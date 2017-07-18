Netflix Q2: Worrying Signs?

Netflix (NFLX) just reported its results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year. From a growth perspective, the results were amazing. The second quarter is supposed to be the worst quarter for Netflix, however, this quarter was an exception. The company added 1.07 million members in the US vs an addition of just 0.16 million members in the same quarter last year. Also, the company added 4.14 million international members vs a 1.52 million addition in Q2 2016. This removes short-term fears that the domestic market is near saturation. However, we are worried about one thing; the huge-continuous pile of debt accompanied with low-profit margins.

The company burned $1 billion in H1 2017 and management is expecting to burn another $1.25 billion (taking midpoint) in the second half of this year. To make things worse, management is expecting to remain cash flow negative for many years. This means that we should expect debt levels to continue moving higher. Indeed, the company stated the following in its 10-Q:

We continue to debt finance our capital needs as we believe this reduces our weighted average cost of capital, resulting in a more efficient capital structure.

The problem with Netflix business model is that a huge chunk of the company's content spending is mandatory as it's used to just maintain the company's user base. This means the company can't generate FCF even if it triples its revenues (Netflix burned more than $500 million this quarter just from operations).

One might argue that the spending is high due to international expansion. That's true. But, even if the international segment achieved same contribution margin as the domestic one, the company would still barely make money (relative to its valuation).

The contribution margin for the domestic segment is 37% and the one for the international segment is -1.1% (management expects positive contribution margin in the next quarter). However, the contribution margin is somehow misleading as management doesn't include SG&A and technology and development expenses, both which accounts for 17% of last quarter's revenues. If the international segment reached the efficiency that the domestic one is having, the company would generate 20% of its revenues in earnings before interest and taxes. Deduct from that an assumed 2% interest expense (as of last quarter) and a 24% tax expense, and Netflix would have a profit margin of 13.7%, not high when compared to its competitors.

For instance, Walt Disney (DIS) and Time Warner (TWX) each have a profit margin of 18%, much higher than the best-case profit margin of Netflix and without having the huge pile of debt.

As you can see, Netflix has the highest debt to EBITDA ratio and if we include the $15.7 billion of obligations that Netflix has, the situation would be much-much worse.

Also, if the company remained FCF negative as management expected and content spending remained constant, debt levels would double. The company might burn $2.25 billion this year alone. So, assuming that debt levels would double from the current $4.8 billion level is not crazy.

If that turned out to be true and the company's debt doubles, Netflix would need its revenues to jump by 160% just to maintain the current debt to EBITDA ratio (LTMs EBITDA is $0.88 billion). And, even if revenues jumped by 160%, the debt to EBITDA ratio would still be the highest in the industry.

Final thoughts

We believe that Netflix has a problem in its business model. The company is expanding too much and too fast, adding a huge amount of debt and obligations. This would turn out to be dangerous if a recession takes place or the company's growth rate slows down. Also, the valuation is somehow stretched as the company is having the lowest revenue among its competitors while having the second-biggest market cap. Last but not least, we believe that once Amazon (AMZN) charges Prime users for its video content, Netflix domestic growth would slow down as many users would prefer subscribing to just one platform. I honestly don't know who is buying at these levels. However, whoever

As a result, we rate Netflix as a "sell".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.