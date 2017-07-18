Hertz: The Market Is Wrong To Rally On Recent News

Introduction

I'm not the type of investor that shorts stocks in companies. In fact, I've known to actively seek companies on most shorted lists to uncover bargains that turned out later to be unreasonably cheaply priced. In an auction-driven market, such as the stock market, by its nature, it is prone to overreaction and often securities get priced irrationally. In spite of Icahn's investment in Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) of 35%, I struggle not to see a valid reason for shareholders to still own this over-levered stock.

Recent Business Highlights

Hertz specialises in vehicle hire, a business that competes in an extremely competitive sector. However, what makes the business particularly unprofitable from a cash-flow perspective is that its vehicles are constantly depreciating, and thus, large sums of cash must be reinvested into the business every year. Over the last 3 fiscal years, on average, it has had to reinvest approximately $2 billion, net, into its vehicle fleet. This is highly capital-intensive where shareholders are frequently being diluted as the business must continuously seek to drag cash back into its business. From fiscal 2007 to fiscal 2017, its number of outstanding shares has increased by approximately 30%.

The release of its 2017 Q1 results presented a trend that has persisted over the past 3 years. Its top-line results were less than satisfactory and were down 4%; however, its bottom line results were simply awful, going from minus $0.79 in 2016 Q1 to minus $1.61. Even without the $30 million in impairment charges the results were inexcusable.

Management pays its habitual lip service with multi-year turnaround plans, but sadly it is a case of great management tackling a terrible business with bad economics, the winner being the terrible business. Its earnings call transcript made for grim reading, as it appears to highlight the fact that the business must continue to reinvest more cash so that it can optimize the quality of its fleet as well as its fleet management and accounting systems. However, I do not feel that these incremental changes will be significant enough in nature to actually cause this company to start producing some meaningful FCF to start to make a meaningful chip away and repay some of its debt.

Financials

Understandably, as the financials above show, Hertz has continuously reinvested back into its business, with large sums of just over $2 billion. As an investor, the fact that the amount it is reinvesting back into the business has been trending lower over the past 3 years most likely means the next year (2017) might need a large influx to re-establish its position in its industry. Which management acknowledges it to be the case? In its earnings call, however, it shied away from giving any concrete guidance.

Even if its scale, at one point in its history, did offer it some small competitive advantage in terms of brand recognition. With the advent of the internet and customers being able to search for the lowest priced vehicles to hire, it left Hertz with absolutely no pricing power.

Financial Position

Even if Hertz did have some kind of competitive advantage over its peers, which in spite of management's rhetoric it absolutely does not have any, what stands before shareholders is a debt-laden company with no option but to continuously refinance its debt.

Recent news of its refinancing has delighted the market, causing shorts to close their positions and returned to shareholders near enough 50% since the back end of May 2017. But this short-term boost in its stock price is not likely to persist. It will most likely end 2017 significantly lower than it currently trades at now.

As it stands at the end of its reported 2017 Q1, it has a net debt position (not including debt related to vehicles) of $3.1 billion. (There has been some additional debt raising subsequent to the quarter-end, which has been used to repay some of its debt position - an updated position will come with next quarters' results)

Valuation Relative to Avis Budget Group

So far, the article has only pointed in one direction. That direction is that this is not a worthwhile investment to make. But here, in this section and the one that follows, is where one can start to see a reason why someone like Carl Icahn would have been interested in Hertz in the first place.

Since most of Hertz' peers are privately owned it is difficult to find information on their financials. However, on the face of it, not only does Hertz appear to be trading at a discount to itself, it also appears to be trading at a significant discount to its main competitor Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), which often implies that there is, in fact, a margin of safety at the current trading price. Findings which are confirmed through my DCF analysis which follows.

DCF Analysis

My DCF analysis brings out many wide ranges of possible values for its market valuation since it's a highly leveraged situation. In the event that the company did effectively execute a turnaround, the company could be worth somewhere between considerably more than it currently trades at. For my DCF analysis, I started with its normalized FCF of $628 million and I assumed that it would grow in line with inflation for the next 5 years (at 2% CAGR), before levelling off at 1%. I then discounted this cash flow at 15% - which is a very aggressive discount rate. The end result shows that in spite of worse-case scenario assumptions all around, it suggests that the company could be worth at least $3.5 billion, which is more than double what it currently trades at and once again reinforces what Icahn will undoubtedly be thinking. However, I have personally found its debt position to be precarious, leaving it with only a small margin of safety. Having studied how Carl Icahn operates, I know that he would have little problem in acquiring the company at near enough no premium to the market leaving its shareholders out of pocket. Therefore, I have personally not found the current risk-reward situation enticing enough for me to invest in.

Investment Risk

The company has made clear in its most recent quarterly earnings of 2017 Q1 that it must continue to reinvest in brand development. But this only masks the inevitable. There is too much competition in this sector. The company competes against other well-known companies such as Avis which is also struggling. Moreover, there is no guarantee that Hertz will actually succeed in its turnaround effort. In fact, if Hertz' track record over the past 5 years is anything to go by, the company is simply investing shareholders' capital in unprofitable ventures which are unlikely to allow Hertz to turn around.

Another meaningful investment risk which faces Hertz' business model is the emergence of services car-sharing such as Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT) and others. Passengers that want the convenience of being unencumbered with the hassles of hiring a car and prefer to hail down an inexpensive car can do so through their phones. These companies have great managements which are actively encroaching on Hertz' market share.

Conclusion

In spite of the recent rally, which would have provided some respite to shareholders, I suspect that it will not be long lasting. Overall, the company finds itself in a very interesting spot in terms of valuation and I can certainly understand the appeal to the bull side, which is that at this price the stock is undervalued and it could easily double. However, I personally am concerned that its increasing indebtedness as well as shareholder dilutions, combined with its declined revenues, make this investment risky and I prefer to avoid this stock.

