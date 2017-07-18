Zumiez: A Strong Buy In The Beaten-Up Retail Sector

The decline in retail apparel stocks this year has been widespread, with valuation multiple contractions hurting even the better-operating retailers. I believe unseasonable weather has played a part, but that the crux of the sell-off has been the turmoil being created by the continued shift by consumers to online purchasing and the resulting reduced traffic at majority of shopping malls and centers. The pressure on retail stocks has been exacerbated by large retail store closures (i.e., Gymboree) that contribute to the fearful environment, recent acquisitions in retail that create a greater competitive urgency (i.e., Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to acquire Whole Foods (NYSE: WFM), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) buying several online apparel retailers including its most recent, Bonobos) and new ventures in apparel retailing by Amazon (i.e., Prime Wardrobe, Echo Look).

This article will not argue what the ultimate outcome of the current upheaval will be. However, I do believe some of these changes are actually healthy for the industry, such as the closing of stores in this overcrowded marketplace and improved lease terms, both rate and length, that retailers are getting. I believe there will ultimately be some clear winners across the retail landscape when the dust settles.

Meanwhile, some indiscriminate selling of apparel retailers has created relative values for a long-term investor or for pair trading. One stock I think has become particularly attractive is the action sports retailer Zumiez (NYSE: ZUMZ). Q1 financial results, which got a negative reaction from the market, had some solid underlying trends and sales reported since then (May and June) have improved. I believe the company could exceed the current consensus 2017 earnings forecasts, particularly in Q4’17. Trading at $12.50, the stock is cheap at only 3.5x trailing twelve month (TTM) Enterprise Value (EV) to earnings before interest taxes and amortization (EBITDA).

Q1 EPS Was Negatively Impacted By Several Non-Operating Or Fixable Issues. Zumiez reported Q1 financial results last month (June 1) that included GAAP EPS of ($0.18), $0.01 better than the consensus forecast and towards the high end of guidance of ($0.17)-($0.21). While this compared negatively to a loss of ($0.08) the year before (Q1’16), a closer look at the factors driving the earnings decline shows some temporary factors that are fixable or should dissipate as the year progresses.

Taxes - The implementation of new tax accounting rules related to equity compensation reduced Q1 EPS by $0.02. This is a non-cash charge and one that most retailers have been highlighting or excluding completely from pro forma EPS.

The implementation of new tax accounting rules related to equity compensation reduced Q1 EPS by $0.02. This is a non-cash charge and one that most retailers have been highlighting or excluding completely from pro forma EPS. Shrink - Higher shrink was a 50-bp drag on gross margins in Q1 (approximately a $900,000 increase in COGS) and an estimated $0.02 drag on EPS. Per a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey, shrink increased to 1.44% of total retail sales in 2016, up from 1.38% in 2015. Having said that, in my experience it’s unusual for an apparel retailer to call out shrink as a major (50 bp) issue for any given quarter. The good news is that shrink is controllable and, according to the company, the problem causing the shrink has been identified and corrective actions have been taken. Shrink will be less of a drag on margins in Q3 and Q4 and should be mostly, if not fully, recovered in 2018, providing up to a $0.08 boost to EPS (9% of 2016 consensus EPS forecast).

Currency - In Q1'17, I estimate changes in foreign currency exchange rates were roughly a 50-bp drag on sales Y/Y and an approximate $0.01 drag on EPS. However, based on the current exchange rate average for the quarter (the 1.12 USD/euro in particular), foreign currency should be a relatively neutral factor for Zumiez's revenue and earnings in Q2 and Q3 and could add 50 bps to Q4's revenues and $0.02 to EPS.

Incentive compensation - Despite a decline in operating profits and EPS, Zumiez accrued higher incentive compensation in Q1'17 vs. Q1'16. The result was an additional 30-bp drag to operating margins and an approximate $0.01 drag on EPS. While the company has not disclosed what metrics it uses in determining incentive comp, I believe it's reasonable to assume the plan takes into account at a minimum its public 2017 financial guidance for an increase in same store sales (SSS) and an increase in EPS. In Q1, the company missed the latter by $0.10. Thus, the company is over accruing incentive compensation relative to its Q1 reported results and, for that matter, compared to the current 2017 consensus EPS forecast of $0.91 (vs. $1.04 in 2016). This over accruing can lead to one of two positive outcomes: (1) if the business remains weak as the consensus forecast suggests, the company will reduce and possibly reverse its incentive compensation accrual in future quarters to the benefit of future margin and earnings or (2) the company will meet its 2017 EPS growth guidance and exceed the current consensus EPS forecast by a minimum of 12%, probably more if you assume the company wouldn't issue guidance it didn't think was at least marginally beatable.

Q1 Sales Trends Were Decent Considering The Tough Environment. Q1 SSS was up 1.8%, which was near the high end of guidance of flat to +2% and pretty good results for what was clearly a tough quarter for most apparel retailers.

Q1 sales were driven by increased transactions, partially offset by declines in the average transaction size. The transaction size was down on fewer units per transactions (UPTs), or a smaller customer basket, not average unit retails (AURs). This could suggest Zumiez is attracting and/or converting more customers and selling them merchandise at better prices. In my experience, one often sees the opposite when a retailer is struggling (i.e., transactions and AURs down, but UPTs up) as retailers are forced to liquidate underperforming merchandise to a shrinking customer base.

The Men’s and Junior’s categories were up in Q1, while the Footwear, Hardgoods and Accessories categories were down. Men’s and Junior’s are arguably the most important categories for Zumiez because if the company remains on trend with this merchandise, customers have a reason to come back every quarter versus the less frequent visit for new footwear, for example. The other categories still make up 50% of the company’s sales and so are clearly important. However, these categories tend to be more cycle-driven. For example, Footwear has been a drag on the business for several years now, falling from 22% of total sales in 2013 to 18% of sales in 2016. The principal reason for this has been a change in demand to favor athletic footwear over canvas skater style shoes popularized by brands like Vans and Toms.

In another sign of strength, merchandise margins were up 40 bps Yr/Yr in Q1 2017. This is the fourth quarter in a row that Zumiez has managed to show an increase in merchandise margins and, despite more difficult comparisons ahead, the company is predicting merchandise margins will grow modestly for the year.

Q2 Guidance Looks Achievable; Consensus Forecast Beatable. Zumiez’s Q2’17 guidance includes a SSS increase of 3-4% and EPS of ($0.06)-($0.08), down from ($0.03) in Q2’16. The analyst consensus forecast is currently ($0.07). This guidance was initially EPS of ($0.06)-($0.11) on SSS growth of 1-3%, but was increased after reporting June SSS. Like most retailers I follow, Zumiez tends to guide conservatively with the goal of at least modestly exceeding expectations. I think that will be the case again this quarter.

SSS trends have improved in Q2 with May up 3.3% and June up 5.3%. The company needs only an increase of 1.5% in July to hit the low end of its SSS guidance. I think a 4% increase in July is more likely given current trends, which should allow the company to hit the high end of its +3% to +4% SSS guidance.

Q2’17 gross margin guidance is +/-20 bp from last year’s 30.8%. Based on similar trends for Q2 as in Q1 for merchandise margins, rent/square foot, shrink accruals, e-commerce and other expenses, I estimate gross margins will be up 20 bp to 31.0%.

For SG&A, I expect to see 20 bp of deleverage in Q2, an improvement from Q1’s 100 bp of deleverage due to improved sales trend as well as easier expense comparisons versus last year in Q2 relative to Q1.

This forecast equates to Q2 EBITDA of $5.4 million and, assuming similar below the operating line items to last year and share count flat from Q1, EPS of ($0.04). This is slightly above guidance for a loss of ($0.06)-($0.08) and well above the consensus forecast of ($0.07).

To reach Zumiez’s forecasted EPS increase for the full year 2017, you could simply assume similar trends in expense dollars and merchandise margin increases in the 2H as the company had in 1H, coupled with 3% SSS growth. If you assume slightly stronger 2H’17 SSS growth of 4.5% growth, which I think is possible based on current trends, and assuming apparel retail demand doesn’t worsen in the Back-to-School period, EPS could reach $1.15 and EBITDA of $74 million.

Balance sheet remains strong - At the end of Q1, Zumiez had $3.11 in cash per share ($23 million in cash with no debt) and could end the year with over $4 in cash per share. The current $3.11 represents slightly over 25% of the current share price! Inventory per square foot was essentially flat at the end of Q1, as it was at the end of 2016.

Valuation is cheap, both on a historical basis and relative to its peers. Zumiez is trading at 3.5x TTM EV/EBITDA, which is my preferred valuation metric for retailers during periods of depressed multiples. On a TTM P/E basis, excluding $3.11 it had in net cash per share at the end of Q1, the stock is trading at 9.8x.

The 3.5x EV/EBITDA is well below the 5.6x the stock was trading at after it reported Q4 results or the 5.4x it was trading at one year before that. While most apparel retailers have also seen multiple compression this year, Zumiez trades at a sizeable discount to a peer group (AEO, ANF, ASNA, BKE, CHS, GPS, PLCE, TLYS, URBN) average at 4.3x. Its closest peer, TLYS, trades at 7.0x despite its smaller-size disadvantage. Based on Zumiez's trading just in line with the peer average at 4.3x, the stock should be trading at $14.75 (18% upside) right now. If my 2H’17 forecast for mid-teens EBITDA and EPS growth is accurate, I would argue a higher multiple of 5x-5.5x EV/EBITDA or $16.50-18.00 (32-44% upside) is warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZUMZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.