Frontier Communications, The Company I Love To Hate

A while ago, when I foolishly invested in common stock, I ran across Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) and was attracted by its relatively high-yielding dividend and the pie-in-the-sky conference calls chaired by Maggie Wilderotter. I still recall not so fondly when she stated firmly that the common dividend would not be cut, which it was several days later.

Well, it appears that she's gone, for how long I do not know. However, this latest 15-1 reverse split rekindled my interest in this company. Certainly not as a common investor, but as a potential preferred investor, less likely to be screwed by management than the poor common shareholder. And so began my research.

As I expected, the fortunes of the common shareholder have not fared much better than they did when I owned FTR's commons, as demonstrated by the following chart supplied by Yahoo Finance.

The picture of a shareholder descent into financial Hell. A trip I'm familiar with this company, and one I don't want to repeat.

But as a preferred investor in search of a bargain, I proceeded with my research.

Okay, we all know it's a pretty big communications company, as highlighted above compliments of Quantum Online.

I then clicked on the "Find All Related Securities for FTR" link and got this:

It appears that FTR offers two remaining preferreds. The first, FTRPR, is - disturbingly - mandatorily convertible, yet offers a terrific coupon yield 11.25%. Nah, not for me, primarily because I have a history with this company and would sooner gnaw off my leg than consider the possibility of ever investing in its common shares again.

Ergo, I clicked on the symbol PIY to see what it offered.

I immediately locked onto its call date, 10/1/06, meaning PIY has been callable by FTR since way back then and could be called at any moment. Before going any further, I decided to see how it is currently priced - I clicked on the top link provided under the heading "Distribution Dates" and came away with the following:

And this, dear followers, is where my research into a potential preferred investment in this company ended. Although I don't expect it because this dog of a company is probably cash poor, I would not be so foolish to buy a preferred at $0.6615 above par value knowing that it could be called at any time. Consequently, I decided that any further research into the financials of this company would be a waste of your time and my continued efforts.

