of 25. Twitter now has a new metric for investors to follow. What is the growth in unique viewers of its live-streaming service quarter to quarter. The more users, then the more potential revenue.

Twitter has signed up a wide variety of content providers, and is looking for more. The company has struck deals for sports programming with the NFL, the PGA Tour, the WNBA, and MLB. News organizations like BuzzFeed and The Verge are also now providing content. Perhaps Twitter's most important deal may be the one it struck with Bloomberg Media. They have agreed to provide a new 24 hour live-news program exclusive just to Twitter. The show will launch in the Fall, and if successful it will provide a model for many other potential content providers.

Twitter's management believes live-streaming video is the future of the company. So far the stock market has not bought in as there are many naysayers. If management can deliver, then how many unique viewers per quarter could be the new metric that could drive Twitter past several of the break-out points on the stock chart. Twitter is scheduled to report second quarter earnings on July 27, 2017, before the market opens. Investors considering buying Twitter for a potential breakout to the upside should do their own due-diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.